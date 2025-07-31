Hilo cruise ship passengers left behind, Waikiki traffic gridlocked during tsunami evacuation, Oprah falsely accused of blocking Maui evacuation route, Red Cross served 770 meals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
'Feeling really good': Gov. Green reports no significant damage after tsunami event. The earthquake appeared to be the strongest recorded since the 9.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan in 2011 caused a massive tsunami and meltdowns at a nuclear power plant. Hawaii Public Radio.
HI-EMA looking to make infrastructure improvements following tsunami warning gridlock. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is looking at strategies to deal with issues like gridlock, which was widely experienced during July 29’s tsunami warning in the islands. KHON2.
Salvation Army Hawaii feeds hundreds at tsunami shelters across the state. The Salvation Army served 770 meals for breakfast at tsunami shelters across the islands on Wednesday morning up until the advisory was lifted. KITV4.
U.S. Rep. Ed Case announces reelection campaign. U.S. Rep. Ed Case is running for reelection. This would mark his seventh full term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawsuit: Censoring Inmates’ Reading Material Violates Publisher’s Rights. A publisher of magazines and books for prison inmates, including “Prison Legal News,” is suing the state correctional system for blocking its publications from being mailed to inmates in Hawaiʻi prisons and jails, arguing the ban violates the publisher’s constitutional rights. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Tsunami threat triggered islandwide gridlock, reveals gaps in emergency evacuation. Damaging waves from Tuesday’s tsunami to Hawaii never materialized, but the traffic it triggered offered a sobering real-time test of Oahu’s evacuation capacity — one that state officials admit was deeply strained. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
Honolulu Airport Travelers Fend For Themselves Amid Tsunami Threat. A mother-daughter excursion in Waikīkī was spoiled by the tsunami warning. They blame airport communication failures for leaving them stranded with hundreds of other travelers. Civil Beat.
‘Ignorant’: Evacuees in Waikiki upset others ignored tsunami warning. Many in Waikiki didn’t listen to evacuation orders during Tuesday’s tsunami warning, putting themselves and others in danger. Hawaii News Now.
City acquires $8M expansion for Honolulu police headquarters. A parcel of property adjacent to the Honolulu Police Department’s headquarters has been acquired by the City and County of Honolulu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Skyline trial runs past the airport have begun. Skyline rail cars are scheduled to run with passengers from Aloha Stadium, past the airport to Kalihi by Oct. 15, rail officials now estimate. Star-Advertiser.
Case dismissed against city in killing of unarmed man. The civil trial in the wrongful death case brought by the widow of Lindani Myeni, an unarmed Black man shot by police in 2021, abruptly ended Tuesday when the judge dismissed the case. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii cruise ships sailed to safety amid tsunami warnings, leaving some passengers behind. Tsunami waves generated by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia on Tuesday did less damage than had been feared. But some cruise passengers were distressed to learn they had been left behind when all ships were ordered out of port by local authorities. New York Times. KHON2.
Hawai‘i County escapes a disaster, but lessons can be learned from tsunami response, coastline evacuation. Before he first waves of the tsunami were expected to hit at 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, most motorists were out of the inundation zones. Big Island Now.
Union nurses vote to authorize strike at Waimea hospital. After more than six months of negotiations, the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents about 100 registered nurses at the Waimea hospital, said tensions are escalating and morale has plummeted. The nurses’ contract expired March 31. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
‘A glorious day’ for Waiakea Uka; Hilo park reopens. Hawaii County on Tuesday celebrated the reopening of Waiakea Uka Park after a two-year renovation, expansion and upgrade. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
No, Oprah Winfrey didn’t block access to a private road amid tsunami warning evacuations. Even as the threat of a tsunami swamping Hawaii had passed on Wednesday, social media posts were still circulating claims that Oprah Winfrey had refused immediate access to a private road that would allow residents a shorter evacuation route. Associated Press.
No significant damage or injuries reported on Maui from tsunami. Maui residents spent an anxious day in anticipation of a potential tsunami. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Tsunami produces minor flooding, evacuations. The emergency center at the Kauai Veterans Center was full of activity on Wednesday as evacuees anxiously waited for news about flight departures from the Lihue Airport. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
New Kauaʻi laws address environmental stewardship, public access, community priorities. Kauaʻi state legislators and community advocates gathered at the end of last week to celebrate the recent enactment of several key measures that reflect efforts to protect natural resources, improve public land access and support community initiatives on the Garden Isle . Kauai Now.
Trump sets 15% tariff on South Korean imports in new trade deal - WASHINGTON/SEOUL >> President Donald Trump said today the U.S. will charge a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, down from a threatened 25%, as part ...
No comments:
Post a Comment