Lifeguards face staffing shortage, $50M state fund to help nonprofits hit by federal cuts, military monitors Chinese ship near Hawaii, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Josh Green signs construction, funding bills into law. Gov. Josh Green finished off the bill signing season by holding two bill signing ceremonies on July 9, signing legislation regarding construction processes and funding for nonprofits. KHON2.
Special $50M state fund authorized to help Hawaii nonprofits. Hawaii nonprofits affected by federal funding cuts should get ready to apply for grants from a special $50 million state fund created by a bill signed into law Wednesday. Gov. Josh Green authorized the new fund by signing Senate Bill 933, which he said will help prevent fraying of the social safety net that nonprofits help provide largely in areas of health care, food security, housing support, child care and emergency relief. Star-Advertiser.
Military watching Chinese naval ship near Hawaii. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Oahu-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed that it is “monitoring a (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) vessel which was operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.” Star-Advertiser.
Controversial CEO Of Domestic Violence Action Center Steps Down. Monique Ibarra resigned as chief executive officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center last week, according to a news release from a public relations firm representing the agency. Laurie Tochiki, a Hawaiʻi family law attorney and former executive director of EPIC ʻOhana, will serve as interim CEO. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Property owners willing to pay for sanitation, safety improvements in downtown Honolulu. Bill 51 focuses on creating a business improvement district funded by property owners and investors who say they are willing to pay to help revitalize the area. Hawaii News Now.
Council advances Haleiwa expansion project. A proposed Haleiwa housing and commercial development project that has sparked community opposition over the loss of agricultural land, increased traffic congestion and the high cost of living advanced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Demolition begins in Waikiki to make way for new affordable housing project. Demolition began Wednesday at a long-abandoned apartment building on Ala Wai Boulevard, clearing the way for a new affordable housing project. Hawaii News Now.
Plans to demolish Ward Centre begin. Built in the 1980s, Ward Centre is home to over a dozen businesses including shops, boutiques, a co-working space and eateries. KITV4.
Koko Head Crater Hiking Trail to reopen to public. The popular Koko Head Crater Hiking Trail is set to reopen on the morning of July 10, following a temporary closure by the city. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
What is HPD’s role in ICE raids? Island residents, ACLU seek answers. Numerous individuals have provided the Tribune-Herald with their written testimony asking the Police Commission to bar local police from assisting the federal government in immigration enforcement raids. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers consider fining those who feed stray animals. Bill 51 proposes fining those who are caught feeding stray and feral animals on County of Hawaiʻi land — $50 for first-time violators and up to $500 for repeat offenses. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Final phase of Uncle Billy’s hotel demolition underway. This second phase will focus on comprehensive site preparation at the ground level and below. This includes the removal of soil impacted by pesticides, the extraction of underground utilities, surface grading of the entire site and the placing of fresh topsoil and grass. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
Maui Fires Settlement: Kamehameha Schools Poised To Pay $872 Million. A state court will decide soon whether to allow one of Hawaiʻi’s oldest and largest charitable trusts to settle claims related to the fires that destroyed Lahaina. Civil Beat.
Plans To Improve Lahaina Evacuation Routes Are Slowly Inching Forward. Nearly three dozen people died trying to escape the Kuhua Camp neighborhood, where the county is now working to extend and widen roadways. Civil Beat.
Uncertainty clouds Maui housing market with slow sales and lingering inventory. Condo sales and sale prices are down, listings have decreased and single home sale prices are flat. Maui News.
Lahaina rebuilding dilemma: Commission debates parking lot rezoning for Moku Roots. After three failed attempts to reach an agreement, the Maui Planning Commission finally secured a 5-2 vote Tuesday recommending rezoning of a Front Street lot crucial for customer parking for the new Moku Roots vegan restaurant planned for the former Chart House site in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Debris truck traffic adjusted in hopes of addressing concerns. In response to concerns expressed by members of the public, traffic patterns have been changed for the 50 to 70 trucks hauling Lahaina wildfire debris from West Maui to the Central Maui landfill daily, according to Maui County officials. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi has a plan for the changing climate. Here are 5 things to know. When a thunderstorm brought record-breaking rainfall to Kauaʻi in April 2018, the county didn't have a formal plan for how it would address the impacts of global warming. After seven years, that's about to change. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaua‘i County to launch wildfire outreach education in communities vulnerable to blazes. A Kaua’i County wildfire preparedness outreach effort kicks off next week in Kaumakani. Kauai Now.
Back to School Bash this Saturday. Nearly 8,900 students will return to class on Aug. 4, according to estimates from the new Kauai Complex Area Superintendent Leila Maeda-Kobayashi. Garden Island.
Hawaii Study -- Waikiki Stormwater Drainage System Will Fail - Posted on July 10, 2025, by Henry Curtis A new study published in July 2025 highlights the growing danger. to Waikiki`s infrastructure. *Drainage failu...
