Jones Act waived for 60 days, tax and fee hikes loom in the Legislature, Blangiardi targets housing, affordability in State of the City address, new Kona low looms, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
‘Very Scary’ Stack Of Bills Seek To Boost Taxes On Lots Of Stuff In Hawaiʻi. A stack of bills under consideration by lawmakers would increase taxes or impose new levies on cars, liquor, real estate, capital gains and more. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi House Approves $10B State Budget That Prioritizes Essential Services. The budget now passes to the Senate which will continue fine-tuning the state’s spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. Civil Beat.
Lower DUI threshold draws mixed reviews. Hawaii lawmakers are considering lowering the state’s legal blood alcohol limit for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers push new protections for kids online. Lawmakers at the Capitol are advancing new efforts to protect kids online – from artificial intelligence to social media. KHON2.
‘Left To Struggle’: Hawaiʻi Parents’ Long Wait For Paid Family Leave. Several bills over the years have been pared back to studies and advocates are impatient. But the state says it must get it right. Civil Beat.
New storm poses threat across Hawaii. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii Island from 6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Sunday, warning of widespread rain and potential flash flooding. Star-Advertiser. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi targets housing, affordability. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s sixth State of the City address Wednesday evening focused on affordability, or lack thereof, for those who live and work on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Spreadsheet error inflated benefits of LNG by up to $1.2 billion, expert says. As Hawaii considers a proposal from Tokyo-based JERA Co. Inc. to build a liquefied natural gas-fueled power plant on Oahu, the state’s top energy official has acknowledged a spreadsheet error in a key LNG study, while stopping short of accepting independent experts’ claims that the mistake overstated projected benefits by as much as $1.2 billion. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Second Hawaiʻi Police Officer Pleads No Contest In Evidence Tampering Case. Noah Serrao, a 29-year-old Hawaii Police Department officer, pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of perjury, making a false sworn statement in official matters, and tampering with a government record. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Areas Reopen In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Some sections of the park reopened Wednesday morning, but other areas remain closed due to major storm and volcanic impacts. Big Island Video News.
Konawaena High will transition to distance learning during storm repairs. Hawai‘i Department of Education reported Tuesday evening, March 18, that the school will be closed March 23-27 to students to allow time for cleanup and repair work. School staff will use that week to prepare for distance learning. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Monthly cash payments could boost disaster survivors. A Maui nonprofit tries it out. Some 69 households are enrolled in an experimental program sending Lahaina fire survivors cash for one year, an effort to stabilize some of the most at-risk during the island’s protracted recovery. Associated Press.
Maui Food Bank coordinates airlift of 2,000 pounds of food to Hāna. The Maui Food Bank is coordinating with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and Maui United Way to load helicopter flights to deliver 2,000 pounds of shelf-stable food to Hāna residents cut off by the recent “March Kona Low” storm system. Maui Now.
‘Worst it’s ever been’: In Hāna, power and roads still limited days after storm. Three days after leaving the office when a Kona low storm knocked out the power at Hāna Health, Executive Director Cheryl Vasconcellos returned to work on Monday to face thousands of dollars worth of spoiled vaccines and damaged crops on the clinic’s 15-acre organic farm. Maui Now.
Historic Maui home to be demolished after Kona storm triggers partial collapse. The historic Baldwin Home will need to be torn down and rebuilt after one of its stone walls collapsed after a recent Kona storm, days after stabilization work began. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Recent storms cause overflow, resulting in a wastewater spill of 70,000 gallons per day. An ongoing wastewater spill of about 70,000 gallons per day at the Līhuʻe Wastewater Treatment Plant remains confined within the facility and does not pose a risk to public health at this time, county officials say. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i County officials gather to bless water line improvements project in Hanalei. Contracted with Koga Engineering & Construction Inc., the $3.1 million project will upgrade the water main infrastructure to meet current water system standards, including existing fire flow requirements. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
$42K vs. $71K — Which Property Type Wins? - Hawaii Rental Income Breakdown: $42K vs. $71K — Which Property Type Wins? Real numbers, real tradeoffs Short-term rentals are properties rented for less ...
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