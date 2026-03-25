Governor seeks federal disaster declaration; FEMA arrives on Maui; Honolulu traffic cams may ticket for lapsed registration, safety checks; lava zone insurance measure gutted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Will the Feds Help Hawaiʻi After the Floods? It’s Up to Trump. The president has denied and delayed requests for disaster aid from Democratic-led states. Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green hopes that won’t be the case. Civil Beat.
The ferocity of the downpour that brought the latest Hawaii flooding surprised even meteorologists. Crews on Tuesday began evaluating damage from a surprise downpour that sent floodwaters raging through a neighborhood near downtown Honolulu — the latest bout in a series of storms and flooding that have pummeled the state over the past two weeks. Associated Press.
Hawaii farms report more than $15M in storm damage. The Kona-low storms wreaked havoc on more than 1,000 acres of Hawaii farms statewide — from small farms growing fruits on Oahu’s North Shore to a longtime coffee farm on Hawaii island. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Competing Energy Proposals Debate Which Will Limit Costs For Consumers. HECO says the cost to upgrade the old Waiau power plant exceeds what state utility regulators have allowed. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Traffic Cams May Soon Ticket For Registration, Safety Checks. One critic worries data from the cameras could be misused, but the state House gave preliminary approval to expanding the uses of the cameras. Civil Beat.
North Shore flood frustrations boil over as residents demand answers. Dozens packed the Waialua Elementary cafeteria Tuesday night, where a Neighborhood Board meeting quickly turned tense as frustrations over recent flooding boiled over. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
A plantation-era history of Wahiawā Dam as the state eyes acquisition. This week, the Hawaiʻi State Water Commission is taking up the issue of whether the state should acquire the Wahiawā Dam in Central Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oʻahu buses became evacuation vehicles for North Shore residents. When thousands of North Shore Oʻahu residents were told to evacuate Friday, some city bus drivers made the trip back toward the evacuation zones to help residents get to safety. Hawaii Public Radio.
SOS in sand saves couple stranded at Yokohama Bay for 24 hours. A stranded couple at Yokohama Bay was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after writing a large SOS in the sand during Kona low flooding on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Storm evacuees prioritized pets as floodwaters raged. Floodwaters from the second devastating storm that forced Oahu residents to flee early Friday morning revealed the frantic efforts of some evacuees to keep families safe, including their pets. Star-Advertiser.
Feds Trying To Bilk Miske Granddaughter Out Of Inheritance, Lawyer Says. Federal prosecutors say Miske killed himself in prison to prevent the government from seizing his $20 million estate. The trust’s lawyer is pushing back on that. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Lava zones insurance measure is gutted by state Senate committee. The state Senate’s Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection voted unanimously Tuesday to heavily amend a bill originally meant to help pay for property insurance for Puna and Ka‘u residents living in high-risk lava zones. Tribune-Herald.
Four Mile Creek Bridge replacement project clears another hurdle. The long-awaited replacement of an old, well-traveled one-lane bridge that provides an access corridor between Highway 11 and Hilo’s southern outskirts is a step closer to reality. Tribune-Herald.
Kawamoto pool closed after lightning damages pump. Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo is closed until further notice after the pool pump was damaged Monday during a lightning storm. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
A residential green waste removal effort is launching in the Kona Palisades area to reduce wildfire risk and limit the breeding habitat for the coconut rhinoceros beetle. Residents along Kaʻiminani Drive, from Māmalahoa Highway to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, are invited to move green waste from their properties to the curb for collection. Big Island Now.
Maui
FEMA arrives on Maui as damage from storms climbs into hundreds of millions. Maui County officials are preparing for federal assistance as teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrive today to begin formal damage assessments following back-to-back Kona-low storms that battered the island chain. Star-Advertiser.
HIDOE schools reopening on Maui and Molokaʻi; closures continue on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. The Hawaiʻi Department of Education reports that school will reopen on Wednesday on Maui and Molokaʻi. Maui Now.
Impassable roads, flooded homes as Molokaʻi tackles post-storm recovery. Residents on Molokaʻi have been trying to salvage their belongings from flooded homes, and some of them had to evacuate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mayor to hold community meetings in storm-impacted areas of Upcountry, ʻĪao Valley, South Maui, Lahaina and Molokaʻi. County staff from the departments of Public Works, Environmental Management, Water Supply, Emergency Management and ʻŌiwi Resources will attend to provide response updates and help with any questions. Maui Now.
Draft EIS published for Hoʻonani Village development in Puʻunēnē. The Maui Planning Commission called for an environmental impact review for the proposed 1,608-unit Hoʻonani Village development in Puʻunēnē, and developers have delivered a draft study with public comments due May 7. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Community College to host career fair for first time in 10 years. The career fair will be on campus from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 2. The event is designed to provide students, recent graduates, and alumni with a dedicated “safe space” to transition from the classroom to the professional world. Kauai Now.
A special gathering to recognize Kauai’s Jewish community. A special gathering on Monday filled the rotunda of the Moikeha Building with song and merriment as Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami joined the Kauai Jewish Community, friends, and interfaith groups in recognizing Kauai’s Jewish community. Garden Island.
Tin Myaing Thein follows tradition by supporting those in need - At 84, Tin Myaing Thein continues her decades of work helping immigrants and refugees navigate life in Hawaii, even as she publishes a family genealogy, ...
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