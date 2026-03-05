Legislative leaders unwilling to cancel promised income tax cuts, Blangiardi approves Skyline expansion plan, FEMA delays Maui fire aid, $4M-plus Big Island homes could see property tax hike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers consider prohibiting food packaging made with PFAS. House Bill 644 would prohibit the sale, distribution or use of single-use plastic ware that contains perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl — also known as PFAS. Hawaii Public Radio.
Panic Buttons In Schools: $7 Million Effort Is Delayed A Year. The state entered into a contract to provide panic buttons to Hawaiʻi schools two years ago, but DOE campuses still don’t have access to the technology. Civil Beat.
Bill could place additional support in math classrooms. A bill advancing at the state Capitol would establish a statewide numeracy coaching program in Hawaii public schools, as lawmakers and education officials grapple with persistent gaps in math achievement. Star-Advertiser.
New state initiative helps schools buy local produce directly from farms. The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) said the initiative is part of the department’s broader farm-to-school program, which supports food sustainability in the state and aligns with Act 175’s goal to improve student health while strengthening the agricultural economy. Hawaii News Now.
Out-of-state physicians could be allowed to practice some telehealth. Lawmakers are advancing a measure that would allow out-of-state physicians to practice telehealth in Hawaiʻi if the service is not available locally. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu mayor approves Skyline rail system expansion plan. On March 4, Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 60 into law. It gives HART the green light to start planning future rail extensions, even though funding to build them is not in place yet. KHON2. KITV4.
DTS mulls higher fees, more citations for public parking. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services is contemplating increased parking fees and high-tech parking citations to free up often congested city-owned public parking stalls on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Digital signs sought for stadium zone. Outdoor digital advertising screens would still be prohibited in Waikiki, but could soon become a part of the New Aloha Stadium district, two key Senate committees decided this week. Star-Advertiser.
Dillingham Plaza is getting a major makeover — and a Costco Gas station. A massive makeover is in the works for an aging retail center in Kalihi, but some are concerned that at least one possible new tenant may add to traffic congestion in the area. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HPD commander demoted for allegedly sharing details of teen sex assault victim. Juvenile victim’s name and personal information were spread on social media. Ryan Nishibun, who has more than 35 years of service with HPD, has served as the acting deputy chief of field operations since last August, following the retirement of Keith Horikawa. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council bill targets some ‘luxury’ homes in Hawaii County. The Hawaii County Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday to pass a measure creating a new residential property tax classification for luxury homes worth more than $4 million. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
County bill to cap private parking rates in Historic Kailua Village postponed to consult lawyers. A bill proposing free parking and a cap on hourly and daily rates at privately owned lots in the Historic Kailua Village was postponed Tuesday to allow the Hawai‘i County Council to consult with its attorneys about the legality of the measure. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
North Kona’s Primary Aquifer Provides Plenty Of Water — For Now. The Keauhou aquifer’s current usage leaves room for more development, but a changing climate could significantly undercut that. Civil Beat.
Maui
FEMA Maui Fire Aid Delayed By Top Trump Official, Senators Say. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s policy of personally reviewing large grants held up a request to renew emergency housing aid on Maui, a new report says. Civil Beat.
Maui group empowers residents during blackouts with backup batteries. Organizers of the Power Back project are running a pilot program to loan the batteries and panels to community members with backup power needs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kahului Airport’s main runway built during World War II prioritized for first reconstruction project. Runway 2-20, the only one on Maui long enough to handle those large jets and cargo planes that arrive from the mainland and keep the island’s economy purring, has needed 12 major resurfacing projects over the years to stay functional. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hawaii Department of Transportation-Airports Division seeks input. More than a dozen people opted to spend their lunch hour with the Lihue Airport Optimization Plan team on Wednesday at the Moikeha Building Conference Rooms. Garden Island.
Division of Motor Vehicles, Real Property offices to close for training. Kaua‘i County Division of Motor Vehicles and Real Property Assessment and Collections Section will be closed March 11 to accommodate staff training. Kauai Now.
