Governor seeks to borrow against new 'green fee' tourist tax, military wants Oahu to be hub of Pacific arms manufacturing, Air Force plans 7 new telescopes on Haleakala, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers push for more transparency on Green Fee fund allocations. State lawmakers are working on how they will spend millions of dollars generated for climate projects by the new Green Fee on hotels and cruise ships. Two bills that would create more oversight for the selected projects advanced out of their first committees on Thursday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Special Interests Are Fueling Gov. Josh Green’s Anti-RFK Jr. Super PAC. A political action committee Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green launched last year to push back against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism and support candidates who believe in science-backed medicine raised nearly $500,000 during 2025, according to federal campaign spending records. Civil Beat.
Questions over Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke likely to inspire challengers. Democratic and nonpartisan elected officials across the state are quietly calculating the financial and political costs of challenging Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke by the June 2 filing deadline while suspicions swirl whether Luke is the target of an ongoing investigation by Hawaii’s attorney general. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi AG says 'no conflict' in investigation into alleged $35K lawmaker exchange. Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez reaffirmed her position Friday that there is no conflict of interest in her department’s investigation into an “influential lawmaker” who allegedly accepted $35,000 in a paper bag during a January 2022 meeting. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Rep. Daniel Holt leaves state House for Hawaii DLNR job. State Rep. Daniel Holt resigned from the state House Friday following his appointment to serve as an executive assistant to Hawaii Department of Land & Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang. The Hawaii Democratic Party now has 30 days to give Gov. Josh Green a list of potential candidates to replace Holt in the House. Green will then have 60 days to select Holt’s replacement. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
String Of ‘Devastating’ Suicides In Hawaiʻi Prisons Continues. Corrections officials are asking for millions of dollars this year to hire dozens of health care workers to improve mental health services inside. Civil Beat.
Demand soars as loan relief keeps health care workers home. Under bills being considerred by the Legislature, those who receive a total annual loan amount of $50,001 or more would be required to work in Hawaii for three years instead of two. Star-Advertiser.
Group says military contributes 16% of Hawaiʻi's gross domestic product. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded more than $3 billion in contracts in Hawaiʻi in 2023. That's according to a recent report from Hawaiʻi's Military and Community Relations Office, or MACRO. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Sea-level rise concerns most Hawaii residents, UH study finds. The majority of Hawaii residents recognize that sea-level rise is happening — and the opinion is shared across political party lines, according to a new statewide survey by University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, which asked more than 1,300 residents in Hawaii, Honolulu, Kauai and Maui counties various questions on their opinions about sea-level rise. Star-Advertiser.
Lei legislation aims to bolster Hawaii flower farm industry. Buying lei made only with natural materials from Hawaii nei could be a new requirement for state agencies under an effort at the Legislature aimed at helping the local floriculture industry. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Military wants Hawaii to be a hub for Pacific arms manufacturing. Michael Cadenazzi, the assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, visited the Honolulu Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Program Facility — which has $12 million worth of machines funded by his office — and “The Forge,” a new facility at Schofield Barracks with on-site tools for 3D printing, casting and forging and the ability for what military officials call “rapid prototyping.” Star-Advertiser.
Pentagon mulls ending tuition assistance at HPU. The Pentagon is mulling terminating tuition assistance to service members attending dozens of universities, including Hawaii Pacific University. The military branches have begun to compile lists of colleges and universities that may have a “moderate to high risk” of being impacted, meaning the Pentagon wouldn’t fund any active-duty service members’ higher education there. Star-Advertiser.
Council works to boost agritourism oversight. To prevent abuse, members of the Honolulu City Council say they want to strengthen the oversight of agritourism activities on Oahu’s agricultural lands. Star-Advertiser.
Where Are Honolulu’s Wāhine Lifeguards? 19 Out Of 20 Are Men. Hawaiʻi has some of the lowest rates of female lifeguards in the country. As more women surfers claim a spot in the lineup, there’s hope that might change. Civil Beat.
Illegal rentals hurt hotel sector, deepen housing crisis. Honolulu’s hotel sector pumps more than $12 billion a year into the local economy and supports nearly 64,000 jobs, but industry leaders warn those gains are increasingly at risk as illegal vacation rentals drain housing from residents and erode public support for tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Kakaʻako residents frustrated over dog ban at Ward Village park. The developer Howard Hughes Corp. promised residents a pet-friendly neighborhood, but it has now walked back its pitch to residents. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Higher tax rate eyed for Hawaii County homes worth $4M or more. The Hawaii County Council’s Finance Committee on Feb. 4 voted 7-1 to forward with a favorable recommendation to the full council a measure that would add a new, higher rate of residential property tax for property with a net taxable value of $4 million or more. Tribune-Herald.
County, former department head exonerated in trial. Following a civil jury trial presided over by Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto, the county and Douglass Adams — former director of the Department of Research and Development — have been found legally not liable of all allegations in a lawsuit regarding the county’s hiring processes. Tribune-Herald.
County installs roundabout by in Hilo by HCC. The roundabout replaces the previous T-intersection at Kawili and Manono streets and was installed Friday as part of the ongoing Kawili Street paving project. Tribune-Herald.
Episode 42 Lava Fountains Erupt At Kīlauea Volcano. Episode 42 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended abruptly at 11:38 p.m. HST on February 15 after 9 hours and 48 minutes hours of continuous lava fountaining. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Air Force advances plans to build 7 more telescopes on Haleakalā as fuel spill cleanup continues. Activists are gearing up for another fight as the U.S. Air Force outlines plans to build up to seven more telescopes on the summit, even though it has not finished the cleanup of a 700-gallon fuel spill from 2023. Maui Now.
Maui Housing Policy Divides Top Candidates For Mayor This Election. The mayoral election on Nov. 3 will give voters their first opportunity since the fires to decide who should steer the county for the next four years as it grapples with those issues. With four months before the candidate filing deadline, Maui County Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura has emerged as Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s top challenger. Civil Beat.
Open house offers chance to learn more about Maui’s new water conservation rules. The Maui County Department of Water Supply will host an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 25 to discuss recent amendments to the county’s water conservation rules and what those changes mean to the community. Maui News.
Kauai
$6M OHA emergency fund offering help to Kauai Residents. OHA’s Hawaiian Council Outreach Team will be on Kauai on Monday, Feb. 16, to provide in-person assistance through its ‘Ola Emergency Relief Fund program. KHON2.
New mural ‘inspires responsibility,’ honors Kauai man killed by impaired driver. Students from Waimea High School and community members painted a new mural to limit impaired driving and remember a Kauai man killed in a hit-and-run crash. Hawaii News Now.
East, southeast shores to remain under high surf advisory. Strong trade winds will maintain relatively short period high surf along east-facing shores of Kauaʻi lasting into Wednesday. Kauai Now.
What to know about the Homeland Security shutdown - The Department of Homeland Security’s funding has lapsed and lawmakers are deadlocked over a proposal to restore it, with Democrats seeking restrictions ...
No comments:
Post a Comment