Kauai Mayor Kawakami to run for lieutenant governor, UH professional assembly endorses Luke, aquarium fishing ban remains in play in Legislature, Tokyo firm releases Oahu LNG plant plans, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Kauai Now. KHON2.
University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly endorses Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor. The University of Hawaii Professional Assembly board of directors and leadership team issued a statement Tuesday reaffirming its support for Sylvia Luke as lieutenant governor in the upcoming election. Kauai Now.
Oahu
LNG electric plant proposed. Tokyo-based JERA Co. Inc. submitted its plan Tuesday for the roughly $2 billion liquefied natural gas project to state officials Tuesday after signing a collaboration agreement with Gov. Josh Green on Oct. 6 during a visit to Japan by the governor, according to the Hawaii State Energy Office. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Navy continues ‘degassing’ of Red Hill facility fuel tanks. The Navy this week continues the decommissioning, shutdown and remediation process at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, beginning the process of “degassing” Tank 12 of the World War II-era fuel farm. Star-Advertiser.
6 Oʻahu communities to pilot including food waste in green compost bins. Recycling food waste curbside is the goal of a new pilot program launching next month in six communities across Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
North Shore Oʻahu farms face long-term cleanups after heavy rains and flooding. Farmers on Oʻahu's North Shore are dealing with the damage caused by some of the worst flooding they've seen in years. Hawaii Public Radio.
High-rise residents stuck without elevators, hot water days after storm. Residents at The Diamond Head Vista on Pualani Way in Waikiki have been getting their steps in since Friday’s storm. The high-rise has 35 floors. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
A Do-Or-Die Moment For One Of Hawaiʻi’s Most Contested Trades. A proposed aquarium fishing ban is in play as state aquatic resource officials move to revive the controversial fishing practice. Civil Beat.
Kailua Village parking bill stalls again; measure aimed at capping fees draws spirited discussion. Hawaii County Council members again sparred with property managers Tuesday during committee discussions about a proposed bill that would limit fees at private parking lots in downtown Kona. Tribune-Herald.
Ready for another Kona low storm? Another system is forecast to hit the Big Island later this week. As the Big Island works to recover from the Kona low pressure storm that caused flooding and power outages over the weekend, a smaller, weaker Kona low system is forecast to arrive later this week. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor Bissen seeks $15 million in emergency funds for storm repairs. Mayor Richard Bissen is requesting $15 million from the Maui County Council to cover emergency repairs and rising operational costs following the recent destructive Kona low storm. The Council will take up the emergency funding request during an emergency meeting at 8:45 a.m. Friday. Maui Now.
Maui braces for weeks-long recovery after Kona low, prepares for incoming storm. Maui County is grappling with widespread damage and a prolonged recovery effort after a powerful Kona-low storm swept across Hawaii over the weekend, flooding neighborhoods, cutting off roads and straining already limited infrastructure — even as another storm threatens to slow cleanup and deepen the damage. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Iwi Kūpuna Desecrated During Lahaina Fire Cleanup, Lawsuit Says. A family is suing a Maui landowner and the state for not protecting Native Hawaiian remains as required by law. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Measles virus detected in Kauai wastewater raises health concerns. Department of Health monitors positive wastewater detection of measles in Kauaʻi. A wastewater sample collected from a site in east Kauaʻi County on Feb. 25 has tested positive for the measles virus, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. Kauai Now. KITV4.
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