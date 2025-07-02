Honolulu water agency sues Navy over Red Hill leaks, Green says state can handle federal cuts for now, 67-acre residential development advances on Maui, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Public housing residents to gain high-speed fiber internet access in 60 days. More than 45,000 residents living in Hawaii’s public housing communities soon will have access to high-speed fiber internet under a new public-private partnership between the Hawaii Public Housing Authority and Hawaiian Telcom. Star-Advertiser.
Governor says Hawaii can handle federal cuts -- for now. Governor Josh Green said last minute changes to the Senate version of the tax bill will make it easier for Hawaii to respond to cutbacks in Medicaid, and local Republicans say many residents will benefit from the tax relief. Hawaii News Now.
Billions in cuts, thousands at risk: What the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ means for Hawaiʻi . The Senate version of the bill cuts more than a trillion dollars from Medicaid. It imposes work requirements for those enrolled in Medicaid and food assistance programs including SNAP.While there are exemptions for those who are unable to work due to certain things, such as medical conditions, according to Governor Josh Green, it’s going to leave more than 400,000 people on Medicaid in Hawaiʻi without long-term care, dental, or help with prescription costs. KHON2.
Hawaii pushes back against Trump cuts, budget. Hawaii and 19 other states were granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday to prevent the dismantling of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, just as the Senate narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s signature budget bill to deliver on his agenda. Star-Advertiser.
Governor’s state budget veto trims public school maintenance. According to a separate veto message from Green to the Legislature, $90 million of what he struck from the budget was for a single purpose divided evenly over two years in a category dubbed “school support” for the state Department of Education. Star-Advertiser.
New Hawaii laws going into effect for 2025. The measures that became law on Tuesday come out of the sessions that occurred this year and last year. KITV4.
Hawaii Tourism Authority board chair is uncertain if all board members will submit courtesy resignations. HTA has come under fire for procurement violations and failing to pay its vendors, the Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement on time, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Airlines still resolving cybersecurity issue, was aware days before informing customers. While Hawaiian Airlines is still working to resolve an ongoing cybersecurity attack, the airline’s parent company revealed that Hawaiian had been aware of the attack three days before making any public announcement. Hawaii News Now.
DLNR: State marine patrols now operating in all counties. Marine patrol units from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources are now active on Hawaii Island, Oahu, Maui and Kauai, the DLNR announced Tuesday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Here’s Why Honolulu Doesn’t Enforce Law Against Short-Term Rental Companies. Platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo were supposed to give the city monthly reports on their bookings. Due to a lawsuit filed on behalf of vacation rental owners, that never happened. Civil Beat.
New plan to tackle crime, cleanliness in Downtown Honolulu. A city councilmember is trying to create a Business Improvement District, similar to the one that was implemented in Waikiki. KHON2.
This Deadly Oʻahu Beach Reveals The Challenges Facing Hawaiʻi Lifeguards. More residents drown on the North Shore of Oʻahu than almost anywhere else in the state. Even as the county ramps up resources for lifeguards, it’s a difficult problem to solve. Civil Beat.
The state wants to free up hundreds of permitted parking stalls at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The state says about 200 of the spots sit empty for most of the year because not every permitholder visits the harbor every day. Hawaii News Now.
Jury awards $3.15M to aspiring chef abused by boss. An Oahu Circuit Court jury awarded $3.15 million to a former 22-year-old sous chef at a Honolulu fine-dining restaurant who claimed he was violently abused by its executive chef. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
DOH: East Hawaii Urgent Care clinics are ‘now in compliance’. The laboratories at the Hilo Urgent Care and Keaau Urgent Care clinics are now in full state and federal compliance and are legally able to conduct the same type of lab testing they’ve done for 22 years, according to the state Department of Health. Tribune-Herald.
State funds Kona Women’s Court, a pilot program starting in September. The Kona District Court will receive a little more than $1 million for the two-year pilot project to create a Women’s Division of the Big Island Drug Court. Big Island Now.
Fireworks, fancy cars, parade, rodeo, rubber duckies and more on Friday. Hawaii County has announced its Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
670-acre project in Wailea passes on first reading. Amid a marathon of public hearings with 61 people testifying on a single day, the Maui County Council narrowly passed a bill on first reading that would allow a residential development on 670 acres in Wailea. Maui News. Maui Now.
New Maui Police Department hire arrested for sex assault and electronic enticement of a child. A probationary employee of the Maui Police Department was arrested for first degree sexual assault and first degree electronic enticement of a child on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Maui Now.
Kauai
Public invited to upcoming East Kaua‘i Community and Circulation Plan workshops. Kaua‘i County Planning Department invites community members to participate in a series of upcoming focused workshops for the East Kaua‘i Community and Circulation Plan. Kauai Now.
