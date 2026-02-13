Green cancels trip to National Governors Association conference in light of turmoil over Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, state DOE bans student cellphone use in public schools, lawmakers mull using taxpayer money for UH athletes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Analysis: What Happens When The Governor Can't Trust His Lieutenant Governor? The two may seem like a team but the Legislature is the only authority that can remove an elected official from office in Hawaiʻi. Civil Beat.
Lobbyist at center of ‘paper bag’ case under federal investigation. Lobbyist Tobi J. Solidum’s company, Geopolicy Development Group LLC, who donated $10,000 to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, during a January 2022 dinner is a target of a federal investigation into possible public corruption and an alleged $7 million COVID-19 funding fraud, sources said. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii environmental leaders condemn EPA rollback. State and local environmental leaders strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s move on Thursday to rescind a scientific finding, the loss of which effectively deregulated greenhouse gas emissions under the Environmental Protection Agency — with the state Energy Office calling it “one of the largest environmental rollbacks in U.S. history.” Star-Advertiser.
State Board of Education adopts new policy on student cellphone use; implementation begins next school year. The state Board of Education has adopted a statewide policy establishing new rules for student cellphone use in public schools. The rules ban cellphone use during school hours for elementary, middle and intermediate school and during instructional time in high school. Tribune-Herald.
Proposals to recruit UH athletes with taxpayer money get mixed feedback. State lawmakers are moving along a request by the University of Hawaiʻi to use taxpayer money to help attract and pay student athletes — although pushback against the idea has been prevalent. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Donations scandal puts shadow over city COVID testing program. A $100 million COVID testing program organized by a central figure in an ongoing donations scandal is facing new scrutiny with critics calling the effort a wasteful use of taxpayer money. Tobi Solidum organized a plan for the National Kidney Foundation Hawaii to become a city contractor for testing with subcontractors including his own company and H2O Process Systems, owned by his friend, Milton Choy. Hawaii News Now.
Lobbyist Under Fire Tied To Taxpayer-Funded Kidney Center That Was Never Built. Records show firms associated with politically connected contractor Dennis Mitsunaga collected nearly $1.8 million for a Kapolei building that has never materialized. Civil Beat.
New 4-year bus pact reached with Local 996, OTS says. Following months of back-and-forth negotiations, Oahu Transit Services Inc., which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van routes on behalf of the City and County of Honolulu, announced Thursday hat it had reached an agreement with its labor union that represents hundreds of bus operators, mechanics and support staff. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Royalty Burial Grounds: Lawmakers Punt On Oversight Woes. Lawmakers are hesitant to move quickly on the sensitive issue and want a task force to come back in two years with a proposal for how to oversee Mauna ‘Ala. Civil Beat.
Waikīkī's Kūhiō Beach Park set to get $1M facelift. Waikīkī’s Kūhiō Beach Park will see $1 million invested into improving its safety, cleanliness, and long-term stewardship. Hilton Grand Vacations is donating the money to the Waikīkī Business Improvement District as part of its Ka Haku Resort deal, which is expected to open its Hilton club later this year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Frustrations aired over long-standing Mapunapuna tidal flooding. The intersection of Ahua and Kilihau streets in Mapunapuna has been notorious for years for flooding during high tides and heavy rains. And community members are demanding to know if there’s any way to keep the tide at bay. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
40 affordable rental units for Native Hawaiians coming to Leeward coast. Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is set to redevelop its first affordable rental housing project in the area. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands conducted a ceremonial blessing on 40 affordable rental units that will soon house Native Hawaiian families in Maili. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
In State of the County address, Alameda focuses on affordability, housing, homelessness. Among the factors that must be considered, he said, are building codes, roads, energy costs, wastewater and water services, workforce development, home insurance and mortgage rates, property taxes, and support services for the homeless. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Wastewater spill at treatment plant in East Hawai‘i forces shoreline closures. Portions of East Hawai‘i shorelines are closed following a wastewater spill at the Pāpaʻikou Treatment Plant, which resulted in a discharge of up to 98,300 gallons of fully treated, insufficiently disinfected wastewater. Big Island Now.
High bacteria levels detected in waters off Hilo Bay and Spencer Beach Park. Levels of 150 per 100 mL were detected during a recent test at Canoe Beach, and levels of 624 per 100 mL were discovered at Spencer. Big Island Now.
Maui
Schatz secures $1 million earmark to improve Molokaʻi Airport. US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i secured $1 million in congressionally directed spending, also known as an earmark, in this year’s appropriations deal for Moloka‘i Airport. Maui Now.
HCF’s Maui Strong Fund and House Maui program award $6M to expand housing pathways for wildfire survivors. Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) announced a combined award of $6.34 million to Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA) to expand the Ua Hale A‘ela program, a transformative initiative providing safe, affordable housing and clear pathways to homeownership for families affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Mayor Campaign Fundraising: Rapozo Outpacing Carvalho. County Council Chair Mel Rapozo is raising and spending more money than his council colleague Bernard Carvalho Jr. in their bid to be Kauaʻi’s next mayor. Civil Beat.
Kauai police show off new training simulator. The department officially unveiled the MILO Training Range in late 2025, which allows officers to engage in real-time, immersive scenarios, including traffic stops, active shooter responses, domestic disturbances, and mental health crises. Hawaii News Now.
Hours adjusted at public swimming pool on Kaua‘i due to staffing issues. Staffing issues at the Kapa‘a Swimming Pool are forcing the county to adjust the facility’s hours. Kauai Now.
