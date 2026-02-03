Group outlines spending plan for 'Green fee' tourist tax, Houses urges AG to expedite bribery investigation, Case gathers war chest in congressional race challenged by state legislators, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
House urges Hawaiʻi AG to expedite investigation into alleged $35,000 payment. The state House passed a resolution urging the Hawaiʻi attorney general to expedite the investigation to identify a Hawaiʻi lawmaker who is accused of accepting $35,000 in 2022. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Ed Case Has Substantial Lead In Money Race For U.S. House Seat. Two state lawmakers, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole and Rep. Della Au Belatti, have mounted campaigns against Case. Civil Beat.
The State Capitol Is Buzzing About This Prominent Hawaiʻi Lawmaker. Longtime Sen. Michelle Kidani may be leaving office early amid concerns about whether she is mentally fit. Sources say the 77-year-old lawmaker is suffering from dementia and has been under a doctor’s care. Civil Beat.
Bill deferred that would prohibit open carry of bladed weapons. Multiple machete-related violent crimes across Oahu left Hawaii lawmakers to revisit a proposal that would prohibit the open carry of any deadly or dangerous weapon. KHON2.
Nurses brace for a long haul on second week. The United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, which represents 31,000 workers, including about 250 in Hawaii, began striking on Jan. 26. Star-Advertiser.
Dozens of traveling preschools in underserved communities at risk of closing. More than 60 of these early learning programs across the state could soon close with millions in federal funds drying up as early as this summer, leaving more than 2,000 keiki without access. KITV4.
Bankoh passing CEO torch as Ho retires. Bank of Hawaii Corp. CEO Peter Ho is set to hand off the chief executive role at the 128-year-old financial institution to company President and Chief Banking Officer James Polk. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi practitioners say AI has no place in cultural tattoo practices. The rise of AI-generated images has cultural practitioners in Hawaiʻi worried about the misappropriation of Indigenous tattoos and copying designs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Judge orders mediation for HART, Hitachi litigation. A state judge presiding over contending, multimillion dollar lawsuits brought by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and its main contractor has directed both parties to submit to mediation, a HART lawyer confirms. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaiʻi to search for separate Mānoa campus chancellor. The University of Hawaiʻi is thinking about splitting President Wendy Hensel’s job into two positions — similar to how it was a decade ago. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Agrees To Settle Case Over Prison Drug Withdrawal Death. The settlement calls for a $600,000 payment to the estate of Brian Kimo O’Gorman after he suffered heart failure while withdrawing from methadone. Civil Beat.
State, county settle lawsuits over wrongful psychiatric detention. When finalized, the deal will end the state and federal civil lawsuits filed by Joshua Spriestersbach, who was 46 years old in 2017 when he was arrested for someone else’s crimes outside a shelter in Chinatown. Hawaii News Now.
No Parking signs near Lanikai Beach could mean more ticketing, towing. About 170 cars are parked illegally along the loop near the popular Lanikai Beach every day, according to city officials, who drafted a proposal to ease congestion in the area. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Honolulu real estate company buys family-owned Pāhoa Village Center. Watumull Properties Corporation acquired the 101,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located at 15-2880 Pāhoa Village Road in Pāhoa in October for $4.39 million from the Bellman family. Big Island Now.
Council urges restoration of Isaac Hale park. A resolution urging the county Department of Parks and Recreation “to prioritize and expedite the restoration of Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park at Pohoiki” was approved 6-0 on Jan. 23 by the County Council with council members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder of Puna and Heather Kimball of Hamakua excused. Tribune-Herald.
Kealakehe Elementary breaks ground on $16 million classroom building. The two-story structure will add more than 13,000 square feet of learning space, including four new classrooms, special education areas, faculty offices, and an outdoor learning space. Hawaii News Now.
Waimea Town Hall to address unexploded ordnance cleanup, drug seizures, proposed legislation. At the upcoming Waimea Town meeting on Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will address the current unexploded ordnance cleanup slated to begin at Waimea-Kohala Airport this month, as well as the latest statistics of drug seizures made by Hawai‘i Island police and proposed county legislation. Big Island Now.
Maui
Oceanfront Lahaina Property Owners May Get Buyout In Updated Disaster Plan. The county is seeking an amendment to create a voluntary buyout program with some of its $1.6 billion fire recovery grant from the feds. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Water Service requests rate increase for Kapalua, Maui. Hawaii Water Service Company, which provides water and wastewater services in Kapalua, Maui, is requesting a rate increase. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Hawai‘i governor selects new Kaua‘i Circuit Court judge. Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green has appointed Stephanie R.S. Char to be Circuit Court judge for the Fifth Circuit on Kaua‘i. Char currently serves as a district family court judge for the 5th Circuit, where she presides over a wide range of civil, criminal and family court matters. Kauai Now.
Finance Department, Mayor celebrate installation of DMV kiosk. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami and the joined the Western Motor Service ‘ohana, including the Kaiakapu family — Crystal, Koty and Jed — to celebrate the self-service motor vehicle registration kiosk that was installed at the business in December. Garden Island.
