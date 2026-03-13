Hawaii shuts down as kona low storm hits, former governor Ariyoshi turns 100, Mokulele announces electric aircraft, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Storm Update: Forecast, Schools, Closures, Shelters, More. Hazardous weather including flash flooding, damaging high winds and thunderstorms was expected through the weekend due to a powerful Kona low storm, according to the National Weather Service. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Former Hawaii Gov. George Ariyoshi turns 100. A former Hawaii governor celebrated his centenary birthday Thursday. Former Gov. George Ariyoshi was born in Honolulu on this day in 1926 and became Hawaii’s third governor in 1974. He was in office through 1986 and is the state’s longest-serving governor. Hawaii News Now.
Economic outlook points to slower growth, DBEDT says. Hawaii’s economy is expected to continue growing over the next several years, though at a slower pace than in 2025, according to a new quarterly economic report released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
7 criminal justice reform bills pass Hawaiʻi House and move to Senate. Seven measures Hawaiʻi state lawmakers say will modernize the state’s criminal justice system passed out of the House of Representatives and have crossed over to the Senate. Big Island Now.
Bills to increase tenant protections advance at Legislature. About 40% of Hawaiʻi’s residents are renters. State lawmakers are considering two measures that aim to improve protections for tenants and provide resources to better understand their rights. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mokulele Airlines’ parent company aims to bring electric passenger service to Hawaii. The parent company of Mokulele Airlines struck a deal that aims to launch the first commercial passenger electric service in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines nonunion layoffs top 400. Hawaiian Airlines has notified 48 more nonunion employees of layoffs between May and June, bringing the total number of workers slated to lose their jobs due to the merger to several hundred since Alaska Air Group’s $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings on Sept. 18, 2024. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City leaders warn powerful storm could bring flooding, strong winds and island-wide impacts to Oahu. City and county leaders said a powerful storm approaching Oahu could bring dangerous flooding, strong winds and widespread impacts across the island through the weekend. KITV4.
Honolulu opens evacuation shelters across island. The City and County of Honolulu announced the opening of emergency shelters for residents impacted by the Kona storm system. KHON2.
Here’s Where Honolulu Wants To Cut Funding For Open Jobs. With 1 in 5 city jobs unfilled, some departments would lose millions of dollars while others would lose nothing. Civil Beat.
Honolulu transit agency proposes $501M budget for FY27. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, charged with operating TheBus, Skyline, TheHandi-Van, is requesting a more than half-billion dollar operating budget for fiscal year 2027. Star-Advertiser.
Controversy Engulfs HECO’s Proposed $1 Billion Power Plant. The state energy office and Hawaiʻi’s largest utility are at odds over upgrades to a major Oʻahu power plant that have been in the works for years. Civil Beat.
HPD seizes gaming machines, cash during raid in Wahiawa. Honolulu Police Department officers seized multiple gaming machines and cash on Wednesday after executing a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment on Mala Street in Wahiawa. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Facilities To Close Friday and Saturday. All non-emergency County services and operations will be closed as a powerful Kona low storm moves across the State and the Big Island. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
MEO offices to close Friday due to Kona storm. Maui Economic Opportunity will be closing its Wailuku, Hāna, Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi City offices and Head Start preschools Friday, March 13, due to the fierce wind and rain forecast from the powerful kona storm. Maui Now.
Central Maui, Molokaʻi, West Maui, South Maui shelters before kona storm intensifies. In coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, the American Red Cross opened shelters Thursday evening. Maui Now.
Kauai
UPDATE: Flooding remains possible for at least next few hours as rain continues to overspread Garden Isle. Update at 3:46 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026: Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Honolulu again extended the flood advisory in effect for the island of Kauaʻi as flooding caused by excessive rainfall from a powerful kona low moving through the state continues. Kauai Now.
Red Cross opens Kaua‘i emergency center for residents affected by kona low. Volunteers are standing by at the evacuation location at Kapa‘a Middle School, located at 4867 Olohena Road, and ready to provide safe shelter, snacks, water and emotional support. Kauai Now.
Felicia Cowden enters the mayor’s race. Four-term Kauai County Councilmember Felicia Cowden has joined the race for mayor of Kauai and Niihau, “with a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm to empower the residents of our islands.” Garden Island.
More Marines, warships deploy to Middle East as Iran attacks shipping - WASHINGTON >> About 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three warships are heading to the Middle East from the Indo-Pacific region as Iran increases its atta...
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