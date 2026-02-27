Lawsuit seeks breakup of Hawaiian-Alaska Airlines merger, bills advance limiting ICE policing, tourism sees double-digit increases, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Can’t Control ICE. Here’s What Lawmakers Want To Do Instead. A collection of bills intended to protect immigrants and limit cooperation between state and local agencies and federal immigration authorities remain alive as the 2026 legislative session reaches its crucial midpoint. Civil Beat.
Feds claim ‘exclusive control’ over greenhouse gas emissions. Hawaii is harming the United States’ sovereignty by suing private fossil fuel companies for deceptive marketing practices contributing to climate change harms, the federal government claimed in a new court filing. Star-Advertiser.
E-bike regulation cruising after 2025 veto. Legislation to regulate high-speed electric bikes throughout Hawaii is moving down a smooth road so far this year after a bump last year that led to a similar bill being vetoed. Star-Advertiser.
Walk or wait? Bill to change crosswalk rule moves forward. At nearly every busy intersection, that flashing red hand comes with a ticking clock. KHON2.
Tourism industry could be required to educate workers on human trafficking. Workers in the tourism industry could soon be getting mandatory education on human trafficking.A bill moving through the state Legislature would mandate a training program on how to spot possible trafficking victims, what to do, and who to contact. Hawaii Public Radio.
Strong January masks uneven tourism outlook. Visitor spending jumped 19% to $2.26 billion and arrivals rose 10.4% to 874,358, driven almost entirely by powerful U.S. West and U.S. East markets that have now pushed the state past pre‑pandemic benchmarks, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
High-spending visitors help drive economic gains. Hawaii’s overall tourism industry was dragged down by a downturn on Maui following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, but a Maui resurgence is now driving the state overall, according to the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, which released its latest economic forecast. Star-Advertiser.
Does Hawaiʻi have room to bring back about 800 men incarcerated in Arizona? Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson maintains that the state would need to build a new medium-security prison to accommodate those who have been sent out of state. For 30 years, the state has sent incarcerated men to the continent to serve their sentences. However, the Hawaiʻi Legislature is weighing options to bring back hundreds who are currently held at the Saguaro Correctional Center, a private prison in Arizona. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
UH begins nationwide search to re-establish Manoa chancellor position. On Wednesday, the university said it has officially launched a national search for the next chancellor for UH Manoa to re-establish the position and ensure dedicated executive leadership for the Manoa campus. UH Manoa is the only UH campus without a dedicated chancellor. Hawaii News Now.
Floating monster home for homeless looms over Honolulu stream. City officials are working to address a large homeless encampment along Keehi Stream in Kalihi that includes a floating two-story structure anchored in the middle of the waterway. Hawaii News Now.
King Tides And Sea Level Rise Eating Away At Pearl Harbor Bike Path. Riders on the popular trail can run into flooding, forcing them to detour to more hazardous roadways. Civil Beat.
Navy petty officer to be sentenced in sextortion case. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Rumaldo Valdez, 22, aka “Duck,” was charged in a 12-page criminal complaint filed May 16. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. Star-Advertiser.
DOE Sexual Abuse Case From 1970s Could Cost Taxpayers $400K. The state of Hawaiʻi is getting ready to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit over Campbell High School’s failure to protect a student in the 1970s who reported that a volunteer coach raped her on a team trip to the Big Island. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hilo hospital pauses cardiac rehabilitation program to accommodate overflow patients. Hilo Benioff Medical Center has temporarily halted its cardiac rehabilitation program. However, the hospital has a cardiac care team in place to treat acute cardiac events, such as heart attacks and ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, the most severe type of heart attack. Big Island Now.
DLNR warns of potential public health risks from whale carcass off Kona coast. Wind and ocean conditions have recently moved the carcass to a lava flat along the Kona coast where large predators such as tiger sharks, oceanic whitetip sharks, mahi-mahi and visiting dolphins are still utilizing this source of food. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui sees double digit increases in visitor spending and arrivals in January 2026. For January 2026, total arrivals (236,180 visitors, +16.7%) and total visitor spending ($664.7 million, +24.3%) on Maui increased compared to January 2025. Maui Now.
Ag board defers amending Molokaʻi rule that bans potential CRB host material. The state Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity deferred a request to allow gravel to be shipped to Molokaʻi, reinforcing an import ban on the island meant to keep out the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources grants awarded to 11 local projects. The County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources is awarding funding to 11 local projects through the competitive County of Maui grants program. Maui Now.
Kauai
Federal funding will support housing, transportation projects on Kaua‘i. Kaua‘i County will receive nearly $7.5 million for three projects. Aloha State Daily.
Survey launched to shape 2026 Ka Pewa Youth Summit in April on Kauaʻi. Ka Pewa Youth Pulse Survey — a youth-driven effort designed to capture what matters most to young people today — will directly inform programming, breakout sessions and resource fair offerings for the 2026 Ka Pewa Youth Summit: Kupu Kelakela. Kauai Now.
