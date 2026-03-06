Audit blasts DOE local foods initiative, US to exhume 88 unknown USS Arizona casualties, Honolulu council defers affordable rental bill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Full report on school lunch program. Office of the Hawaii Auditor.
Free student meals back on the table at the Legislature. On Wednesday the House Committee on Finance moved along House Bill 1779, which would give all students free breakfast and lunch at school starting with the 2029-2030 school year. The measure also includes public charter school students. Hawaii Public Radio.
Officers would have to expose their faces under bills. House and Senate bills that would prohibit law enforcement officers from covering their faces and limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials remain alive and appear ready to move into the opposite chamber of the state Capitol for further consideration. Star-Advertiser.
US aims to exhume and identify 88 USS Arizona crew members buried as unknowns after Pearl Harbor. The U.S. military plans to exhume the remains of 88 sailors and Marines killed when the USS Arizona was bombed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and who were buried as unknowns in a Honolulu cemetery. Associated Press.
People In Crisis Still Keep Their Guns. Can Hawaiʻi Change That? Lawmakers want to raise awareness about the state’s red flag law, which has been virtually unused in the last six years — despite a significant increase in gun deaths. Civil Beat.
State launches 2026 Hawaiʻi Quality of Life and Well-Being Survey. Share your thoughts about quality of life in Hawaiʻi with new survey. Multiple choice and short answer questions range from cost of living to mental health to transportation. Although the survey is anonymous, there are some demographic questions to allow researchers to determine if certain issues are impacting some groups more than others. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Council defers affordable rentals measure pending further study. Introduced in February by Council Vice Chair Andria Tupola, Bill 18, which proposes amendments to the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu that govern the city’s affordable rental housing laws, was postponed due to a mixed level of support from many in the development community. Star-Advertiser.
City considers loan forgiveness to recruit engineers, cut permit backlog. During a city briefing Thursday, officials said staffing shortages at the Department of Planning and Permitting remain a major factor slowing projects across Oahu, including affordable housing developments. Hawaii News Now.
Agreement opens Kolekole Pass in emergencies. Military and state officials have signed a new memorandum of understanding establishing procedures to open Kolekole Pass during emergencies to support communities along the Waianae coast. Star-Advertiser.
State Agrees To Settle Lawsuit Over Oʻahu Jail Suicide. Lawyers for the defense and prosecution called the jail to warn that a prisoner was suicidal. Then the inmate hanged himself in a cell. Civil Beat.
Police release findings of skeletal remains on Mid-Pacific Institute campus. The human skeletal remains found on Mid-Pacific Institute’s Manoa campus in January appear to be ancient, police said Thursday. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will further review the remains. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
$13.4 Million In FEMA Funds For Waiānuenue Avenue Bridge. The modernized bridge will be designed to withstand earthquake forces and erosion from flooding. Big Island Video News.
New Hawaii pilot program aims to curb evictions, keep disputes out of court. A new statewide pre-eviction mediation law that went into effect last month has already had success in keeping Hawaii Island tenants in their homes. Tribune-Herald.
Water Restriction Notice Issued After Honomū Well Breakdown. Affected customers are required to reduce water use by at least 25 percent until further notice. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui mayor sets housing and rebuilding as top priorities in 2026 State of the County Address. Mayor Richard Bissen highlighted Maui County’s continued progress across housing, recovery, well-being and economic stability, while outlining actions to strengthen communities and build a resilient future. Maui Now.
Maui Wildfire Lawyers Vying For $1 Billion Payday. Lawyers for Maui wildfire victims are lining up for a potential $1 billion payday, pending a ruling by Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill. But the judge may have a say in the matter, and could reduce the amount paid to those lawyers who represented individual fire victims. Civil Beat.
Long-awaited affordable housing project is underway on Lānaʻi. The first affordable housing project on Lānaʻi in 35 years is set to begin construction this year. Kaiāulu O Lānaʻi will offer 72 rent-to-own units. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Food Bank purchases eight-acre Central Maui parcel to build future resiliency campus. Maui Food Bank has completed the purchase of an eight-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Kūihelani Highway and Waikō Road in Central Maui for $9.25 million. Maui Now.
Kauai
Līhuʻe Airport’s improvement plan includes modernization, not adding capacity. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation officials presented a draft optimization plan for Līhuʻe Airport on Tuesday evening, emphasizing the effort is focused on modernization and efficiency — and not expansion. Kauai Now.
Four months later, updates on a Kauaʻi immigration raid. Four months ago, Kauaʻi County Councilmember Fern Holland watched an immigration raid unfold across from her home. It was at 4 a.m., and when it was all over, 44 people — mostly Venezuelan nationals — were picked up. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Foodbank Kauai provides help for TSA workers. The Hawaii Foodbank Kauai rolled out its recently dedicated Mobile Pantry refrigerated transporter to provide more than 150 emergency food packages for local Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Coast Guard workers caught up in a partial government shutdown. Garden Island
