Income tax relief promise erodes in partisan squabble, war uncertainty freezes state economic forecast, officials urge residents to take storm seriously, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Iran war uncertainty freezes Hawaii general fund forecast. Uncertainty over the war in Iran has dashed what could have been a more positive revenue forecast for the state’s general fund next fiscal year. The Hawaii Council on Revenues voted unanimously Tuesday to stick with a 2.0% growth rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, representing no change from its last two forecasts, made in January and September. Star-Advertiser.
Will Hawaiʻi Take This Native Hawaiian Advisory Group Seriously? The Aha Moku Advisory Committee weighs in on issues from fishing to military leases, but many think it’s not as effective as it could be. Civil Beat.
Fragrant flower lei, synonymous with Hawaii, face competition from cheaper imports. Some Hawaii lawmakers think the state should be doing more to help the producers of lei made with locally grown, fragrant flowers. Associated Press.
Oahu
Officials urge residents to take storm seriously. The storm system hitting Hawaii this week could bring up to 30 inches of rain to parts of Oahu through the weekend, and city officials have one key message for residents: stay home. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Honolulu officials brainstorm changing tax structure to boost revenue. With a relatively conservative budget in the works for the upcoming fiscal year, the Honolulu City Council and administration officials are brainstorming possible sources of revenue for Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD seeks $400M budget for vacancies, vehicles and other needs. The Honolulu Police Department is proposing a nearly $400 million operating budget to fight crime while it tries to fill over 400 sworn-officer vacancies. Star-Advertiser.
A&B shareholders approve $2.3B takeover of ’Big Five’ company. Alexander &Baldwin Inc., the last publicly traded survivor of Hawaii’s historic “Big Five,” is poised to end more than a century of public ownership after shareholders overwhelmingly approved a $2.3 billion buyout — the largest commercial real estate portfolio sale in state history. Star-Advertiser.
'Responsibility is everything': Women incarcerated on Oʻahu care for kittens. The “Transforming Animal and Incarcerated Individuals’ Lives” program, or TAIIL, is a collaboration between the Hawaiian Humane Society and the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Kona low expected to hit Big Island Thursday or Friday; flash flood watch posted. The forecast calls for wind gusts in Kona as high as 44 mph on Friday night and 47 mph on Saturday. Hilo gusts are forecast to be as high as 32 mph on Friday night and 28 mph on Saturday. Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea latest eruption ends; Hawaiian Air cancels Hilo flights. Episode 43 of lava fountaining at the summit of Kilauea abruptly ended about 6:30 p.m., as Hawaiian Airlines announced it had canceled five round-trip flights between Honolulu and Hilo, and diverted two flights to Kona due to volcanic ash from the ongoing eruption. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, partners to open tephra information center in Volcano. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense and partners The Red Cross and Community Response Team will be available beginning today (March 11) in Volcano to provide residents with information about tephra cleanup following Episode 43 of the ongoing episodic summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano. Big Island Now.
Coconut Island Bridge: Permanent Fix Will Take 3 Years, Cost $20 Million. A $2 million temporary replacement for Big Island’s Mokuola bridge is expected to be completed in the next two years. Civil Beat.
Maui
Mayor Bissen signs emergency proclamation ahead of kona storm. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation Tuesday as Maui County continued preparations for a powerful kona storm that is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to the Hawaiian Islands this week. Maui News. Maui Now.
Severe weather forecast prompts closure of all camping areas on Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu. On Maui, this includes: Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area and Waiʻānapanapa State Park. On Molokaʻi, this includes Pālāʻau State Park overlooking Kalaupapa peninsula. Maui Now.
'People want hope that things are moving': Maui County mayor talks housing, water. HPR spoke with Mayor Richard Bissen about his 2026 State of the County address.In the speech, Bissen spoke of affordable housing and a historic water deal: Talks have been underway to bring more of Maui’s water resources under public control. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Flood advisory canceled for Kaua‘i as heavy rainfall diminishes. National Weather Service forecasters in Honolulu report radar shows that heavy rain over the island has diminished and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi Coffee Co. delays layoffs while land lease negotiations continue. At Kauaʻi Coffee Co., 136 people will keep their jobs for now as potential layoffs have been delayed for a month while lease negotiations continue to drag on between land owner Brue Baukol Capital Partners and Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, which owns the local business. Kauai Now.
Hawai`i Energy Equity Policies Face Uphill Battle - Posted on March 11, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Hawaii Legislature passed seven resolutions in 2022 requesting that the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission...
