Hawaii airports to remain open amid partial government shutdown, 13 public schools close for storm repairs, backroom dealing alleged in Oahu power plant case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii braces for higher travel costs. Surging global fuel prices — driven by escalating conflict involving Iran and continuing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — are emerging as a new threat to Hawaii’s airline-dependent travel industry, raising the risk of higher airfares, reduced service, and renewed pressure on the state’s fragile tourism recovery. Star-Advertiser.
13 Oahu, Big Island and Molokai schools to close due to storm-related damage. Thirteen public schools on Oahu, Hawaii island and Molokai will be closed Monday or for the week for storm-related damage assessments, cleanup and repairs, according to the Hawaii State Department of Education. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2. KITV4.
State launches guides to help understand flood insurance. On Sunday, the Hawaii Insurance Division said it created a Post-Disaster Insurance Claims Guide along with an instructional video on how to file a claim. Hawaii News Now.
Upgrade delayed for Hawaiian history archives. As Hawaii lawmakers weigh years of deferred maintenance across the Capitol district, the State Archives faces an unclear path forward after Senate Bill 2916 — meant to fund planning toward a new facility — appears dead this legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
Bill would grant overdue diplomas to certain veterans. State lawmakers on Thursday advanced Senate Bill 2614, which would allow the state Department of Education to award diplomas to certain veterans who served in the three wars. The bill offers no estimate of how many left high school to fight. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
‘Backroom deal’ meddling alleged in power plant case. Mark Glick, head of the Hawaii State Energy Office, is being accused of meddling in a quasi-judicial proceeding on an Oahu renewable- energy project in favor of an alternative power project proposal announced Tuesday by the governor. Star-Advertiser.
Is Hawaiʻi's corporate power shifting off island? In the past few months, two locally founded companies underwent changes that have altered their relationship to Hawaiʻi by shifting C-suite decision-making toward the continent. Hawaii Public Radio.
Neighborhood Parking Limits Off To Choppy Start In Kalihi Valley. Residents in this Honolulu neighborhood clamored for parking restrictions. Now they’ve got mixed feelings about it. Civil Beat.
City to conduct emergency storm debris pickup in North Shore. The city’s Department of Environmental Services said crews will be deployed to the North Shore starting Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Mud, Mud And More Mud: Residents Of Oʻahu’s North Shore Start To Dig Out. Residents of Haleʻiwa and Waialua were allowed over the weekend to return to their neighborhoods, flooded in the second of two powerful Kona lows. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Flood-ravaged Otake Camp leans on volunteers as residents face housing struggles. As excavators lifted waterlogged furniture from gutted homes and volunteers shoveled thick mud under a blazing sun, residents of Otake Camp were left to pick up the pieces after devastating flooding from the second Kona-low storm — many without clear answers from property owners or government agencies. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
More pushback on county housing plan. A resolution to allow leases of six county-owned residential properties to nonprofits to provide “long-term permanent housing for underserved populations who face significant barriers to secure, safe and affordable housing” was shelved for a second time last week by the County Council Finance Committee. Tribune-Herald.
Council votes to expand ‘no parking’ area near Kahalu‘u Beach Park. The Hawaii County Council voted unanimously Wednesday to expand “no parking any time” zones along Ali‘i Drive fronting Kahalu‘u Beach Park in an effort to protect beach-goers from passing cars. Tribune-Herald.
County hosts animal control summit. About 100 people representing Hawaii County departments and community organizations participated in the first Animal Control and Protection Summit held Feb. 27 at the Kahilu Town Hall in Waimea. Their input will be used t o develop a strategic plan for the new Animal Control and Protection Agency. Tribune-Herald.
$107M Lava buyout program winds down, helping many impacted by 2018 eruption in Puna move on. The final batch of Puna residents who opted to sell their properties affected by the 2018 Kilauea eruption to Hawaii County should be getting paid out by this summer. Tribune-Herald.
Kona low devastates 176-year-old coffee farm on Big Island. Greenwell Farms on Hawai‘i Island has been producing coffee for 176 years. But current owner Tom Greenwell said the Kona low storm that brought heavy rains, flooding, high winds and debris on March 14 was the most destructive to ever hit the family farm. Big Island Now.
Maui
Iwi Kūpuna Desecrated During Lahaina Fire Cleanup, Lawsuit Says. A family is suing a Maui landowner and the state for not protecting Native Hawaiian remains as required by law. Civil Beat.
200,000 gallons of treated wastewater overflows at Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility during kona storm 2. Approximately 200,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater (backwash) overflowed at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility, 3300 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina, during kona storm 2 on March 21, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management. Maui Now.
Most MEMA evacuation warnings and advisories for Maui County zones lifted Sunday night. Maui Emergency Management Agency LIFTED evacuation warnings and advisories for most zones throughout Maui County as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to improving kona storm conditions and dissipating threats. Maui Now.
Kauai
Editor’s note: Due to the number of candidates for council and our limited staffing, The Garden Island requests council candidates to submit a press release and we will run them on a first come basis. Garden Island.
Council candidate Paul Applegate wants a ‘Safe Kauai’. Paul Applegate, a candidate for the Kauai County Council, will be hosting a series of “Talk Story” events at various locations across the island. Dates, times, and venues for each event will be shared through his campaign website and social media channels. Garden Island.
Royal Order of Kamehameha I, Chapter 3 hosts annual protocol. The commemorative service hosted by the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, Chapter 3, and Na Wahine Hui O Kamehameha celebrated the 150th birthday of Prince Kuhio on Saturday — five days prior to the actual March 26 birth date that is a recognized Hawaii state holiday. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County addressing ongoing wastewater spill contained to the Līhu‘e Wastewater Treatment Plant. The discharge remains confined within the facility and has not reached any public areas or state waters, and does not pose a risk to public health, according to a news release from Kaua‘i County Sunday afternoon. Kauai Now.
Over HSEO Objections PUC Approved Waiau Repowering Project With Biofuel Conversion - Posted on March 23, 2026, by Henry Curtis Notwithstanding Mark Glick`s attempt to get the Public Utilities Commission to delay the Waiau Repowering Proj...
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