Undersea cable planned to connect 6 islands, gambling bills struggle in Legislature, Intermediate Court of Appeals judicial nominees named, Luke fallout continues, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gambling bills struggle to remain alive amid Hawaii’s prohibition on wagering. A bill that would allow cruise ship gambling — even while ships are docked in Hawaii ports — stalled in a House committee Wednesday while another bill that would allow sports betting squeaked through as the state Legislature continues to debate whether to end Hawaii’s prohibition on gambling. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi eyes expanded automatic voter registration with driver's licenses. A state proposal could automatically register eligible residents to vote in elections — unless they explicitly “opt out” of that opportunity. Hawaiʻi already has an automatic voter registration system, but it follows an “opt-in” model. Hawaii Public Radio.
Election advocates warn of political fallout following recent scandal. Several bills are already teed up this session to crack down on bribery and money-driven influence over lawmakers. Advocates say funding elections publicly is another way to bring ethics back to politics. KHON2.
Unlicensed Teachers Want To Work In Hawai‘i Schools For Longer. The state has become increasingly reliant on emergency hires in recent years, but educational leaders are split on what role they should play in schools moving forward. A package of bills that would allow emergency hires to work in schools for five years is now sparking debate around the role unlicensed teachers should play in Hawaiʻi classrooms. Civil Beat.
Bill would help repay teachers’ student loans. A bill moving through the state Legislature would create a new student loan repayment program for public school educators, aiming to ease financial pressures and help address Hawaii’s ongoing teacher shortage. Star-Advertiser.
Bill advances for disclosure and safeguards on conversational AI services in Hawaiʻi. Senate Bill 3001, known as the Artificial Intelligence Disclosure and Safety Act, the measure establishes consumer protections and safety standards for conversational artificial intelligence services operating in Hawaiʻi. Maui Now.
Gov. Josh Green to choose judge from list of nominees for Intermediate Court of Appeals. The Judicial Selection Commission submitted the following nominees: Lance D. Collins, currently president and principal attorney of the Law Office of Lance D. Collins and a per diem District and Family Court judge; Daniel M. Gluck, currently a deputy corporation counsel for the City and County of Honolulu; Nickolas A. Kacprowski, currently a partner at Dentons US LLP; Robert T. Nakatsuji, currently a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi Democratic Party eyes local and national midterm elections. Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Chair Derek Turbin stopped by The Conversation on Monday morning to talk about criticism aimed at national leadership and the possible effects on various state and local-level races. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Luke Donor And Friends Cashed In On City-Funded Covid Testing Program. In a public health crisis, Tobi Solidum saw a business opportunity, and his company made millions from a Honolulu-funded program. Now he’s at the center of a public corruption scandal. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Student homelessness rises on Oahu’s west side. The number of students experiencing homelessness is rising on Oahu’s west side, according to Hawaii State Department of Education officials who say they are seeing the highest numbers in years. Hawaii News Now.
‘Let the kids play’: Legal dispute cancels flag football league for hundreds of keiki. Scott Nunotani, who started the NFL Flag Football Hawaii organization, was slapped with an injunction last Friday by his former employer, Ultimate Lokahi Sports, for starting the company and improperly competing against them. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu woman sentenced for threatening to kill Presidents Biden and Trump on Facebook. A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to seven months in prison on Tuesday after she pled guilty to threatening to kill Presidents Biden and Trump in multiple Facebook posts and comments. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
$33 million well spent? Resolution seeking audit of county homeless fund spending passes. The Hawaii County Council on Feb. 4 voted 8-0 to approve a resolution requesting the county auditor conduct a performance audit of the Office of Housing and Community Development’s Homeless and Housing Fund, a five-year program established by the council in 2022 to combat homelessness. Tribune-Herald.
Grand opening Friday for new Hilo Goodwill store. Goodwill Hawaii has announced that the Hilo Store and Donation Center will be relocating to its Hawaii Island Campus (17 Makaala St.), which offers a larger retail space, more parking and a convenient donation drop-off. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
High court blocks appeal of $4 billion Maui wildfire settlement, but payouts still delayed. For the second time in two years, the Hawaii Supreme Court has blocked insurance companies from acquiring part of a $4 billion Maui wildfire settlement. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Housing Policy Divides Top Candidates For Mayor This Election. Maui County Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura is trying to unseat Mayor Richard Bissen in a closely watched race this election. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Small Business Energy Efficiency Grant program continues through this year. The grant operates alongside the utility co-op’s Commercial Retrofit Program, which provides funding for efficiency upgrades of existing items and units — including air conditioning, motors and refrigeration. Kauai Now.
New CPR machines coming to Wilcox. Hawaii Pacific Health announced on Tuesday that the Leona M. and Harry B. Hensley Charitable Trust is funding new lifesaving equipment for cardiac emergencies all the Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) system with a grant totaling nearly $360,000. Garden Island.
