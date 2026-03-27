Commercial fishing reopened in Pacific national marine monuments, Kauai tour helicopter crash kills 3, statewide regular gas price average now $5.33, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Gas prices surge 93 cents statewide in March: AAA Hawaii. Hawaii gas prices continued to rise in March — a total increase of 93 cents from last month, according to the American Automobile Association Hawaii. The statewide average for regular is $5.33, AAA said as of March 26. KHON2.
Bill to levy GET on rental car companies stalls at the Legislature. State senators took up House Bill 2575 that would require car rental companies to pay a 4.5% tax, based on the general excise tax, on imported or purchased cars — a steep hike up from the 0.5% rate companies currently pay. Hawaii Public Radio.
State budget may need to adjust for storm recovery as governor seeks FEMA funds. The first damage assessment to understand the full impacts of the storms is expected within the next several days. Gov. Josh Green estimated it will likely be over a billion dollars. This comes as state lawmakers are more than halfway through the budgeting process. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi’s Corals Were Struggling To Survive. Then Came The Mud Floods. Coral reefs already face a litany of threats. Experts say storm runoff from the recent Kona lows will only make matters worse. Civil Beat.
Recent Rains Decrease Drought Across Hawaiʻi. As farmers recover from devastating floods and historic rainfall, drought-stricken areas are soaking in the moisture. Civil Beat.
Health Safety Guidance Issued For Hawaiʻi Flooding Cleanup. The Hawai‘i Department of Health is urging residents to take precautions during cleanup and recovery efforts. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Council advances measure to enhance TOD communities. Private builders who seek zoning incentives like density and height bonuses or financial incentives like monetary grants from the city to construct transit- oriented development projects near Skyline stations will first need to give more back to surrounding communities, new city-initiated legislation dictates. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Wants Next Police Chief To Be Anti-ICE, Pro-Transparency. As the Honolulu Police Commission prepares to select a new police chief by the end of May, residents are making clear what they want: someone who is transparent, communicative and refuses to cooperate with ICE. Civil Beat.
Storm debris at Central Oahu Regional Park grows to over 5,200 tons. Debris left from the destructive Kona-low storm that hit Oahu’s North Shore especially hard late last week continued to pile up in rows Thursday that varied in height from 6 to 12 feet in a section of Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park in Waipio. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii National Guard helps with debris removal. Teams of National Guard troops were on the North Shore on March 20 as floodwaters rose, but say they were spread thin and overwhelmed by the severity of the storm. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu North Shore businesses struggle with flood damage, visitors staying away. Although most of Haleiwa town has been spared the most serious flood damage, spring break business has plummeted with visitors staying away. Hawaii News Now.
State collects 300+ firearms at buyback event. Of the 303 firearms turned in, officials said 17 were assault rifles, nine were ghost guns, and two were stolen guns. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Progress made on Banyan Drive redevelopment bill. Hilo’s state lawmakers, all Democrats, are in agreement that Banyan Drive needs to be redeveloped — and it appears that differences in approaches are to be ironed out when a bill reaches a House-Senate conference committee. Tribune-Herald.
Largest survey of exoplanets with Mauna Kea observatory confirms new spin on planet formation. The largest survey of exoplanets using an observatory atop Mauna Kea on the Big Island confirms a long-predicted relationship between planetary mass and rotation — putting a new spin on planet formation. Big Island Now.
Maui
Economist warns council of vulnerable economy ahead of budget deliberations. University of Hawaiʻi economist Carl Bonham warned Maui County Council members Wednesday that a stagnant job market and a precarious reliance on wealthy tourists leave the county vulnerable as it begins annual budget deliberations. Maui Now.
Target Maui reopens March 30; Donates $25K to Maui Food Bank after historic floods. After closing due to flooding from the kona low storm, Target’s Maui store in Kahului is set to reopen Monday, March 30, as recovery efforts continue across the island. Maui Now.
Kauai
3 dead, 2 injured in tour helicopter crash on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast. Three people are dead and two injured after a tour helicopter crashed off Kalalau Beach on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast Thursday afternoon, county officials said. This is the second fatal tour helicopter crash off the Na Pali Coast in less than two years. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Garden Island. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. KHON2.
When Supply Chains Break -- The Argument for Hawaiian Food Sovereignty - Matson Ship in Honolulu Harbor. Posted on March 27, 2026, by Henry Curtis Global supply chain disruptions and fertilizer price spikes make a compelling c...
No comments:
Post a Comment