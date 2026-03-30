Budget cuts jeopardize Convention Center leak repairs, almost all dams classified high hazard, legislation would require Airbnb, other booking companies, to collect tax information, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Most dams in Hawaii classified as high hazard. Nearly all of Hawaii’s regulated dams are classified as “high hazard,” meaning their failure could result in loss of life — a designation that state officials say reflects downstream development, not the likelihood of collapse. Star-Advertiser.
AccuWeather estimates $2B in damage after storms. As Gov. Josh Green asks the federal government for an emergency designation to secure funding for recovery efforts, AccuWeather estimates the back-to-back Kona-low storms caused around $2 billion in damage and economic loss across the state. Star-Advertiser.
Recent storms trigger widespread cancellations, stalling tourism rebound. Back-to-back Kona-low storms slammed Hawaii just as its visitor industry was beginning to stabilize, triggering widespread trip cancellations, erasing key March and April bookings and stalling what tourism leaders say was the first sustained momentum since the 2023 Maui wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Airbnb As Tax Collector? It’s A Familiar Debate In The Legislature. Taxpayer information collected by booking companies would be used to collect taxes but not to allow counties to crack down on illegal vacation rentals. Civil Beat.
Energy affordability signaled as state priority with Public Utilities Commission decision. The first decision and order issued by Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, under the direction of Chairperson Jon Itomura, signals energy affordability as a state priority. Big Island Now.
Most Hawaii schools resume normal operations after storm disruptions. Most public schools are scheduled to resume normal operations as recovery efforts continue for impacted campuses, according to the Hawaii State Department of Education. KITV4.
Should Hawaiʻi Pay More For Teachers With Master’s Degrees? Teachers with master’s degrees have a higher starting salary than those with bachelor’s degrees, but research suggests these degrees may not improve educator quality. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Hawaiʻi Land Board Approves Acquiring Wahiawā Reservoir As Costs Increase. A budget request from Gov. Josh Green puts the new price tag on repairs to the dam and reservoir, which rose to dangerous levels during the recent Kona low, at more than $60 million. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio.
Neglected North Shore Plantation Waterways Fueled Damaging Floods. Sugar and pineapple acreage was sold off over the years, divided into hundreds of smaller plots for farming and housing. After the deluge, everyone is pointing fingers. Civil Beat.
Scrutiny of Kaukonahua Stream grows after the devastating North Shore flooding. Families who have lived for generations along the waterway describe a system choked with debris, tangled in jurisdictional confusion and left without consistent maintenance — conditions they say turned a severe storm into a near-deadly event. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless program hit hard by flood wants to help others affected. A homeless program on Oahu’s windward side that was hit hard by the flooding during the Kona low storms now wants to help others who were affected. Hawaii News Now.
‘No Dictators’ demonstrators allowed to return to State Capitol after bomb threat. Demonstrators participating in the “No Dictators” protest were allowed back onto the grounds of the State Capitol around noon Saturday after a bomb threat temporarily closed the area. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Expansion of Hilo Benioff Medical Center making progress; clinic building to open in June. As part of the ongoing expansion of the Hilo Benioff Medical Center campus, a new 20,000-square-foot clinic building is preparing to open in June and a 55,000-square foot building with 55 patient beds is expected to be completed in early 2027. Big Island Now.
Legislation seeks to bolster Pahoa. The Hawaii County Windward Planning Commission will consider three bills at its meeting Thursday that would rezone parts of downtown Pahoa, allowing for a greater scope of commercial activities including agricultural processing, co-working office spaces, “cultural enterprises” — even indoor sports arenas. Tribune-Herald.
Growing agritourism on Hawaiʻi Island. Agritourism has become a powerful tool for Hawaiʻi farmers looking to diversify their income and connect with consumers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona area to adopt protocols to limit coconut rhinoceros beetle. The state Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity has approved new measures to limit the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘We’re being called to rise’: More than 3,200 turn out for ‘No Kings’ rally. The sidewalks on both sides of Kamehameha Avenue in downtown Hilo swelled with protesters Saturday as thousands turned out for the third “No Kings” National Day of Nonviolent Action. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Sugimura picks up endorsement in bid for Maui County mayor. The Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters has endorsed Yuki Lei Sugimura for Maui County mayor. Maui News.
Lahaina Wastewater Plant Spilled 200,000 Gallons. Why Did People Still Swim? Several people at nearby beaches said they did not know that backwash had overflowed from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility days earlier. Civil Beat.
Floods compound Lahaina fire damages. Wildfires make soil hydrophobic, meaning the soil repels water rather than absorbs it, which can cause greater flash flooding and erosion, according to climatologist and University of Hawaii affiliate faculty member Abby Frazier. Star-Advertiser.
Displaced by storm damage, over 100 Kula Hospital patients cope with separation between Maui, O‘ahu facilities. The only other hospital on the island aside from Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku, Kula Hospital is a critical access facility with a 105-bed long-term skilled nursing care facility and the nine-bed Hale Makamae as well as urgent and limited emergency care, short-stay acute care, short-term rehab, imaging and lab services, and an onsite family medicine clinic. Maui Now.
Lahaina Community Meeting to cover plans for a new Lahaina community center, Hoʻokumu Hou updates, kona storm impacts. Residents are encouraged to attend the monthly County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Maui Now.
Kauai
Probe of tour copter crash to begin. Federal agencies have begun to investigate the cause of Thursday afternoon’s crash of a tour helicopter off Kauai’s Na Pali coast that killed three people and injured two. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kaua‘i Homeowners Can Soon Get A Free Wildfire Home Assessment. The county responded to more than 300 brushfires last year, and officials are making the issue a major focus going forward. Civil Beat.
Kauai speaks out. Nearly 2,000 people of all ages turned out on Saturday, March 28, 2026, to become part of a nationwide protest to protect democracy at the No Dictators rally on Rice Street fronting the historic County Building in Lihue. Garden Island.
Wahine’s Laura Beeman retires from coaching - University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman announced her retirement from coaching, the school announced in a press release today.
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