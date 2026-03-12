State budget bill advances, Maui severs ties with FBI, immigration measures pass legislative hurdle, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi immigration protection measures pass significant legislative hurdle. The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives passed a package of bills that would increase protections for immigrants. The measures have cleared a significant step in the legislative process. Hawaii Public Radio.
Here Comes The Judge? Not So Fast, Says State’s Appellate Court. The Senate wants to add a seventh position to the ICA. Court officials say it’s not needed. Civil Beat.
Solar microgrids offer rural health centers stability amid a myriad of rising costs. Senate Bill 3254 would appropriate about $2.5 million in state funds to construct solar microgrids with storage to power five community health centers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council reviews $1.07B HART budget for fiscal ’27. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s next budget is set to fill jobs, tackle the debt service for its over-$10 billion Skyline project and build two 2,000-stall park-and-ride lots at its West Oahu stations. Star-Advertiser.
‘Involuntary’ assessment of troubled Oahu homeless sees early success. More than 30 homeless people who are believed to suffer from mental health or substance abuse issues have been taken off the street and placed under “involuntary” observation through a 4-month-old pilot program that pairs city ambulance crews with Honolulu Police Department officers and state sheriffs deputies in seven Oahu communities. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers see new renderings for proposed Aloha Stadium. A new set of renderings for a new Aloha Stadium was shown to state lawmakers during a briefing Wednesday, including plans that could add more seats. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
State breaks ground on new facility to help at-risk students in Central Oahu. The Hawaii State Department of Education broke ground on a new High Core/Storefront program facility on Wednesday for the Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua complex area schools. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Parts of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Reopen After Episode 43 Eruption. Crater Rim Drive West from the park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp has been reopened after tephra was cleared from roads. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi Island Prepares For Storm, Peak Impacts Expected to Start Friday. Emergency officials are urging readiness as a powerful kona storm is expected to impact Hawaiʻi through this weekend, with the peak of the event forecast for Friday and Saturday. Big Island Video News.
Former Kohala Coast estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley on the market for $17.5M. Realtor Paul Stukin described the 8,178-square-foot home as having a “Hawaiiana vibe.” Big Island Now.
Maui
ICE Concerns Spur Maui’s Move To Sever Ties With Feds. Worried about immigration actions across the nation, the Maui County Council voids longtime local partnership between its police and the FBI. Civil Beat.
Beyond The Burn Zone: Maui Wildfires Cause Widespread Mental Health Issues. New research shows housing displacement and income loss were central drivers of psychological harm. Civil Beat.
Efforts to restore historic Baldwin Home underway. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation has begun efforts to restore the historic Baldwin Home. Built in the 1830s, it was the oldest home on Maui before the 2023 wildfire left it heavily damaged. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Energy distributes more than 100 energy-efficient appliances to Lānaʻi homes. Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s energy conservation program, distributed 132 new energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers to Lānaʻi households today through its Appliance Trade-Up Program. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kawakami touts housing, road projects in final State of the County address. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami delivered his 2026 State of the County address remotely after weather forced organizers to cancel the in-person event. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kaua‘i’s Robinson Family Seeks To Evict Major Hawaiʻi Farm. Gay & Robinson has filed a lawsuit demanding nearly $700,000 in unpaid rent from Aloun Farms. Civil Beat.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts moving over Kaua‘i waters. National Weather Service forecasters in Honolulu issued a special marine warning in effect until 5:45 a.m. today (March 12) for Kaua‘i Channel as well as leeward and windward waters of Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
More bad weather coming. At the wettest point of the overnight Kona Low storm on Kauai, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that nearly 7 inches of rain — 6.90 inches at the North Wailua recording station — fell in a hydrologic report ending at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Garden Island.
Proposed Waena Power Plant Amended Application Filed With PUC - Posted on March 12, 2026, by Henry Curtis Maui Electric Company`s agreed to a Power Purchase Agreement with Ameresco subsidiary 'Ūkiu Energy for a Gener...
