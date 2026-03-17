Governor to choose next Hawaii Supreme Court chief justice, average gas price jumps to $4.95 a gallon, Lahaina House rep switches to GOP, cat sterilization bill advances, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now.
Legislature kills bill intended to seek damages from fossil fuel companies. Senate Bill 3000, which would have authorized the state attorney general to bring a civil action on behalf of the people of the state to recover losses from any responsible parties after a climate disaster, was voted down in the Ways and Means Committee. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii average gas prices jump to $4.95 a gallon. Gas prices have made a huge jump, resulting in high prices at the pump. Gas prices are roughly 70 cents higher than they were two weeks ago. KHON2.
Should tax dollars be used for campaigns? These election reform bills are still alive. Campaign finance has been a topic of interest this legislative session. The heightened focus can be attributed to a federal investigation that unearthed allegations of an unknown lawmaker accepting $35,000 in a paper bag. Hawaii Public Radio.
Neighbor Islands Could See A Rare Political Win In The Legislature. Bills primarily serving Hawaiʻi, Maui and Kauaʻi counties often struggle to gain traction, but a major housing bill has promise. Civil Beat.
Lahaina Rep. Elle Cochran switches party affiliation to Republican. State House Rep. Elle Cochran of Lahaina announced on Monday that she is switching her political party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Her move to the other side of the aisle increases the House Republicans’ numbers to 10. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii bill requiring sterilization of cats advances. House Bill 1736 establishes a special spay- neuter fund, but also requires owners of all pet cats ages five months or older to get their felines sterilized and prohibits intact cats from being imported into Hawaii, with some exceptions. Star-Advertiser.
Weaker storm forms as damage resonates. A powerful storm that drenched Hawaii over the weekend delivered rainfall totals not seen statewide since the early 1980s, overwhelming rivers, knocking out power and destroying homes and property. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Wahiawa dam owner says failure risk overstated. Dole Food Co. Hawaii, owner of a dam in Wahiawa that city officials warned could fail and endanger North Shore residents amid a deluge on Friday contends that the dam functioned as designed, is safe, and actually reduced flood risks. Star-Advertiser.
Skyline trains halted by storm-related power outages. The city Department of Transportation Services partially suspended operations of Skyline due to power outages that affected automated, driverless trains from East Kapolei to the Waipahu Transit Center. Several stations were operating on backup power, city officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Days-long power outage forces eateries to toss thousands worth of food. As Hawaiian Electric crews work to restore power for thousands across the islands, impacted customers can file claims. Hawaii News Now.
Storm aftermath: Recovery begins across Oahu. For one Waiahole Valley neighborhood, recovery began the moment the towering banyan tree came crashing down on Saturday, March 14. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
‘Plan for prolonged outages’: Thousands on Big Island still without power after Kona low storm. Roughly 8,000 Hawaiian Electric Company customers across Hawaii Island were still without electricity Monday afternoon as utility crews raced to clear fallen trees and repair power lines damaged by the Kona low storm over the weekend. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island Storm Recovery Update. Hawaiʻi County officials provided an update on the status of local government services and facilities following the recent Kona low storm that produced flash flooding across the Big Island. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
Maui recovers from inundation, prepares for next storm. The powerful Kona-low storm that drenched the state over the weekend hit Maui County the hardest. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Community raises $48,000 for couple whose home washed away in ʻĪao. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $48,000 for an 80-year-old couple living in a storage container after recent floodwaters destroyed their home and property in ʻĪao Valley. Maui Now.
Kauai
County asks residents to submit information on damages from storm. The County of Kauaʻi is collecting preliminary assessments of affected areas to understand the scope of damages and community impacts. Kauai Now.
Kona Storm Showed Weaknesses in HECO Grid - Posted on March 17, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Hawaiian Electric Companies have received penalties in the past few years for lower than desired reliabili...
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