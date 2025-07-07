Coral monitoring plan develops, Green signs bill allowing HECO to borrow against rates, federal detention center to house immigrants, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Governor enacts HECO securitization measure. Gov. Josh Green quietly signed into law a major piece of legislation dealing with Hawaiian Electric's finances on Tuesday night. Act 258 authorizes securitization, which allows the utility to issue ratepayer-backed bonds for certain costs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Here's how the state is moving forward to stabilize the condo insurance crisis. The state has started to accept applications for hurricane insurance from condominium and townhouse associations that have been unable to secure full coverage on the regulated market. Last August, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation to stabilize the insurance market after condominium buildings were unable to secure full insurance coverage from one of the three companies operating in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu’s Federal Detention Center to house ICE detainees. The Federal Detention Center in Honolulu is one of three prisons that joined the list of five approved facilities that will hold detained immigrants. McClatchy News.
Rep. Case confirms ICE detainees coming to Honolulu facility. U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D- Hawaii, said his office was recently notified of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to house its detainees in additional prison facilities, including the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
With No Federal Halfway House in Hawaiʻi, Inmates Remain Far From Home. The state’s only halfway house for people convicted of federal crimes closed six years ago so those who qualify for supervised release must stay on the mainland. Civil Beat.
Only Half Of Hawaiʻi High School Seniors Apply For Financial Aid. The state has seen a boost recently in the application rate for federal financial aid, but it still falls short of its pre-pandemic level. Civil Beat.
Young Brothers announces leadership transition: Jay Ana stepping down, Frank Almaraz selected as Interim President. The inter island freight company, Young Brothers, LLC, has announced a leadership transition. Jeremiah “Jay” Ana is stepping down as President after leading the company since 2020 and will assume an advisory role through the end of the year to support a seamless transition. Frank Almaraz has been appointed Interim President. Maui Now.
Oahu
Maili wildfire prompts mass evacuation on Leeward Coast. Honolulu firefighters had a 95-acre wildfire in Maili 75% contained Sunday night after it led to the mass evacuation of Leeward Coast residents, resulted in a 94-year-old woman being treated for smoke inhalation and burned two homes. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Traffic fatalities skyrocket on Oahu. More than half of the states 70 traffic-related fatalities were on Oahu, with a current count of 41, more than double the 15 reported at the same time last year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu housing market slows at midpoint of 2025. While homebuyers are seeing more single-family home options at the midpoint of 2025, year-to-date sales for both single-family homes and condominiums in June lagged slightly behind the same time last year, according to the Honolulu Board of Realtors’ monthly report. Star-Advertiser.
Schofield Barracks soldiers turn to drones as battlefields change. Soldiers at Oahu’s Schofield Barracks have been making drones a more central part of how they operate, both in Hawaii and in operations across the Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Police chief to face commission on Thursday. The Hawaii County Police Commission has scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Thursday, with the only agenda items relating to the fate of Hawaii Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz as the Big Island’s top cop. Tribune-Herald.
Pāhala Wastewater Collection System Construction Starts Monday, July 7. The $30.9 million contract for the Pāhala Wastewater Collection System was awarded to Goodfellow Bros., and includes exploratory excavation and potholing, sewer and water line installation, lateral connections to the 109 existing LCC-served properties, and roadway restoration and paving. Big Island Video News.
Cessna Aircraft Crash Lands On Kona Beach Road. An airplane crash landed in North Kona on Thursday, and the pilot was able to walk away from the plane with only minor injuries. Big Island Video News.
Tree trimming, removal maintenance project scheduled this week at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation notifies the public that a tree trimming and removal maintenance project is planned this week at Liliʻuokalani Gardens in Hilo. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County Gears Up For Legal Challenges From Former Employees. Maui is poised to spend more than $800,000 in taxpayer dollars to hire outside counsel to defend the county against various legal challenges and to pay legal settlements. The cases include allegations from the mayor’s former chief of staff and a gender discrimination lawsuit against the Maui Police Department. Civil Beat.
Over 400 building permits have been issued for Lahaina rebuilds so far. As of Wednesday, more than 30 homes have been issued their certificate of occupancy, marking completion. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
12 projects receive Agriculture Farm Expansion Grants from Office of Economic Development. This is the second year the office offered funding through the grant program aimed at advancing Kaua‘i’s agricultural industry through targeted investments in the expansion of farming and/or production around the island. Kauai Now.
Water conservation request lifted for Kauai residents. After three months Kauai residents in Hanalei and Anini Beach are no longer asked to conserve water. This comes after repairs to a pump that failed at the Maka Ridge Well in Hanalei back in April. Hawaii News Now.
