Cloud over the Capitol: Calls for independent investigation as Governor's Office caught up in $35k bribery scandal; Big Island businessman sentenced in affordable housing credit scam; Japanese archery range draws opposition, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Gov. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke comes under more scrutiny. The Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission will investigate whether Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke violated state law when she failed to report $16,000 in campaign contributions, including $10,000 tied to a businessman involved in a high-profile bankruptcy. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Sylvia Luke Quietly Took Thousands From This Lobbyist Linked To Cullen. The lieutenant governor is only now reporting money she received four years ago as a bribery scandal continues to roil the Hawaiʻi Legislature. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Luke’s campaign spending reports fuel more questions, uncertainty. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will have a cloud over her whenever she fills in as acting governor — and heading into the August Democratic primary election — as long as she is tied to the case of the “influential state legislator” who allegedly accepted $35,000 in a bag in 2022, said current lawmakers who served with Luke at the time, and others. Star-Advertiser.
Speed-limiting devices could be coming for Hawaii repeat offenders. A bill moving through the Legislature would let judges order speed-limiting devices in the cars of habitual offenders, similar to ignition interlocks for drunk drivers. KHON2.
Hawai‘i Doctor Shortage Has Patients Paying Fees For Fast Care. Direct primary care is a burgeoning business model that bypasses insurance. If widely adopted, it could lessen the state’s dire shortage of primary care doctors — or make things worse. Civil Beat.
‘It Is Not A Fraud’: Schatz, Murkowski Blast Attack On Native Contracting. The two senators are leading a bipartisan push to protect the SBA’s 8(a) program amid the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to eliminate DEI initiatives. Civil Beat.
Oahu
State affordable-housing project fails to gain traction. The endeavor to develop one leasehold condo tower on state land in Kakaako as a pilot project for envisioned replication ran into trouble several months ago over concerns that unit prices and use restrictions would deter buyers, who would receive 99-year leases instead of fee-simple ownership. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai’i Pacific Health, HMSA partnership plans proceeding. Hawaii Medical Service Association insures more than 750,000 people statewide, while HPH operates major hospitals including Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Council urges city to secure lower cost ambulance services. The Honolulu City Council is urging the city to work with state officials to establish a federally funded program aimed at reducing the city’s cost of ambulance services for low-income people. Star-Advertiser.
Plan for Japanese archery range draws some opposition from Kaimukī neighbors. For decades, the 125-year-old Hawaiʻi Kyudo Kai club has been looking for a permanent home. The search may soon be over as the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Kyudo Foundation and the city announced last year that it would build a kyudojo at the Mauʻumae Nature Preserve, located on 16th Avenue and Claudine Street. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Another Big Island man sentenced for affordable housing scam. Rajesh Budhabhatti, 65-year-old Big Island businessman who prosecutors said “played a central role in the conspiracy and scheme” to earn millions of dollars illegally using Hawaii County affordable housing credits, was sentenced Friday in Honolulu to 7 1/2 years in federal prison. Tribune-Herald.
Public invited to provide feedback on HTA’s destination management plan. The Hawaii Tourism Authority's Hawaii Island virtual meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. this Thursday. Registration is required to receive the Zoom links to the virtual meeting. Register at: hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/events/ Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Care Choices is expanding services, care options to North Hawaiʻi this month. Beginning this month, the Kupu Palliative Care Program will be available through a dedicated clinic space within the North Hawaiʻi Hospice office, extending palliative care services to residents of Hāmākua, Waimea, North Kohala, and South Kohala. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Cops Could Still Aid Feds Despite Council Immigration Concerns. A Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted to kill a bill that would have authorized Mayor Richard Bissen to re-up a now-controversial agreement between the county’s police department and the FBI-Joint Terrorism Task Force. But the council committee’s 8-0 recommendation on Tuesday that the full council file Bill 92 did not alter or overturn the existing agreement with the FBI task force, which has been in place for more than two decades. Civil Beat.
Supreme Court ruling deemed ‘huge milestone’ for Maui wildfire settlement. A ruling from the Hawaii Supreme Court on Tuesday could allow for the more than 21,000 Maui fire survivors in a $4 billion settlement to begin receiving payments in a matter of weeks, an attorney for the victims said. Hawaii News Now.
Budget priorities topic of discussion at South Maui community town hall on Feb. 24. Maui County Council member Tom Cook will host a South Maui town hall at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, to gather input on the community’s budget priorities. Maui News.
Power restored to ~10,000 in West Maui after safety shutoff. Hawaiian Electric says it has re-energized all West Maui circuits impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Approximately 10,000 customers in West Maui had been out of power for approximately 24 hours. Hawaii News Now.
West Maui schools to reopen Wednesday. Department of Education officials say electrical service has been restored following required utility inspections, and water intake has been cleared. With utilities restored, campuses are able to safely resume normal school operations. Maui Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Free tax preparation opens. Due to the large amount of people needing tax returns — both federal and state — hours have been extended on opening day for several of the sites. Garden Island.
Epstein revelations stir chaos from Scandinavia to South Asia - PARIS >> A French politician, famed as a cultural icon of the 1980s and 1990s. A Norwegian diplomat who played a role in the secret talks that yielded th...
No comments:
Post a Comment