Green trims $100M from state budget, Rep. Case lone congressional delegation holdout over ICE immigrant tactics, governor signs fireworks bills, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Press release with budget highlights. Governor's Office.
As Immigrant Arrests Rise, Hawaiʻi Political Leaders Condemn ICE Tactics. Rep. Ed Case, the lone holdout, said criticisms didn’t capture his or constituents’ views on immigration. With the arrests of immigrants surging, most of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation accuse federal immigration agents of creating “fear and terrorizing communities” in the Aloha State in a letter to be sent Tuesday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Civil Beat.
New Hawaii fireworks laws take effect today. During a ceremony in his office at the state Capitol, Gov. Josh Green signed two “signature” bills passed by the Legislature in May to crack down on rampant use, possession and distribution of illegal fireworks statewide. State Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert took questions from the media. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Governor: I’ll Be ‘Agnostic’ On How Hawaiʻi Spends Its New Green Fee. Climate experts and proponents of Hawaiʻi’s new green fee will kick off next month what Gov. Josh Green has dubbed the “green fee initiative” — a process to decide how hundreds of millions of dollars for climate- and conservation-related projects will be spent. Civil Beat.
EV owners may opt for state road usage charge starting July 1. Starting Tuesday, owners of passenger EVs have the option of paying the state either a per-mile road usage charge of $8 per 1,000 miles, capped at $50, or an annual flat fee of $50. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
New law shifts seafood labeling rules. The bill mandates retail establishments that sell products made with raw yellowfin tuna and bigeye tuna, such as poke and sashimi, must label them with the country of origin where the fish was caught. Maui News.
Green Tells Hawaiʻi Tea Farmers Not To Worry About New Labeling Law. The governor had put the legislation on his intent-to-veto list, but ended up signing the measure last week. Civil Beat.
OHA budget battle pits its CEO against the chair of the board. OHA Trustees Race To Beat Deadline For New Controversial Budget. Trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs approved a new two-year budget after a marathon meeting on Monday to resolve issues in a spending plan that had drawn intense criticism and scrutiny in recent weeks. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i gender-affirming care providers brace themselves amid Trump ending LGBTQ+ youth hotline. Hawai‘i advocates said there is already a lack of gender-affirming resources locally, and cuts to that federally funded service could lead to severe consequences. Hawaii Public Radio.
Summer tourism lag risks long-term performance. Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka said in a statement that May’s modest increase in total visitors was led by growth from the U.S. West, which offset arrival drops of 1.1% from the U.S. East, 0.5% from Japan, and 8% from Canada. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Drones To Patrol From Oʻahu Skies For Illegal Fireworks On July 4th Weekend. A measure allowing video evidence from drones was part of a package of bills aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks that became law Monday. Civil Beat.
Despite an alarming rise in traffic fatalities, officials say safety measures are working. There are more traffic control measures than ever on Oahu: speed humps, red light cameras and now speed cameras. But traffic fatalities are still going up. There have been 39 people killed on Oahu roadways through June. Halfway through 2024 that number was 15. Hawaii News Now.
Prosecutors want ex-prison guard to serve 7 years. The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a judge to sentence a 47-year-old ex-prison guard from Kapolei to seven years in federal prison for raping female inmates and trying to skip town before trial. Star-Advertiser.
Fire causes $150K in damage to Sheridan Park playground. For the second time in less than two months, vandals set fire to a city playground — causing about $150,000 damage and shuttering a section of Sheridan Park. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Big Island students produce first-ever draft genome of endangered palila. Five Big Island high school students were among the six youths who have successfully produced the first-ever draft genome sequence of the critically endangered endemic palila bird. Tribune-Herald.
“Voluntary Compliance Order” Issued To Stop Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Spread. Residents are being asked not to transport palm plants and mulch in an area of West Hawaiʻi this summer, in order to prevent the further spread of the destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle, or CRB. Big Island Video News.
Kahua Kahe Mālie Integrated Care Hub Opens In Ainaloa. The Kahua Kahe Mālie Integrated Care Hub, a new medical respite and behavioral health care facility, opened Friday in Ainaloa. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Samaritan’s Purse dedicates new homes to Maui families impacted by Lahaina wildfire. Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization, dedicated three newly built homes in Lahaina for Maui families who survived the state’s deadliest wildfire in history. Maui Now. KITV4.
6 Maui men arrested for internet-related sexual offenses against children. The latest Operation Keiki Shield action, conducted Friday to Sunday, resulted in the arrest of six Maui individuals for charges related to internet-facilitated sexual offenses against children, according to the Maui Police Department. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
DOW invites the public to attend a discussion on the Kapaa Homesteads Tanks Project. The Department of Water will hold a community event at 6 p.m. today to give the public an opportunity to review the project and share their feedback. Garden Island.
Hawaii’s fantastic 4th of July fireworks and celebrations for 2025 - The Hawaiian Islands will be decked in red, white and blue for a festive Independence Day. From patriotic parades to concerts to spectacular fireworks sh...
No comments:
Post a Comment