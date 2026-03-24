Green asks federal government to pick up 90% of $1B storm damage cost, only $500k emergency state relief available for farmers' $11M in damages, PUC approves Waiau power plant, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Here’s what to know as the scope of damage from Hawaii’s floods becomes clearer. The worst flooding to hit Hawaii in two decades has swept homes off their foundations, floated cars out of driveways and left floors, walls and counters covered in thick, reddish volcanic mud. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio.
Should Oil And Gas Companies Pay To Clean Up Hawaiʻi’s Flood Damage? Disasters linked to climate change are hitting the islands more often, heating up debate over who’s responsible and should ultimately cover the costs. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Farmers Confront $11M In Flood Damage Without A Safety Net. Crop insurance is hard to attain in Hawaiʻi, and federal programs are tailored to mainland agriculture. Civil Beat.
State launches emergency relief grants for farmers, ranchers impacted by Kona lows. The Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity said the Emergency Farmer Relief Program will provide one-time grants of $1,500 to eligible farms, ranches, and agricultural businesses impacted by Kona Low 1 and Kona Low 2. A total of $500,000 has been authorized for the program. Hawaii News Now.
Homeowners, renters face limited flood-insurance options. Homeowners and renters who did not purchase specific flood insurance before back-to-back Kona-low storms battered the islands likely will have to absorb any financial losses to their homes and property, according to the head of Hawaii’s insurance division. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii DOE updates school closure list, adding 2 on Oahu. The Hawaii Department of Education announced several new school closures due to the heavy rains that have pounded the state since last week. Several already-announced closures were also extended. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Military officials, community members discuss the future as military land leases near expiration. The first Hawaiʻi-Military Lands Discussion brought together community advocates and activists, military officials and representatives, business leaders, and policymakers to share information and perspectives on military land use in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Now.
Farmers wrestle with proposed statewide rules on agricultural tourism. House Bill 2585 had proposed to create standardized rules for tourism-related activities on agricultural land, like farm tours. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Waiau power plant Biofuel project approved. The state Public Utilities Commission has snubbed a request by the state’s chief energy officer to defer a decision on a proposed biofuel power plant on Oahu, approving the project Monday. Star-Advertiser.
UHERO study: Building condo tower leads to hundreds of existing homes becoming available. A single new condominium tower in Honolulu may have opened up hundreds of additional housing opportunities across Oʻahu, according to new research from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization. Big Island Now.
Scope of damage from Kona storm flooding becomes clearer. Crews continued to assess the destruction Monday, but authorities said hundreds of homes had been damaged, along with some schools and a hospital. No deaths have been reported, but more than 230 people had to be rescued. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Officials acknowledge mixed messages on Wahiawa Dam risk. Whether Wahiawa Dam was safe or about to fail was top of mind throughout these storms. It became a flashpoint for what officials now acknowledge were “mixed messages” about the risk. KHON2.
Wastewater spills triggered around Oahu, city says. Two Kona-low storms which brought heavy rains that flooded whole communities on Oahu over the past two weeks also triggered numerous wastewater spills across the island, city officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Stay out of ocean after storm, officials warn. From Waikiki to Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, the storms have transformed near-shore ocean waters from turquoise blue to brown. The Hawaii Department of Health has a message for the public — when the water is brown, stay out. Star-Advertiser.
On Top Of Everything Else Facing Storm-Ravaged Oʻahu … Potholes. After two intense Kona lows, calls to a city hotline to report potholes tripled. As drivers dodge divots, the city is just beginning to assess the damage. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Lightning Grounds Kona Flights, Flood Watch Continues For Hawaiʻi Island. In a sign that the severe weather threat for Hawaiʻi island has not yet ended, the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) underwent a ground stop Monday morning due to lightning. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor to hold community meetings in storm-impacted areas of Upcountry, ʻĪao Valley and South Maui. Mayor Richard Bissen will hold community meetings for residents Upcountry, and in ʻĪao Valley and South Maui to discuss impacts of the recent kona storms in those areas. Maui Now.
Changes upslope could help curb South Maui’s mud flooding issue, experts say. Maui County Council Member Tom Cook, who holds the Kīhei residency seat, also believes the solution to Kīhei’s flooding and drainage issues has to take place higher up the mountain, or the same thing will keep happening every winter, pointing to the example of the Kūlanihāko‘i gulch that was cleared of thousands of cubic yards of sediment last spring only to be clogged once more after the most recent Kona low. Maui Now.
Kauai
UPDATE: Wastewater spill at the Līhu‘e Wastewater Treatment Plant has ceased. Approximately 280,000 gallons were released during peak flows from 10 a.m. on March 17, 2026, through March 22. The discharge was contained within the facility and did not reach any public areas or state waters, and does not pose a risk to public health, according to the Wastewater Management Division. Kauai Now.
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