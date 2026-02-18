Bills could protect chief elections officer, mitigate erosion near oceanfront homes; Aloha Stadium coming down, $60M deal in city takeover of Kapolei roads, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Rollback could strengthen state’s position in lawsuits. President Donald Trump rescinded a key rule known as the “endangerment finding” that was foundational for fighting climate change, and while it is considered a massive setback in environmental policy, legal experts said the move could strengthen the state’s arguments against the federal government and fossil fuel companies in its lawsuits. Star-Advertiser.
Senators seek pathway to recreational marijuana. Supporters of legal recreational marijuana for adults made another push at the state Capitol Tuesday, facing fierce opposition even as the final decision may rest with President Trump. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Lawmakers shelve bill requiring homeschooled students to test at public schools. Hundreds of families gathered at the Hawaii State Capitol Tuesday to oppose House Bill 2376, which would have required homeschooled students to take standardized tests at their local public schools. Hawaii News Now.
Divers Are Dying Near The Surface. Now There’s A Call For Safety Warnings. Freediving is one of the leading causes of fatal drownings for Hawaiʻi residents. Now lawmakers and safety advocates want labels on equipment — and more. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Bills seek to mitigate 'slow-moving disaster' facing waterfront homes. Over 90% of Oʻahu's North Shore beaches are expected to be in a chronic state of erosion by 2050, according to the Surfrider Foundation’s 2025 State of the Beach Report. Hawaii Public Radio.
State-city dispute over Kapolei roads being settled for $60M. Under a memorandum of agreement with the city, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. will transfer more than 100 roads covering 24 miles throughout the 888-acre community to the city with the $60 million payment spread over 10 years to cover expenses for maintenance and upgrades. Star-Advertiser.
Council to consider approving Skyline planning to UH Manoa. The Honolulu City Council is set to consider the final approval of a measure calling for plans and feasibility studies for future city rail routes to University of Hawaii at Manoa and toward Ko Olina resort in West Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Workers begin to dismantle Aloha Stadium. Out with the old officially started at Aloha Stadium as destruction began for the 50,000-seat facility, which opened in 1975 and hosted its final sports event a little over five years ago. Star-Advertiser.
New Victoria Ward Park policy prompts outcry by pet owners. In the middle of all the condominiums in Kakaako lies a recently refurbished, yet-to-reopen park. The well-manicured lawn and other amenities will likely lure many to enjoy the green space amid the concrete jungle. Hawaii News Now.
North Shore Marketplace in Haleiwa changing hands after lease rent dispute. A rental dispute is forcing big changes to a decades-old iconic landmark in Haleiwa. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Inspectors Missed Illegal Rentals In Factory That Burned. The county subsidized rentals in an office building 30 feet away on the same property, but overlooked illegal units in the adjacent poi factory. Civil Beat.
Kona coffee worker back home after ICE arrest. A 42-year-old Captain Cook man who was locked up more than five months by the federal government without charges or bond was freed late last month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii said Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i nonprofit buys condominium building in Hilo, growing its rent-to-own program. Hawaiian Community Assets, a nonprofit housing counseling agency, partnered with Hawai‘i County’s Office of Housing and Community Development to purchase Ali‘i Kai apartments in Keaukaha. This purchase doubles the number of units available through the nonprofit’s Ua Hale Aʻela program, which is meant to turn Hawai‘i renters into homeowners in two years or less. Big Island Now.
New Mauna Kea Authority Has Difficult Task Ahead — And Limited Time. University officials and some senators are concerned about the fate of astronomy on the mountain. Civil Beat.
Family and friends mourn cultural matriarch, kumu hula Nālani Kanakaʻole. For years, Kanakaʻole had worked tirelessly in teaching her students hula at Hālau o Kekuhi. Her life’s work was dedicated to continuing the ancient traditions of Hawaiian chant and hula kahiko, teachings she inherited from her mother, Edith Kanakaʻole. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Is Haleakalā The Next Frontier For A Telescope Standoff? Public opposition to the military’s plan to build up to seven telescopes in a state conservation district atop Haleakalā has been mounting in recent weeks, after the release of a draft environmental impact statement late last month. Civil Beat. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Fire Department announces 25 recent promotions. Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura announced a list of 25 personnel who were promoted recently, including 18 to the rank of Firefighter III and seven to the rank of Firefighter II. Maui Now.
Kauai
Ready before the call: KPD upgrades officer training. Police officers on Kauai are using a state-of-the-art training facility to make safer, smarter decisions in the field. Garden Island.
Lydgate Beach Park campground to close for scheduled maintenance. These closures, scheduled for March 2-22, are necessary to allow Department of Parks and Recreation staff and partner agencies to thoroughly clean the area, perform much-needed grounds maintenance, and conduct various repairs of the campground facilities. Kauai Now.
Shifting Methods for Compensating Hawaii Renewable Energy Producers - Hawi Wind Farm. Posted on February 18, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Public Utility Regulatory Policy Act of 1978 (PURPA) required electric utilities to buy...
