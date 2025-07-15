Health care positions to increase with 6.1% projected employment rise, Honolulu police chief prepares to sue over forced retirement, developer loses fight to build on old Kauai anthrax site, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Braces For Cuts That Could Strip Medicaid From Tens Of Thousands. The federal Medicaid program provides health care coverage to just over 400,000 Hawaiʻi residents with low incomes and limited resources. But dramatic changes are in store. Civil Beat.
Arts agency copes with funding gaps. While the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts is due to receive about $1 million in federal funds from the National Endowment of the Arts, it grapples with about a $1 million shortage in state funds after the Legislature dramatically changed how the state agency can use money from its Works of Art Special Fund. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HPD chief wants to be paid for his term, takes first step toward lawsuit over departure. Arthur “Joe” Logan sent a demand letter to the city seeking salary for the remaining two years of his five-year term, and a lawsuit could be ahead. Logan makes about $230,000 a year. Hawaii News Now.
Navy in cleaning phase of Red Hill facility. Later this year, Navy officials expect to begin removing 10 miles of fuel transmission pipes and reactivating one of two closed drinking water wells. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police say about 100 illegal game rooms could be removed by year's end. The Honolulu Police Department is touting its more “aggressive" approach to illegal game rooms on Oʻahu, saying it's on pace to reduce the game room operations by around 100 by the end of the year. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD distributes $11,100 in exchange for 234 unwanted firearms. Honolulu police and the state Department of Law Enforcement distributed a total of $11,100 in exchange for 234 unwanted firearms during its gun buyback event held Saturday at the Wahiawa Police Station. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu opens Section 8 housing waitlist. The City and County of Honolulu opened its waiting list for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program Monday, offering rental assistance to eligible low-income households. The federally funded program is supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Star-Advertiser.
State finalizes contractor to sink Falls of Clyde vessel out at sea. Built in 1878, Falls of Clyde has been docked at Honolulu Harbor for free since 2008. The state impounded it in 2016. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
Final codefendant in Miske enterprise sentenced. The last of Mike Miske’s codefendants received a 30-year federal sentence Monday for his role in the criminal enterprise. Lance “Hammah” Bermudez was allegedly involved in several violent crimes and a murder-for-hire plot. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Two ex-HPD officers indemnified in wrongful death suit. The Hawaii County Council voted unanimously last week to indemnify two former police officers who shot and killed a driver in Kailua-Kona two years ago following a traffic crash related to a manhunt. Tribune-Herald.
Permit Program Launched For Roadside Vending On Ane Keohokālole Highway. Hawaiʻi County is now accepting applications for special activity permits authorizing temporary roadside vending near the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center. Big Island Video News.
Kona Airport To Receive $5.5 Million In Federal Funding. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $5,512,623 in new federal grant funding for runway improvements at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole. Big Island Video News.
Historic Manago Hotel drops sale price after year on the market. The historic Manago Hotel, which opened in 1917 in Captain Cook, is perched at 1,350 feet above sea level, providing a vast view of the Pacific Ocean overlooking the South Kona coastline, including Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor Richard Bissen out of state until Friday, July 25. Mayor Richard Bissen will visit New York City from July 15-18 to speak at the UN on sustainability and attend UN Foundation meetings with Hawai‘i Green Growth. From July 20-25, he will travel to Los Angeles to support wildfire recovery efforts with After the Fire USA. Maui Now.
With its funding at stake, Akakū prepares for July 23 court hearing. Spectrum is renewing its franchise agreement for Maui, the legal contract that lets Spectrum operate cable services on Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Developer Loses Court Fight To Build Luxury Homes On ‘Anthrax Graveyard’. After five years of battling a developer’s plan to build luxury homes on an overgrown golf course that sits atop the decomposed remains of hundreds of cattle killed during a series of anthrax outbreaks more than a century ago, community activists have won their effort to protect the area as open space. Civil Beat.
Military seeks Kauaʻi's feedback on Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands. A series of community meetings will take place on Kauaʻi this week to discuss the Navy’s draft environmental impact statement for continued use of over 8,000 acres of state land near Barking Sands — now home to the military’s Pacific Missile Range Facility and a NASA observatory. Hawaii Public Radio.
Only 17% of Kauaʻi residents surveyed have an emergency 14-day supply. A new report from the state Department of Health shows the latest statistics on the health and resource needs of Kauaʻi residents. Hawaii Public Radio.
Agencies, officials canvas neighborhood to discuss wildfire preparedness. KEMA, in partnership with various partners including the Kauai Fire Department, the Kauai Police Department, the Department of Water, Kauai Island Utility Cooperative and the Office of the Mayor, participated in the wildfire preparedness outreach exercise that involved the door-to-door notifications of approximately 200 households in the Kaumakani camp. Garden Island.
Kokua Line: Will state alert us if our property title is changed?
