Gluck appointed to Intermediate Court of Appeals, Epstein associates vacationed in Hawaii, advocates continue push for special prosecutor in bribery investigation, Luke speaks out, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Epstein associates vacationed in Hawaii, emails show. Nonprofit advocates say emails highlight local sex trafficking concerns. Emails connected to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein show his associates vacationed in Hawaii, according to a Hawaii News Now review of documents posted to a public website called Jmail, created by two tech innovators. Hawaii News Now.
Climate Funding Under New Hawai‘i Tax Could Be Cut By Millions. Legislation to instead charge a per-passenger fee would recoup less than half of all the green fee revenues cruise ships were expected to generate. As the cruise industry and the state spar in court over Hawaiʻi’s new green fee, state lawmakers are moving full steam ahead to remove those ships from the landmark climate law and have them instead pay a new fee of around $10 per passenger. Civil Beat.
Clean government groups push for special prosecutor. Advocates for campaign finance and other “clean government” reforms on Monday renewed the call for the appointment of a special prosecutor to conduct an independent probe of allegations that an unidentified “influential state legislator” accepted $35,000 in a paper bag. Star-Advertiser.
Lt. Gov. Luke addresses campaign finance report errors in new video. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke posted a video Monday addressing what she says is an innocent mistake in her campaign finance reports. Luke said she’s embarrassed, but never acted in bad faith. Hawaii News Now.
Tax break halt still alive, gambling bills dying in Hawaii Legislature. Efforts to legalize any form of gambling again appear dead this year but the state Legislature continues to move bills that would eliminate future tax cuts, limit free school lunches to public charter students and prohibit ICE and local law enforcement from covering their faces. Star-Advertiser.
More Local Food? These State Agencies Aren’t Buying It. Few departments met the official 10% goal last year. While cost, quality and lack of consistent supply are concerns, the current pace doesn’t bode well for the larger push to wean the islands off imported food. Civil Beat.
Rising child care costs strain families despite wage gains. With Hawaii’s cost of living ranking among the highest in the nation, state leaders are accelerating public preschool and child care subsidy expansions aimed at helping working families afford early education. Star-Advertiser.
Kaiser Permanente ends strike; talks progress. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, which represents 31,000 workers in California and Hawaii, said they would return to work at 7 a.m. today after walking off the job four weeks ago. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now.
HMSA Proposal: Hawaiʻi Health Care Could See Radical Transformation. The deal, which would bring together the state’s largest health insurer and one of its biggest hospital companies under a new umbrella organization called One Health, is likely to touch the lives of some 760,000 Hawaiʻi residents and their doctors. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Council OKs HPD transparency legislation. The City Council is formally on record commending Honolulu police for policies favorable to transparency, including not wearing masks when encountering members of the public. Star-Advertiser.
Rail expansion might come down the line faster for Kapolei than UH Mānoa. The planning phase to extend the Honolulu rail to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa can now start, but a new segment on its other terminus, on the Kapolei side, could come first. Hawaii Public Radio.
Global Entry halt affects international arrivals at Honolulu airport. HDOT expects limited impact on processing times for international arrivals at the airport. Recent investments in modernizing federal inspection facilities and deploying advanced technologies have enhanced passenger facilitation and operational efficiency. KITV4.
Farmer rescues co-worker from flood in Waialua. A former firefighter, Chris Greer, did not hesitate when his co-worker needed him after being trapped in flood water Saturday at their workplace, Laulau Solutions farm in Waialua. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
House bill would allow for up to 10-year extensions of Mauna Kea leases. A House bill that would authorize the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to extend existing astronomical observatory leases and subleases for up to 10 years has advanced despite concerns from state departments and overwhelming opposition from residents around the state. Big Island Now.
Rising home insurance in lava zones prompts subsidy proposal. House lawmakers have advanced a measure that would subsidize home insurance for low-income families in lava zones. Insurance premiums on property in lava zones on Hawaiʻi Island have spiked since the 2018 Kīlauea volcanic eruption. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hilo YWCA Demolition, Construction Of New Campus Examined In Draft EA. Under the proposal, the existing pool house and swimming pool would be demolished, and a new preschool facility would be constructed. Big Island Video News.
Maui
As focus turns to Lahaina commercial rebuilds, owners face daunting challenges. As Lahaina commercial property owners navigate a daunting post-fire road to rebuilding, some are finding it so challenging that they’re not sure if they’ll be able to reconstruct at all. Hawaii Public Radio.
Two recruits graduate, joining the ranks of the Maui Ocean Safety division. Kelson Lau and Kevin Smallwood completed the 12-week-long training program that covered not only an extensive variety of ocean rescue skills, but also Emergency Medical Responder and CPR skills, ATV/UTV and RWC operation, and communication protocols. Maui Now.
Kauai
Former state public safety employee on Kaua‘i pleads guilty to embezzling government funds. A former Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety employee waived indictment and pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and official misconduct during a hearing on Monday in Fifth Circuit Court on Kaua‘i. Lisa Kuwamura, who worked as an account clerk for the Sheriff Division – Kauaʻi Section, manipulated computer records that tracked her time and attendance between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 20, 2024, in order to receive more than $64,000 in unearned compensation. Kauai Now.
Endemic pueo killed by collision with vehicle on Kauaʻi’s westside. A pueo, a Hawaiian short-eared owl revered in local culture as an ancestor spirit/guardian, was found dead on a road outside of ‘Ele’ele early Monday morning, underscoring ongoing concerns about vehicle collisions involving Kauaʻi’s native birds. Kauai Now.
An exchange of lifesaving knowledge and culture. The Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB), in partnership with the Okinawan Lifesaving Association, hosted a certificate ceremony on Friday at the Moikeha Rotunda. Garden Island.
