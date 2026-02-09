State and local governments, schools, universities closed today as storms continue; mayors scrap GET tax extension request; recreational marijuana bills effectively dead; Blangiardi asks Taiwan to fix Chinatown Cultural Plaza, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now KITV4. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Mayors Scrap Controversial Tax Pitch In Election Year. The mayors decided against asking the Legislature for a 20-year extension of the general excise tax surcharge for rail and other transportation projects to allow time for more due diligence. The excise tax surcharge generated more than $351 million for Honolulu in 2024, money that was used to help fund the rail project. Maui County received about $77 million that year from the surcharge, and Hawaiʻi County received more than $74 million. Kauaʻi County received nearly $37 million in surcharge revenue that year. Civil Beat.
DOE Travel: $4 Million, 8,000 Trips And Few Details On Educational Value. The Department of Education’s failure to provide detailed travel records is part of a broader pattern of poor record-keeping for Hawaiʻi schools, lawmakers and government transparency advocates say. Civil Beat.
Tighter laws, tougher penalties sought by lawmakers. More bills aimed at “clean government” have been introduced again this legislative session ahead of the November general elections that will determine the future of all 51 House seats and 13 of the 25 Senate seats amid an ongoing Attorney General’s investigation into the identity of a mystery legislator who allegedly accepted $35,000 “in funds.” Star-Advertiser.
Bills seek to rein in free-roaming cat population in Hawaii. Both animal welfare groups and conservationists agree there is a cat overpopulation problem in the islands requiring action, and are backing a pair of bills before the state Legislature to rein in free- roaming cats. Star-Advertiser.
Bills aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana lack support. Two bills aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana — or even creating marijuana guardrails — are effectively dead, according to House Speaker Nadine Nakamura and Rep. David Tarnas, who has pushed for legalization for years. Star-Advertiser.
Teacher harassment prompts push for protections. Reports of harassment and threats against Hawaii public school teachers have gained more traction since the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting renewed calls from educators and union leaders for stronger state protections — even as a package of proposed safety bills failed to advance last legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
Global rivals start to gain ground amid flat growth. Hawaii entered 2026 with a visitor industry still well below its prepandemic peak, and new forecasts point to another year of modest gains as Maui’s recovery drags and international markets — especially Japan and Canada — continue to lag. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HART rail planning to UH Manoa rolls toward approval. A Honolulu City Council measure, which calls for plans and feasibility studies toward construction of future city rail routes to the University of Hawaii at Manoa or to West Oahu locations near Ko Olina resort, is rolling toward its final approval. Star-Advertiser.
‘Incredibly Frustrating’: Affordable Oʻahu Rentals Sit Empty For 10 Months. As the city housing program behind it comes under the microscope, the Makiki building has struggled to clear the last bureaucratic hurdles. Civil Beat.
Blangiardi wants Taiwan to fix crumbling, crime-plagued Chinatown Cultural Plaza. A “beyond frustrated” Mayor Rick Blangiardi is pressing Taiwan to fix its deteriorating Chinatown Cultural Plaza in Honolulu, taking his appeal directly to President Lai Ching‑te and arguing that years of inaction have turned the 4-acre complex into a magnet for crime and a public‑safety threat. Star-Advertiser.
Tenants describe decades of decline at Chinatown plaza. Tenants at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza say worsening safety hazards, deteriorating facilities and years of management inaction have hollowed out what was once a bustling commercial hub and threaten the survival of the few businesses left. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu ‘Hell-Hole’ Building Now Without Water. Despite the deteriorating condition of the building, embattled Honolulu developer Chad Waters is defending his record of managing 1136 Union Mall. Civil Beat.
HPU says active shooter alert sent by mistake. An active shooter alert was accidentally sent out, according to Hawaii Pacific University officials on Sunday. The initial text said there was a lockdown in place. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County, state announce weather-related school and facilities closures. Shelters are open in North Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They include: Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Rd., Waimea; Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Rd., Kapaau; Honokaa Sports Complex Gym, 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaa; and Papaaloa Park Community Center, 35-1994 Government Main Rd., Papaaloa. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Snow Covers Hawaiʻi Summits, Winter Storm Warning Continues. The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are buried in snow and closed to travelers. Webcams show snow covering the roads surrounding observatories at the Maunakea summit. Big Island Video News.
HPD’s new chief discusses his approach to policing, priorities for the department. Policing is in the DNA of Hawaii County’s new top cop, Reed Mahuna. Born and raised on Hawaii Island, Mahuna, 49, is the son of retired HPD Chief Lawrence Mahuna. Tribune-Herald.
Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to host last 3 community workshops this month. The series of 10 workshops have taken place across the state intentionally to create space to listen to more voices and co-create a new management paradigm for Mauna Kea. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County opens shelters, asks drivers to stay off roads. The Maui Emergency Management Agency is asking residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event that began Saturday and is anticipated to extend into Tuesday. Maui News. Maui Now.
Committee meetings canceled, Office of Council Services closed on Monday. The Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee meeting and the Water and Infrastructure Committee meetings that were scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, have been canceled because of the continuing threat of severe weather, the Office of Council Services announced. Maui Now.
St. Anthony School to cease Grades 9-12, with preschool to eighth grade continuing. The planned closure of grades 9-12 will become effective in the next school year, allowing existing St. Anthony High School students to complete their current academic year without disruption. Maui Now.
Kauai
County services to continue Monday pending weather updates. As severe weather continues, Kauaiʻi County operations are set to remain open and continue services. County of Kauaʻi officials are still urging the public to stay home, avoid all unnecessary travel, and prioritize safety as severe weather continues today and into next week. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauaʻi County awards 15 culturally-based projects, events with grant funding. Grant funding has been awarded to 15 community-based cultural projects and events that will strengthen Kauaʻi’s cultural landscape, celebrate place-based knowledge, and create meaningful experiences for residents and visitors. Kauai Now.
Trash Pickup: 1 In 5 Chance Yours Could Run Late On Kauaʻi. Residential trash on Kaua‘i is only picked up four days a week, but over the last nine months there’s been a nearly 1 in 5 chance on any given service day that at least one area of the island would experience a delay. Civil Beat.
Damaging winds, flash flood threat continue across all islands - A powerful winter storm continues to batter the Hawaiian islands with a combination of heavy high-altitude snow, damaging 60 mph wind gusts and dangerous...
