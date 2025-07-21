Special session may not be needed, Matson stops shipping electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 2 women's bodies found in toppled banyan debris, Ellison now world's second-richest person, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
State held ‘fruitful’ talk with USDA to boost Hawaii exports. The added costs of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on international imports has hurt some local businesses, but the state’s agricultural industry is working to capitalize on the administration’s support for “made in America” and homegrown products by pushing to remove some of the restrictions on produce that cost Hawaii an estimated $760 million a year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Public Defender Urges Governor To Bar Cops From Working With ICE. The state’s Office of the Public Defender has stepped into the convulsive national fray over immigration enforcement, asking Gov. Josh Green to issue an executive order largely barring law enforcement agencies from collaborating with federal immigration authorities. All four county police departments have existing contracts with Homeland Security Investigations — a division of ICE — and other federal law enforcement agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, under which they work together on what officials have said are investigations unrelated to immigration. Civil Beat.
Matson stops shipping electric vehicles to Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi’s largest shipping company told customers this week that it won’t ship electric vehicles to Hawaiʻi anymore. Matson has told customers in a letter that it will stop transporting not only electric vehicles to Hawaiʻi but also plug-in hybrids because of the fire risk. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Medicaid administrators seek to ensure coverage amid federal changes. About 60% of people on Medicaid in Hawaiʻi are currently working, but it’s not yet clear if they would all meet the hourly requirements in the new law. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal cuts leave Hawaii stations scrambling. Hawaii’s public broadcasting stations are scrambling to make up for a sudden loss in federal funding — forcing Hawaii Public Radio to pull from reserves and hold an emergency fundraising drive, as PBS Hawaii said it remains committed to its community emergency preparedness mission despite the financial strain. Star-Advertiser.
Coalition forms to save Hawaii’s struggling film industry. Hawaii’s film industry is organizing amid a slump in shooting major television series and feature films to better fight for improved state incentives after a bruising legislative session earlier this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s visitor industry looks to isle residents to bolster business. Visitors to Hawaii like to see how the locals live, but increasingly, locals are staycationing or island- hopping like visitors due to the many kamaaina specials that have emerged as softening in Hawaii tourism has extended into the peak summer period. Star-Advertiser.
Bloomberg reports Ellison is now world’s second richest person. Oracle founder and Lanai majority landowner Larry Ellison has overtaken Mark Zuckerberg, who owns a large estate on Kauai, to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $251 billion — up nearly $60 billion in 2025 — according to Bloomberg News. Maui News.
Oahu
Trial run for rail’s airport extension delayed, HART says. Segment 2 — built to run from the old Aloha Stadium in Halawa, past the airport, to the Middle Street Transit Center in Kalihi — is scheduled to open for public ridership by Oct. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofit pushes for new Ala Wai Watershed District. A local nonprofit that wants to advance investments in nature-based solutions to protect the watershed and its communities is circulating an unofficial draft bill requesting that the Honolulu City Council establish a so-called Ala Wai Watershed Special Improvement District No. 6. Star-Advertiser.
HPD to add officers to combat rising crime rate in West Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department is adding a dozen officers to its West Oahu patrol district to address a 24% increase in calls for service and a spate of shootings and violent crime. Star-Advertiser.
Waikīkī Restaurant War Reveals Gaps In Hawaiʻi Business Protections. The dispute between two restaurants with the same name on the same block underscores a weakness in the state’s trademark system. Civil Beat.
Twice Torched Bird Watch Overlook Remains Shut. The popular birdwatching spot in ʻEwa Beach had been closed, then reopened for barely a year before it was closed down again last August. Trespassing brings a hefty fine. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County names new interim police chief. On July 18, Hawaii County named Deputy Chief Reed Mahuna as the interim chief of police effective Sept. 1. KHON2.
Big Island police recover remains of women from fallen banyan tree. Hawaii Island police on Sunday recovered the remains of two women from within the debris of a downed banyan tree, which had fallen on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on July 12. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Episode 29 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption abruptly ends after 13 hours. Episode 29 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended abruptly around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday after over 13 hours of continuous lava fountaining. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
New Electric Buses Headed To Hawaiʻi Island. 12 new battery-electric buses, manufactured by the Gillig company, are replacing diesel buses on Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Better late than never: ‘Ohana Hope Village nears completion 2 years after Maui wildfires. Just 11 days after the devastating Maui wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023, the privately funded ‘Ohana Hope Village broke ground in Kahului, moving fast to provide housing for people who had lost their homes. But the off-the-grid, 88-unit temporary village that initially was expected to take six months to build now is approaching the two-year mark. Maui Now.
Maui middle schoolers explore community challenges with 3D printers, coding, AI. A group of Maui middle school students has spent the summer 3D printing ʻohe kapala stamping sticks, creating scenes of the Hawaiian demigod Maui using virtual reality, and using drones in real-world applications. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
5 new homes celebrated by Kauai Habitat for Humanity. The new homes were built with qualified homebuyers in partnership with USDA Sect. 502 Direct Loan to Homebuyers, down payment assistance from the County of Kauai HOME Investment Partnership program, Title Guaranty Hawaii, as well as many community donors and volunteers. Garden Island.
One lane of alternating traffic open on Kūhiō Highway near Hanalei River Bridge. Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday that Kūhiō Highway near Hanalei River Bridge is open to one lane of alternating traffic after being closed that morning and for much of the day because of being inundated from flood waters. Kauai Now.
