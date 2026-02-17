Residents concerned about sea level rise, lawmakers mull ticket scalping, suing Big Oil, teacher incentives; Honolulu City Council seeks police transparency, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi Senate committee advances bill to allow state to sue Big Oil for climate damage. A state Senate committee pushed forward a bill last Wednesday that would allow the state to sue major corporations for climate-related damages, a move that attempts to stabilize Hawaiʻi’s volatile insurance market. Big Island Now.
Hawaii eyes ban on reselling tickets above face value. Hawaii concert fans are often priced out by ticket scalpers who snatch up seats and resell them for huge markups. KHON2.
Measures tackle Hawaii teacher shortage. A measure that would create a new five-year state permit for visiting international teachers has drawn strong support from the state Department of Education as well as immigrant and educator advocates, as Hawaii continues to grapple with a persistent teacher shortage. Star-Advertiser.
Legislative bills address costs of hike rescues in Hawaii. For at least seven years, the bills have resurfaced, but seldom survive. This year, the idea of reimbursement, along with a prepaid hike card to cover rescue fees, were reintroduced, along with a proposal for a state search-and-rescue coordinator. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii bill aims to provide immediate assistance to wrongfully convicted. Legislation would provide case managers and monthly payments to help exonerees transition after release. Hawaii News Now.
High prices are forecast to lower auto sales this year. Hawaii auto sales reaccelerated and rose 3.7% in 2025 after three straight down years, but sales are forecast to dip 1.8% in 2026 as consumers grapple with the high price of vehicles and the lingering effect of tariffs. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council to review HPD’s transparency measure. A Honolulu City Council measure that commends the city’s police force for not wearing masks when encountering members of the public it’s sworn to protect and serve is scheduled for final review on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hale Nani strike averted after tentative agreement reached. Unionized health care workers at Hale Nani Rehabilitation & Nursing Center said they have reached a tentative agreement with management and will no longer be going on strike. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Banyan Drive in spotlight. A pair of bills to facilitate the redevelopment of Banyan Drive in Hilo are scheduled for committee hearings this week. Tribune-Herald.
Water Restriction Notice Issued For Kawaihae, South Kohala Resorts, Again. Effective immediately and until further notice, residents and businesses in Kawaihae, as well as the resort communities along the South Kohala coast, must reduce water use by 25%. Big Island Video News.
State staff discover one of oldest Hawaiian honeycreepers on Big Island. Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife staff recently recaptured — and re-released — one of the oldest ʻiʻiwi ever observed. Big Island Now.
Maui
Public Safety Power Shutoff watch: Hawaiian Electric monitoring wildfire risk conditions this week. Customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans should a Public Safety Power Shutoff be necessary, and to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages Monday through Thursday. Maui Now.
Students have been speaking ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi at this Molokaʻi school for over 30 years. Walk down the hallway at Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu, and you’ll hear students learning and conversing in Hawaiian, practicing oli and studying math. Today, Kumu Lokelani Han’s sixth grade class, or Papa ʻEono, is practicing for a Hawaiian language speech competition next week to celebrate Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Haleakala eyed for 7 more telescopes despite opposition. The U.S. Air Force is moving forward with plans to build seven more telescopes on Haleakalā, drawing opposition from those who consider the mountain sacred. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
County postpones remaining rubbish pick up in Anahola, Moloaʻa to Tuesday. Residential trash collection in portions of Anahola and Moloaʻa has been delayed because of staffing shortages, county Solid Waste officials said Monday afternoon. Kauai Now.
Plan ahead now: Road closure scheduled for Pe‘e Road at intersection of Po‘ipū Road. Kaua’i County Department of Public Works and contractor Goodfellow Bros. notify the public about an upcoming closure of Pe‘e Road at the intersection of Po‘ipū Road. Kauai Now.
