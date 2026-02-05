Taxes: Governor seeks $126M for 'Green fee' projects; lawmakers mull luxury home tax, new rental car fee to fund DHHL; private-sector construction workers want public-sector benefits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Higher Luxury Home Taxes? State Eyes New Ways To House Hawaiians. State lawmakers are introducing plans to create new and permanent sources of funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands including higher taxes on the sale of luxury homes as well as new taxes on rental cars. Civil Beat.
‘Vienna model’ bill advances to limit rental housing fund surpluses to more housing. A state Senate committee has advanced a bill that uses the “Vienna Model” of housing in Austria, where limited-profit housing associations create a sustainable cycle of money available for future development. Maui Now.
Hawaii construction workers want state taxpayer support. Private-sector construction workers in Hawaii are seeking public financial benefits at the Legislature this year, including a paid holiday and retroactive hazard pay. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Sen. Michelle Kidani Says She’s Capable Of Handling Her Job. The 77-year-old lawmaker is trying to defuse concerns that she suffers from an illness that is affecting her performance. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Rep. Lauren Matsumoto on tax relief, housing bills, transparency. House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto is pushing legislation to eliminate taxes on food and medical services as part of her cost-of-living agenda for the 2026 legislative session. Hawaii News Now.
Will Disaster Insurance Overhaul Increase Protections For Future Survivors? Other states impacted by similar disasters are reforming their insurance laws. Legislators here are teeing up bills to follow suit. Civil Beat.
New study shows spending on medical cannabis, possible revenue from legal recreational use. According to the analysis by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting, Hawaii’s 30,000 registered patients spent $5.3 million a month at legal dispensaries. Hawaii News Now.
State saw a hot, dry 2025, UH report finds. Last year was one of the driest and warmest on record in the state, with the temperature being above average each month and rainfall below average in all but one month, according to the Hawai‘i Annual Climate Report from University of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
2 HPD officers arrested, dozens disciplined in 2025. Officer Keone Kissinger, 32, was arrested in connection with two alleged domestic abuse cases. Officer Chad Fuller was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of driving under the influence after crashing into a guardrail on Farrington Highway. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii man sentenced to life for trying to assassinate Trump. Ryan Routh, the former Hawaii resident accused of hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle to try to assassinate Donald Trump less than two months before the 2024 U.S. election that returned him to the presidency, was sentenced by a judge Wednesday to life in prison. Routh was originally from North Carolina but lived in Laie for several years before the attempted assassination on Sept. 15, 2024. Reuters.
Bus routes expansions could lead to 24 hour availability for airports. During a testimony before the City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 4, Jon Nouchi, Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director, spoke about a new project in the works. KHON2.
TheBus, Skyline ‘combined’ ridership grows, city officials say. Since the more than $10 billion rail project opened its Segment 2 line past the airport in October 2025, the city Department of Transportation Services states TheBus’ rapid ridership routes — or express buses, which run to downtown Honolulu, the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Waikiki — when included with the Skyline route from East Kapolei to the Kalihi Transit Center, currently average about 20,820 rides daily. Star-Advertiser.
Family complains about lack of toilet paper at Halawa Correctional Facility. Worried family members are complaining about no toilet paper at Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF). It’s unclear how widespread the issue is at the state’s largest prison, but advocates say it’s a basic hygiene right. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
UH report confirms 2025 was isle’s second-driest year on record. A study released Wednesday by the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program found that Hawaii Island experienced its second-driest year in 106 years, with 2010 the only year that was drier. Tribune-Herald.
Water Restriction Notice Issued For South Kohala Due To Drought. The town of Waimea and its surrounding subdivisions must reduce water use by at least 25 percent. Big Island Video News.
Goodwill Hawai‘i relocating Hilo store, donation center to new campus. The new location at the campus, located at 17 Maka‘ala Street, offers a larger retail space, more parking and convenient donation drop-off point. Big Island Now.
Stuck in paradise: Non-native brown pelican spotted along Hawaiʻi Island’s south shore. A non-native brown pelican, nicknamed “Kiko,” was spotted Jan. 22 at Punaluʻu Beach, marking what appears to be the first modern record of a brown pelican arriving in Hawaiʻi. KITV4.
Maui
Humpback whale counts on Maui show stable numbers. Pacific Whale Foundation chief scientist Jens Currie said the numbers counted from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 31 at 11 sites totaled 694 compared to 700 last year. Maui News.
Investigation into illegal poaching on private ranch land in Haʻikū nets two arrests. The Maui Police Department arrested two individuals during a coordinated enforcement operation in response to multiple complaints from local ranchers regarding ongoing illegal night hunting activity in Haʻikū. Maui Now.
Maui boat tour operator pleads guilty to wire fraud, false statement. A Hawaii boat tour operator that crashed off Lanai in 2022, which sent five people overboard, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to wire fraud and making a false statement to the U.S. Coast Guard. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
Grove Farm sells land to DHHL. The Grove Farm Company has sold 260 acres of land, situated in Lihue mauka of Isenberg Park, to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Garden Island.
One-on-one with Kauaʻi’s new police chief, Rudy Tai. New Kauaʻi Police Chief Rudy Tai’s interest in law enforcement began long ago in Pearl City, Oʻahu, where the mentorship and coaching of local cops inspired him to become a junior police officer at Highlands Elementary. He was just 12 years old. Kauai Now.
SHOPO seats new leadership following 27.5% pay increase - The police officers’ union announced a new leadership team today following elections in December, according to a news release.
