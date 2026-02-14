Gov. Josh Green takes the high road: a commentary

Right at the start of his gubernatorial reelection year, right on the cusp of actualizing his long drive to make a name for himself on the national political scene, the governor has been thrown a curve ball by his lieutenant.
Green announced Thursday he’d canceled his planned trip to the National Governors Association annual winter meeting in Washington, D.C. in order to tend to the controversy at home. Had Green left the state, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke would have been acting governor under state law.
“This annual winter meeting is important to the collaborative work I do on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi,” Green said in a statement. “However, in light of recent events and to ensure steady leadership for our state during this time, I have canceled out-of-state travel for this month, including my attendance at this long-planned conference.”
It’s hardly fair.
In Hawaii, gubernatorial candidates don’t get to pick their running mate because the lieutenant governor is chosen in a separate race. So the winning governor is stuck with whomever the people picked in the primaries.
Seventeen states elect a lieutenant governor independently, while 26 states elect the governor and lieutenant governor on a joint ticket. Seven states, including Hawaii, nominate candidates in separate primaries, but they run on a single joint ticket during the general election.
At issue is an ongoing federal investigation into a long-simmering bribery case that had already sent two state lawmakers – Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen – to federal prison. Cullen, who turned government witness, secretly taped an “influential” lawmaker accepting $35,000 in a paper bag, according to federal court filings.
Luke, who at the time of the initial investigation was chairwoman of the powerful House Finance Committee, disclosed earlier last week that she accepted $10,000 in campaign checks from Cullen’s associates during a 2022 dinner with Cullen and his associates, but she denied she was the legislator taking $35,000 in a paper bag, as described n court filings.
Accepting $5,000 for a statewide campaign isn’t a crime.
But as it turns out, Luke’s donations from those individuals weren’t reported to the state Campaign Spending Commission until just last week, after Honolulu Civil Beat started asking questions. Kudos to Civil Beat for flushing this information out of the shadows through its relentless reporting.
But back to the governor.
I must say that Green has been the most open, accessible and forthcoming public official in the 20 years I’ve been working in the state as a government reporter covering four of the most recent Hawaii governors.
I started covering Green when he was in the state House representing Kailua-Kona, and continued covering him when he progressed to the state Senate and then to lieutenant governor and then to governor. One thing about Green, as a transplant from the U.S. continent, he was never part of the old gang Democratic Party here, always somewhat an outsider, and the more moderate of the party faithful, as far as that went.
His accessibility to the press was such, that when he was still also serving as an emergency room doctor, we would joke that he’d answer our calls even if he had his hands in a patient. OK, maybe not quite, but you get the idea. The man was accessible.
Despite his obvious pleasure in hobnobbing on the national scene, despite the efforts he makes to help not just Hawaii, but humanity, Green is making the right choice. Despite his disappointment in not being able to attend the NGA conference this week, he’s taking the high road.
“As I’ve previously stated, regarding the investigation, accountability is essential — no one gets a free pass,” Green said. “We are in an active phase of this effort led by our Attorney General and I want to see all of the facts released to the people of our state as expeditiously as possible. This needs to be resolved for the good of our public trust.”
You might disagree with his policies, but you can’t disagree with his openness to explain them. And really, isn’t that all we can ask of our elected officials?
Nancy Cook Lauer, who’s covered state and local governments for more than 30 years in Hawaii and Florida, is the publisher of All Hawaii News (www.allhawaiinews.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment