Building permit streamlining bill advances, state to rehab Wahiawa dam, some want Jones Act waiver permanent, Maui mayor seeks $1.6B budget, flood fallout lingers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Here's why some want the Jones Act waiver to be permanent. A week has passed since President Donald Trump announced he was waiving the Jones Act for 60 days to ease the pressure on shipments of oil and fertilizer across the globe. Hawaii Public Radio.
University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents to fill four open seats representing three counties. The Candidate Advisory Council for the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents has presented a list of candidates to Gov. Josh Green to fill seats representing Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Islands. Big Island Now.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs approves nearly $4 million in disaster aid for Native Hawaiian households. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has activated about $3.96 million in disaster aid to support Native Hawaiian households and communities affected by the recent floods and rains across the state. Kauai Now.
Power outages can quickly become emergencies for families with home medical devices. Power outages from this month's storms have sent ripples through the health care system. Access to power is crucial for people who rely on certain medical devices like oxygen. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council OKs changes to zoning rules for housing. A Honolulu City Council measure designed to relax zoning rules to allow more infill housing projects in the city’s urban core was approved on its third and final reading Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
State moving forward with rehab of hazardous Wahiawa Dam. The state is working to jump-start safety upgrades on the privately owned Wahiawa Dam, which last week neared a feared failure point that triggered emergency evacuations for thousands of residents on Oahu’s North Shore. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
North Shore residents, officials tread a fine line on recovery and tourism after flooding. Officials are walking a fine line, trying to help those communities while making sure the state’s main economic driver isn’t impacted. Parts of the North Shore and Waialua are open, but business has taken a hit. Hawaii News Now.
Flying Blind: Honolulu Officials Held Off On Evacuations As North Shore Flooded. By the time emergency management officials told people it was time to evacuate in Waialua and Haleʻiwa, some residents had already been swimming for their lives. Civil Beat.
EMS loses ambulance in flood, rescues family on North Shore. The City and County of Honolulu lost a new ambulance to flash floods while responding to a call early Friday morning on Oahu’s North Shore. Star-Advertiser.
City to open help center in Waialua; North Shore boil water notice lifted. City officials said they will open a Community Assistance Center on Thursday at Waialua District Park for residents affected by Kona-low storm flooding, and the Board of Water Supply said the boil water notice has been lifted for all of Haleiwa and Waialua. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2. KITV4.
Man Institutionalized Due To Mistaken Identity Will Get $975K Settlement. The man could also receive a $200,000 payment from the state. In a case of mistaken identity, a man who was wrongfully arrested and detained at a Hawaiʻi state psychiatric hospital for two years is set to receive a $975,000 payout from the City and County of Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Updated Water Restriction Notice For Kawaihae, South Kohala Resorts. Customers, including irrigation users, are required to reduce water use by at least 25 percent. Big Island Video News.
South Kona school closures extended following damaging storm. Konawaena Middle School and the Hawaiian immersion school, Ke Kula ‘O ‘Ehunuikaimalino in South Kona, will be closed through April 1 as cleanup continues after campuses were flooded during the Kona low storms. Big Island Now.
Big Island hunting to temporarily revert to standard rules used 2 years ago. They included adjustments to season lengths, bag limits and tag requirements for several hunting areas on Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Mayor’s $1.6 Billion Budget Focuses On Housing, Water, Fire Recovery. The proposed spending plan sets aside money to buy private water systems and wells. County will rely on emergency reserves for recent storm damage. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Department of Housing undergoes pre-budget scrutiny. The Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee conducted a preliminary review last week of the Department of Housing in preparation for the Council’s annual budget deliberations. Maui Now.
Second Kona low storm showed flood risks in Lahaina’s fire-bared landscape. West Maui received some of the most rain on the island during the second Kona low to wallop Hawai‘i in two weeks. Two rain gauges in Lahaina logged more than 6 inches each from 8:45 a.m. Saturday to 8:45 a.m. Sunday, while Honolua recorded more than 7 inches and Olowalu saw over 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Maui Now.
Kauai
2 more candidates join Kauaʻi mayoral race to replace term-limited Derek Kawakami. Former Kauaʻi County finance employee Laura Lindsey and businessman Megeso-William Denis have entered the 2026 race for Mayor of Kauaʻi to replace term-limited Derek Kawakami. The two political newcomers join a field that already includes three well-known political figures on the Garden Isle: former Kauaʻi mayor and current councilmember Bernard Carvalho Jr., Kauaʻi County Council Chair Mel Rapozo and Councilmember Felicia Cowden. Kauai Now.
Homeless Program Grants awarded. Of the 12 proposals received, 10 were eligible for consideration. A selection committee reviewed and scored all the eligible projects and selected the top five proposals to fund for a total of $500,000. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
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