First hurricane of the season to track south of Hawaii, extension sought on state emissions plan, Kauai narrows field for police chief, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4. Big Island NowStar-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Extension sought for public to comment on Hawaii emissions plan. Eight state House members want more time for the public to comment on a transportation emissions reduction plan that could raise costs for consumers in Hawaii. The public has until Thursday to comment on the draft plan produced by the state Department of Transportation. Star-Advertiser.
College Students In Hawaiʻi Could Lose Access To Federal Loans. An estimated 1 in 6 community college students are enrolled in programs at risk of losing federal loan eligibility if UH can’t prove graduates earn more than residents with a high school diploma. Civil Beat.
HIDOE advances efforts to cut food imports, boost local purchasing. With a statewide regional kitchen master plan now in motion, the Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE) is turning its attention to transforming school menus to feature more locally grown and produced foods. Big Island Now.
Success of Women’s Court pilot program helps to make it permanent. Women’s Court provides trauma-informed care and gender-responsive services, substance use disorder treatment, education and training in domestic violence prevention, and life skills. It was made permanent on Oahu and extended to Hawaii Island after a bill passed by the Legislature was signed June 26 by the governor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Public Radio raises nearly half a million dollars after federal funding cuts. Hawai‘i Public Radio raised nearly half a million dollars in a two-day emergency fundraiser that concluded Friday. The campaign took place after Congress last week approved clawing back $1.1 billion in previously approved federal funding to public media. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Oahu
Nearly 500 pounds of illegal fireworks collected. The state Department of Law Enforcement collected 493 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks on Saturday at Aloha Stadium during its first-ever fireworks buyback event — part of a broader effort to prevent holiday season tragedies by giving residents ample opportunities to dispose of banned explosives safely and anonymously. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
5 picks for new Honolulu Ocean Safety Commission prioritize chief selection. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s candidates to fill the city’s new Ocean Safety Commission say their priorities are to learn more about the department’s needs and properly choose its chief. Hawaii Public Radio.
North Shore residents rally against proposed gondola. Residents of Oahu’s North Shore are not backing down in their fight against a plan to build a gondola along the slopes of Mount Kaala. Hawaii News Now.
21 native birds found dead in East Honolulu over weekend. On Saturday, Pacific Rim Conservation executive director Dr. Eric VanderWerf found 21 native birds dead near Halona on Oahu’s East shore. KHON2.
Extended reality redefines Hawaii tourism. XploreRide’s bus tour has become the first of its kind in Hawaii and opens the door for other business in Hawaii’s visitor industry to tap into the expanding global virtual tourism industry. Star-Advertiser.
Food entrepreneurs eye Hawaiʻi's first 'high-pressure processing' machine. Business owners and other interested parties gathered last week in Wahiawā during a food summit at Leeward Community College's Value-Added Product Development Center, where the machine is housed. Hawaii Public Radio.
Former football coach to return to court for defamation lawsuit hearing. The former head football coach of the Kahuku Red Raiders is set to appear in Circuit Court. A hearing is scheduled Monday in Sterling Carvalho’s defamation lawsuit against the Hawaii State Department of Education. Hawaii News Now.
Early Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands. Hawaiian petroglyphs dating back at least a half-millennium are visible on Oahu for the first time in years, thanks to seasonal ocean swells that peel away sand covering a panel of more than two dozen images of mostly human-looking stick figures. Associated Press.
Historic Falls of Clyde ship to be disposed of at sea. The state has awarded Shipwright LLC, a Florida-based company, a $4.9 million contract to remove the 146-year-old ship from Honolulu Harbor and to scuttle it at sea, marking a final chapter after decades of wrangling over its fate. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
State releases $1 million for feasibility study, redevelopment planning of Waiākea Peninsula, Banyan Drive in Hilo. State funding that was secured a year ago has finally been released by Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green to begin master planning for the redevelopment of the Waiākea Peninsula that includes iconic Banyan Drive in Hilo. Big Island Now.
Inouye: Banyans near Lili‘uokalani Gardens ‘have been neglected’. $1 million in bond funding was released as seed money for the peninsula’s redevelopment, despite the failure this legislative session of Senate Bill 1078, introduced by Sen. Lorraine Inouye, and House Bill 818, introduced by Hilo Rep. Sue Keohokapu-Lee Loy. Tribune-Herald.
Waiākea Uka Park in Hilo set to reopen after being closed for renovations. The park now also has a reoriented ballfield with a new dedicated comfort station, dugouts, concession building and scorekeeper’s booth. Big Island Now.
UH Hilo to use AI to help students succeed. Two platforms, EAB Navigate360 and Edify, aim to improve student retention and graduation rates by catching students who are falling behind in their studies or attendance. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Goats prove their worth (and appetite) in wildfire mitigation program on Maui. Using grazing animals to help with fire prevention isn’t a new solution, but on Maui, goats are helping with the task. Hawaiian Electric had a herd of goats on its payroll as part of a pilot program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Displaced Lahaina fire survivors eager to rebuild with help from $1.6 billion federal grant. Applications to rebuild have ramped up in the nearly two years since the fire. According to the Maui County recovery dashboard, 453 building permits had been issued in Lahaina and Kula, with another 323 being processed as of Tuesday. So far, 42 buildings, all residential, have been completed. Maui Now.
An Infusion Of Fire Aid Is Changing How The Maui Food Bank Does Business. The Maui Food Bank saw its revenues jump to more than $77 million after the 2023 fires, a nearly eightfold increase from the previous year. It’s trying to use the windfall wisely. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauaʻi public, Navy spar over state renewing lease agreements at Pacific Missile Range Facility. Emotions ran high during three recent public meetings in Līhu’e, Kekaha and Kapa’a concerning the U.S. Navy’s and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s joint Draft Environmental Impact Statement for proposed lease renewal agreements on state-owned land on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi Narrows Candidate Field For New Police Chief. Kauaʻi’s efforts to recruit a new chief come as Honolulu and Hawaiʻi island wage their own searches for a new top cop. The Kauaʻi Police Commission decided Friday to advance 13 candidates to become the next police chief to the next round, a process that involves asking the contenders to answer five written essay questions about their background and vision for KPD’s future. Civil Beat.
