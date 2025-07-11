Bill to disburse $50M to nonprofits may be unconstitutional, Noem claims Lahaina fire victims traded sex for food, Native Hawaiian man faces longer prison term for white hate crime, Big Island police chief loses job after seeking Honolulu post, UH scientists predict Waikiki drainage system will fail by 2050, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Last bills passed by Hawaii lawmakers now law. Gov. Josh Green signed six bills Wednesday to cap off decisions on 322 measures sent to him by lawmakers during the legislative session that ran from Jan. 15 to May 2. Of the 322 bills, Green signed 307 and let one become law without his signature. He also vetoed eight bills. And Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke signed five bills as acting governor. Star-Advertiser.
Leaders decry cuts threatening isles’ safety net. On a sweltering Thursday afternoon, against the backdrop of Honolulu’s Prince Kuhio Federal Building, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda stood before a coalition of advocates, parents and community leaders with a clear and urgent message: the newly passed federal legislation is a direct “assault” on Hawaii’s working families. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Energy rolls out new rebates to promote energy efficiency. Residents of Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Maui County can get money back on appliances like solar water heaters, energy-efficient AC units, and new Energy Star-certified refrigerators. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
UH study predicts Waikīkī drainage systems will fail by 2050. The study's authors, Chloe Obara and Chip Fletcher, predict that defective drains, rising sea levels, and higher rainfall could result in severe flooding throughout the major tourist city. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Parking Will Be Banned In Lanikai Loop To End Beachgoer Gridlock. The city’s plan to quell Lanikai’s traffic nightmare involves no parking on the main loop and more bike racks and buses. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Families and students protest loss of Punana Leo classroom. A decision by the state Department of Education to reclaim one of Punana Leo o Ko‘olaupoko’s preschool classrooms on the campus of Pu‘ohala Elementary School in Kaneohe has sparked a wave of frustration and protest from families, students and lawmakers. Supporters of the school’s thriving Hawaiian language immersion program say the move threatens to weaken a fragile educational pipeline that begins in preschool and continues through grade 12. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police to host gun buyback event in Wahiawa. The agencies will give participants $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, and Glock switches; and $200 gift cards for automatic firearms of any type, semi-automatic rifles, and ghost guns, according to an HPD news release. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Police Chief Forced Out After Trying To Withdraw Resignation. Hawaiʻi County police commissioners said Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz had lost trust with the community after prematurely submitting his resignation and expressing interest in the Honolulu interim chief job. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
‘I’m deeply saddened.’ Honolulu mayor addresses Hawaii County police chief’s departure, defends recommendation. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he was acting in the best interest of the Honolulu Police Department when he recommended last month that Hawaii County Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz serve as HPD’s interim chief. Hawaii News Now.
Trust at risk? ACLU, community sound alarm on local law enforcement assisting ICE in Hawaii . Community members, like those speaking before the Hawaii County Police Commission on July 10, are sounding the alarm over fears of an agreement between Hawaii County’s police departments and federal immigration agencies, specifically ICE and Homeland Security Investigations. KHON2.
Revitalize Puna event this Saturday will focus on community disaster preparedness and recovery updates. Hawaii County invites the community to the next Revitalize Puna event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the William “Billy” Kenoi District Park Gym in Pahoa. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Top Trump Official Made A Startling Lahaina Fire Claim. There’s More To It. While presiding over a FEMA Review Council meeting on Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cited an eyebrow-raising statistic: 1 in 6 survivors of the deadly 2023 Lahaina wildfire on Maui exchanged sexual favors for basic supplies. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Native Hawaiian man faces longer prison term for hate crime against white man. A Native Hawaiian man who was convicted of a hate crime against a white man must be re-sentenced, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday, and the result could be several more years in prison. The jury found that Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. were motivated by Christopher Kunzelman’s race when they punched, kicked and used a shovel to beat him in 2014 for trying to move into their remote Maui village. Associated Press.
State says cell service along Hana Highway in East Maui is coming. There are emergency roadside call boxes along the 52-mile route famously known as the Road to Hana. But none are working. Hawaii News Now.
Energy leaders convene on Maui to tackle tough challenges, offer real solutions. The 12th Annual Hawaiʻi Energy Conference, held May 21–22 on Maui, brought together 365 energy leaders, policymakers, innovators and community advocates to explore actionable strategies for Hawaiʻi’s transition to a clean energy future. Maui Now.
State, county monitor air quality fire during debris transfer. Air quality is being monitored and precautions are being taken to ensure the public’s safety as trucks carrying Lahaina wildfire debris move from West Maui to the Central Maui Landfill, according to Maui County and state health officials. Maui News.
Kauai
Scholarships passed at Mayor’s Luncheon. The Kauai Chamber of Commerce got help from Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami and other dignitaries in presenting $10,000 to five students during the 11th Mayor’s Luncheon at the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort. Garden Island.
