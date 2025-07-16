Army brings long-range rockets to Schofield and Pohakuloa, Honolulu city worker paid not to work for 5 years, House includes $16.7M for East-West Center in budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
ICE Is Moving Immigrants Arrested On The Mainland To Honolulu. U.S. Rep Jill Tokuda said that during a two-hour visit to the detention center on Friday, Bureau of Prisons staff told her that 77 ICE detainees were there. Civil Beat.
Hawaii schools looking into contingency plans for $33 million lost in federal funds. School officials across the state want to reassure parents and families that they are doing all they can to make sure the upcoming school year runs as smoothly as possible, despite possibly losing millions of dollars in federal funds. KHON2.
Toxoplasmosis spread by cats poses growing threat to endangered nēnē, public health. Nēnē, Hawaiʻi’s state bird, face a growing threat not just from predators—but from disease. Feral and free-roaming cats are transmitting toxoplasmosis, a parasitic disease that is increasingly killing these endangered geese, according to conservationists at Pacific Birds Habitat Joint Venture. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Worker Paid Not To Work For Nearly Five Years. The employee has been paid at least $300,000 while his mileage reimbursements are investigated. Brandon Kaaa-Swain hasn’t been to work since October 2020, but the Honolulu prosecutor’s office investigator continues to collect a taxpayer-funded paycheck. Civil Beat.
Ex-HPD chief files $460K pay claim. Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan alleges he was forced to retire and is demanding the city pay him for the two years remaining on his contract. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
‘We are very shorthanded.’ Navy program dealing with forever chemicals cleanup at Red Hill has 50% vacancies. Navy leaders updated state lawmakers Monday during a House Special Committee on Red Hill on the closure of the fuel facility and clean up after the 2021 spill that contaminated Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. Hawaii News Now.
City to launch new permitting software. An effort to speed up Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting’s ability to process building permit applications is scheduled to begin next month, city officials say. Star-Advertiser.
House panel proposes $16.7M for East-West Center. The East-West Center has cleared a crucial early hurdle in the federal budget process, with a U.S. House spending bill proposing $16.7 million in funding for the Hawaii-based institution — despite the White House having recommended zero dollars for the center next year. Star-Advertiser.
Possible new Hawaiʻi jail spurs discussion on reducing OCCC population. As the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation continues to consider how to replace the overcrowded and deteriorated Oʻahu Community Correctional Center, the Correctional System Oversight Commission is considering alternatives to a new, bigger jail. Hawaii Public Radio.
EAH Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing organization in Hawaii and California, today announced the start of leasing at Aloha Ia Halewiliko. The new $62 million rental community aims to provide affordable housing to older adults in ‘Aiea. Hawaii News Now.
Ewa developer to pay $40 million to resolve lagoon suit. About 2,900 homebuyers at Ocean Pointe and Hoakalei Resort have resolved litigation against developer Haseko (Hawaii) Inc. over the company converting a planned boat marina into a recreational lagoon as the centerpiece of the master-planned community. Star-Advertiser.
Court hearing on ex-Kahuku coach’s job is set for Friday. Kahuku’s former football coach is suing the state Department of Education, a former team captain and the player’s dad alleging he was fired after confronting the player and his father, who complained about playing time in 2023. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hū Honua, Hawaiian Electric reignite plans for Hawaiʻi Island biomass plant. On June 3, the companies submitted a joint letter to the Public Utilities Commission via their attorneys that expressed their intent to file a new application for HELCO to purchase power from Hū Honua's facility in Pepeʻekeo, a few miles north of Hilo. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ownership of toppled banyan still a bit murky. The county, the state and Kamehameha Schools all have a stake in the disposal of the landmark banyan that fell. The chopped-up tree remains partially on the roof of the church and partially in the parking lot off Kilauea that serves both the church and the Wailoa State Recreation Area. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Sixth West Maui TDS report shows compliance with environmental regulations. The West Maui Temporary Debris Storage (TDS) site environmental monitoring quarterly report for the sixth 90-day operational period shows the findings from sampling and monitoring are in compliance with county, state and federal environmental regulations. Maui Now.
Lahaina Energy Partnership releases new report; announces Phase 2 kickoff workshop. Local partners of the Lahaina Energy Partnership have released the “Community-Identified Energy Pathways Report.” The LEP invites all community members to join the Phase 2 Kickoff Co-Design Workshop on July 24, 2025, to continue shaping a resilient, community-guided energy plan for Lahaina. Maui Now.
Nominations, candidates sought for open judge’s position. position. The vacancy was created after District Judge Blaine Kobayashi retired on July 1 after serving as a district court judge since October 2010. Maui News.
This Common Precursor To Murder Is Too Rarely Prosecuted On Maui. The Maui County Prosecutor’s Office is looking to crack down on domestic abuse cases involving strangulation, which experts say often precedes homicide. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Navy, NASA hosting 3 public meetings about Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kōkeʻe Park Geophysical Observatory. The U.S. Navy and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration are seeking public comment at three public meetings this week about their recently released draft Environmental Impact Statement for proposed continued use of state lands on Kaua‘i for the Pacific Missile Range Facility and Kōkeʻe Park Geophysical Observatory. Kauai Now.
What If HOAs, Not Government, Enforced Wildfire Prevention Rules? A Kauaʻi County planner thinks homeowners associations should be the first line of defense when it comes to wildfire risk. Kauaʻi County planners are pushing forward a bill to impose new landscaping and construction restrictions on five heritage plantation camp properties. Civil Beat.
Kauai CASPER survey report released. More than a third, or 35 percent, of Kauai households are very concerned, or somewhat concerned about their ability to pay the next month’s rent or mortgage.That’s according to the 2025 Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER survey. Garden Island.
Hawaiian Airlines issues 252 layoff notices for noncontract jobs - Hawaiian Airlines began its third round of merger-related layoffs, issuing a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice today indicating...
