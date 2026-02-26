New life for state's film industry, Legislature mulls misdemeanor charges for officials who don't report bribery, bill would protect gender-affirming care providers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
The Success Of Hawaiʻi’s Food And Farm Bills Could Depend On One Thing. As Hawaiʻi continues to pinch pennies and fill holes created by federal cuts, lawmakers may have to choose between bills designed to bolster local food or fight invasive species. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke stays silent on state subpoenas. Twelve days after Hawaii’s attorney general said she issued multiple subpoenas and completed interviews in a criminal investigation born out of a federal political bribery case, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will not say if she has been subpoenaed by state investigators. Star-Advertiser.
Measure could allow misdemeanor charge for failure to report bribery. Senators advanced a measure Tuesday that would allow elected officials to be charged with a misdemeanor if they're found to have failed to report bribery. Hawaii Public Radio.
Legislative Caucuses Can Help Make The Difference In Getting Bills Passed. Lawmakers combine forces to push measures helping women, kids and working families. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers consider bill to protect gender-affirming care providers. HB1875 would not create any new care standards or practices, but it seeks to ensure that those providing gender-affirming care would be safe from out-of-state legal actions, insurance policies, or licensing consequences. Hawaii Public Radio.
State support could energize movement to equip more homes with plug-in solar. On Tuesday afternoon, the state House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce deferred one of two remaining balcony solar bills after the Office of the State Fire Marshal and other fire and law enforcement agencies raised concerns that the National Electrical Code would need to be updated to ensure the safe installation of these systems. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
More Design Delays Could Push Back Honolulu Rail Project — Again. The city center segment of the $10B rail project is supposed to open in March 2031, but an outside consultant questions whether that plan is still feasible. Civil Beat.
Red Hill: Fears linger over Navy reopening water shaft. After waiting hours to hear the latest update on the Red Hill water crisis cleanup at a lengthy meeting Tuesday with the Commission on Water Resource Management, concerned community members learned the Navy had left the meeting. Star-Advertiser.
36 city parks designated as ‘On-Leash’ allowing for dogs on leashes. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has added 36 new on-leash dog parks. That move doubles the number already in place. KHON2.
Changes coming to high-traffic Hawaii offramp, intersections. Transportation officials said there have been over 12 serious crashes near the Koko Head offramp in recent years. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hilo Officer pleads no contest to tampering with evidence in search case. Hawaii Police Department Officer Blane Kenolio pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of tampering with physical evidence. The charge stemmed from Kenolio’s unconstitutional search of an arrestee’s belongings on May 24, 2023, inside the Hilo Police Station. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi County Changes Mulch Loading Fees For Commercial Customers. Hawaiian Earth Recycling, will be charging commercial customers $5 per cubic yard at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station. Commercial customers will be charged $20 per cubic yard at the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Plan floated to solve West Maui water crisis. The plan, presented by TY Management Corp. to the state Commission on Water Resource Management on Tuesday, intends to benefit Maui County, financially struggling Maui Land &Pineapple Co., a state agriculture development agency, Native Hawaiian taro farmers, other small farmers, Kapalua homeowners and TY. Star-Advertiser.
Treecovery helps Maui wildfire recovery. In December, Treecovery, three Rotary Clubs, Maui County, and the Lahaina Restoration Foundation helped with a native-planting at Keawaiki Park near Lahaina Harbor. Maui News.
Controversial $13M Nāpili home now offering partial ownership to buyers. Cohana Homes, which describes itself as a vacation home co-ownership company, is offering 25% ownership of the house for $3.55 million apiece. The entire 7,344-square-foot house at 5385 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road is listed with a value of $12.9 million. Maui Now.
Kauai
State Senate confirms new circuit court judge for Kaua‘i. The Hawai’i State Senate voted to confirm Stephanie R.S. Char, Gov. Josh Green’s selection to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit, created by the retirement of Judge Kathleen N.A. Watanabe in August 2025. Kauai Now.
Group created to protect Kauai from CRB. CRB Action Kauai, a new community-driven initiative, has formed to support Kauai residents, landowners, farmers, businesses and community groups responding to the growing threat of the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB), an invasive pest impacting coconut and other palms across the island. Garden Island.
