Hawaii dubbed worst state for retirement, Green signs bill for state's share of $4B Maui wildfire settlement, new fire marshal hits the ground running, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Green signs Maui wildfire settlement legislation. The state marked another milestone in Lahaina’s recovery from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire as Gov. Josh Green signed off Tuesday on the state’s share of a $4.037 billion settlement one month before the disaster’s two-year anniversary. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
Federal funding pause puts Hawaii’s vulnerable students at risk. Hawaii public schools face deepening uncertainty as President Donald Trump’s administration withholds $33.29 million in congressionally appropriated education funds for the upcoming academic year, a move advocates and lawmakers warn could jeopardize after-school programs, teacher training and essential support services for thousands of the state’s most vulnerable students. Star-Advertiser.
Pacific Tuna Fleets Pushed To Lift Ban In Waters They Barely Fished. The vessels hardly spent any time right outside a marine protected area before its expansion, but fishing leaders and managers say times have changed. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s new fire marshal hits the ground running. Even before the bill signing officially establishing the job of state Fire Marshal, newly appointed Dori Booth was already on the job, standing with firefighters in Nanakuli and Maili. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu
HPD hires ‘first-ever’ communications director. Claudette Springer will lead a new five-person communications team that will feature HPD Maj. Paul Okamoto as a uniformed spokesperson. Okamoto runs Honolulu Police Department's legislative liaison office. Star-Advertiser.
Who should have the authority to hire and fire Oʻahu's police chief? After the announcement that Chief Joe Logan would retire at the end of June, the commission appointed Deputy Chief Rade Vanic to serve as the department’s interim chief, despite Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi publicly endorsing Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz for the role. Hawaii Public Radio.
Koko Crater Stairs to remain closed until all bunkers sealed. The Koko Crater Stairs trail in Hawaii Kai remains closed three days after an 8-year-old boy fell down a shaft at one of the summit bunkers, suffering critical injuries. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Haleiwa development under Council review. A proposed housing and commercial development in Haleiwa that’s received opposition from many nearby residents but support from local trade unions is expected to be under Honolulu City Council scrutiny today. Star-Advertiser.
Naulu Apartments opens in Aiea, offering 302 affordable units for local families. The Naulu Apartments, located next to Halawa View and across from Pearl Harbor, offers 302 brand-new units for low-income families earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. Hawaii News Now.
Advance reservations temporarily suspended for USS Arizona Memorial tours. Starting Wednesday, the National Park Service is temporarily suspending 56-day advance reservations to the site due to ongoing preservation work. Hawaii News Now.
Dogs vs. Jogs: Neighbors Jostle For Space at Prized Oʻahu Park. Dog walkers complain that a group of young Chuukese runners isn’t sharing Makiki District Park. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Lava returns; Episode 28 eruption begins at Kilauea. A new eruption started early this morning at Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Episode 28 of the ongoing volcanic activity began at 4:10 AM on July 9th, with lava fountains and flows coming from the north vent. KITV4.
Two invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding sites found in W. Hawaii. Combined efforts on Hawaii Island have led to the deployment of nearly 400 traps and the treatment of 1,300 palm trees to prevent CRB damage. Public outreach in the Kona area continues. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi Fire Department Gets Four More New Ambulances. The state-funded ambulances will be assigned to the Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Paradise Park, and Kailua Fire Stations. Big Island Video News.
June rain brings relief to portions of island. Most of the Big Island, including the windward side and interior sectors, remain abnormally dry or in drought with below-average rainfall totals for the month. However, the most leeward area of the island, the Kona-Kohala coastline, experienced enough rain to extricate it from a months-long drought. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
First 3 Maui housing programs under $1.6B federal recovery funding to launch next month. The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding is appropriated by Congress and allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to rebuild disaster-impacted areas with long-term recovery. Starting next month, wildfire survivors can begin applying for assistance. Hawaii Public Radio.
Sewer user fee increases in effect with start of new fiscal year. Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division is reminding customers it implemented a 9% rate hike for the new fiscal year that began July 1. Maui News. Maui Now.
ʻŌhiʻa seeds from resilient trees may hold the key to stopping Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death. Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD) was detected in three landscaped ʻōhiʻa trees in Central Maui in February. Maui Now.
Maui scientists use limu to track pollutants in coastal waters. Limu belongs to the algae family — but in terms of its role in the environment, it acts like a sponge and sucks up nutrients and chemicals from the surrounding waters. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County mayor proclaims July 2, 2025, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong Day for ‘Lilo & Stitch’ star. Agudong, born and raised on Kaua‘i, plays Nani, the older sister and guardian to the adorable and mischievous girl Lilo, who befriends a runaway alien. Kauai Now.
