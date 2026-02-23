Family suing Kamehameha Schools gets death threats, Legislature mulls saving coconut palms as food source, rental car tax plans abound, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
The People Suing Kamehameha Schools Are Getting Death Threats. A white family suing Kamehameha Schools over its Native Hawaiian admissions policy wants to stay anonymous for the duration of the case over online death threats and fears that being named publicly could affect their careers. Civil Beat.
Two bills pending at the Legislature aim to help a California company launch payloads via rocket into space at low cost from a winged booster ship towed high into the sky by plane. The measures — one to let the firm sell up to $40 million in low-interest bonds and another to have the state help pay for building a high-tech hangar at Hilo International Airport — recently advanced after initial committee hearings. Star-Advertiser.
Measures could incentivize locally produced sustainable aviation fuel. House Bill 1694 creates a tax credit to encourage the production of sustainable aviation fuel, a lower-carbon alternative to conventional jet fuel. If the measure is adopted, distributors of sustainable aviation fuel could get up to $2 back per gallon of fuel sold in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Hawaii rental car tax proposed. A variety of bills are being considered this year to generate around $90 million in new tax revenue annually from the industry for the state’s general fund, or for Hawaiian homestead development, or for retroactive hazard pay for public school teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Bill seeks to facilitate more film productions on agricultural land. State lawmakers are moving along a measure meant to facilitate film production on agricultural land, though some film advocates worry it could add more bureaucracy to the process. Hawaii Public Radio.
Free Buses For Keiki? Supporters Hopeful After Statewide Bill Axed A proposal for statewide free transit died last week at the Legislature, but supporters still have hope for a proposal to make transit free for youth. Civil Beat.
Did Boat Salvage Law Save The State Money? Auditor Says No One Knows. The state’s boating division doesn’t do enough, a new report found, to recover costs from those responsible for stranded and grounded vessels. Civil Beat.
Oahu
OHA to study feasibility of Native Hawaiian cultural center. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs announced Sunday that it selected AEA Consulting to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Native Hawaiian Cultural Center in Kaka‘ako Makai, launching what officials describe as a community-driven planning process for the long-discussed project. Star-Advertiser.
Controversial Developer Ousted As Manager of Downtown ‘Hell Hole’ Building. Chad Waters, founder of a downtown co-living space that became a squalid nightmare for residents is being removed as the property’s manager, marking the final days for the leading figure in a monthslong drama at the building one former resident dubbed a “hell hole.” Civil Beat.
Flash flooding forces evacuations with more wet weather ahead. Eight feet in 1-1/2 hours.That is how quickly Kaukonahua Stream rose to flood stage Saturday afternoon, causing the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management to evacuate roughly 80 residents from Otake Camp in Waialua on Oahu’s North Shore. Hawaii News Now. Star -Advertiser.
Dole assures no Wahiawa Reservoir Dam breach after heavy rain. Dole Food Company said there was no breach of the Wahiawa Reservoir Dam after heavy rain and flash flood warnings prompted an evacuation order in the Haleiwa-Waialua area Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawai‘i County reduces vacancies by 100 positions in past year, but workforce still down 17%. But vacancies still are high, with 589 out of a workforce of 3,395. Big Island Now.
Reed Mahuna Sworn In As Hawaiʻi Police Chief. Mahuna was sworn in by Mayor Kimo Alameda during a private ceremony Friday in the Mayor’s office in Hilo. County officials say a larger, public swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday, March 6. Big Island Video News.
Banyan Drive redevelopment bills advance in Legislature. Legislation to facilitate redevelopment of Hilo’s Banyan Drive — once an East Hawaii crown jewel, now a picture of dilapidation and disrepair — continues to move in both the state House and Senate, but not without contention. Tribune-Herald.
Waipiʻo Valley Road To Close For Geophysical Survey. The road will be closed to all traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day from Tuesday, February 24 through Friday, February 27. Big Island Video News.
Maui
As demand for organic food rises, federal program to help local farmers transition is cut short. ‘Oko‘a Farms is one of 43 operations, including six on Maui, that is enrolled in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program in Hawai‘i. The five-year initiative that started under the Biden presidency was set to run through 2027. Maui Now.
As focus turns to Lahaina commercial rebuilds, owners face daunting challenges. As Lahaina commercial property owners navigate a daunting post-fire road to rebuilding, some are finding it so challenging that they’re not sure if they’ll be able to reconstruct at all. Hawaii Public Radio.
Planned new telescopes for Haleakala draw strong opposition. As the military moves forward on its plans to build as many as seven new telescopes on the summit of Haleakala, opposition to the project is mounting on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Residents Worry 148-unit Housing Project Will ‘Kill’ Kōloa Town. The Garden Isle needs more housing but Kōloa residents worry the proposed project is too big, will harm the environment and won’t be within reach of community members. Civil Beat.
Hanapēpē bus stop closed due to damage. The Kauaʻi Bus announced that the bus stop in front of the Hanapēpē First United Church is closed until further notice due to damage. Kauai Now.
2 men taken to hospital after daytime stabbing in downtown Honolulu - Two men were taken to the hospital this morning after an apparent stabbing downtown.
