Green raises possibility of presidential run, Hawaii Supreme Court allows out-of-state attorneys; nurses, hotel workers, teamsters mull strikes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi lawmakers consider clarifying the National Guard's role in the islands. This comes after President Donald Trump activated the National Guard in California in June without the governor's consent, due to protests against immigration enforcement. Hawaii Public Radio.
A climate science network may lose its Pacific hub. Here's what that means for local researchers. The Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center is one of nine regional hubs in a climate research network funded by the federal government. Hawaii Public Radio.
NOAA budget cuts threaten climate research in Hawai‘i. Right now, climate science is at a critical crossroads, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) faces major budget cuts that could upend research programs and fellowship opportunities across the U.S., with Hawai‘i among the hardest-hit locations. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Needs Lawyers. Now, Mainland Attorneys Can Practice Here. To help address serious staffing shortages at the state public defenders’ and county prosecutors’ offices, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court is allowing licensed attorneys from other states to work at these agencies without taking the state bar exam. Civil Beat.
Tropical storms Iona, Gil move west with no threat to Hawaii. Tropical Storm Iona continued racing west across the Central Pacific while Tropical Storm Gil strengthened far to the east, with both systems posing no threat to Hawaii, forecasters said. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii tourism cools off this summer as arrivals dip. Arrivals to Hawaii in June decreased to 857,102, a 1.8% drop from the same month last year, according to preliminary numbers released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The state department reported that June visitor spending rose to nearly $1.97 billion, a 2.8% gain in nominal visitor spending. Star-Advertiser.
Red flag warning signals extreme wildfire risk for Hawaii. The National Weather Service issued the warning Thursday morning, just two days after the state was under a tsunami warning that led to mass evacuations and gridlock but no major damage. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Thieves target business, homes during tsunami evacuation. As thousands across Hawaiʻi evacuated coastal areas during July 29’s tsunami warning, criminals took advantage targeting homes and businesses on Maui and Oʻahu. KHON2.
Teamsters on Oahu, Hawaii Island strike Airgas. Unionized workers of Airgas on Oahu and Hawaii Island have been on strike since Monday, and negotiation set for today have been canceled. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
New Protections Sought For Kailua Neighborhoods. Concerned about gravesites and a new law to quicken development, the Preservation Commission wants area added to historic register. Civil Beat.
Aloha Stadium Authority board fills 2 top positions. The Aloha Stadium Authority voted board members Eric Fujimoto as chair and Andrew Pereira as vice chair in its monthly meeting Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Union rallies for Ilikai Hotel workers ahead of possible strike. The union representing some 60 workers at the Ilikai Hotel staged a rally Thursday afternoon as they seek a new contract. Hawaii News Now.
Defense Claims Oʻahu Jail Killing Had ‘Nothing To Do With Being In A Gang’. Lawyers for three defendants acknowledged their clients’ gang affiliations, but said other inmates beat Chris Vaefaga to death. Civil Beat.
Hawaii News Now wins 14 Society of Professional Journalists awards for journalism excellence. The Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter recognized the islands’ outstanding journalists Wednesday. An awards ceremony took place at the Japanese Cultural Center. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Mayor Says State Won’t Meet 2050 Deadline To Wipe Out Cesspools. The state mandate to get rid of the reef-killing sewage systems is unrealistic, according to Mayor Kimo Alameda. Civil Beat.
Groundbreaking held for $337M in upgrades to Hilo sewage plant. Under the gun due to an administrative consent order between Hawaii County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ground was broken Thursday for critical upgrades and long-needed improvements to the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant in Keaukaha. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Nurses threaten short strike at Waimea hospital. The majority of 100 nurses from Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea have voted “overwhelmingly in favor” of going on strike for three days if contract negotiations with the hospital’s leadership continue to fall short of the nurses’ demands. Tribune-Herald.
Loan program seeks to help lower-income Big Island homeowners maintain properties. Hawaiʻi County's Office of Housing and Community Development announced its home improvement loan program as a way for low and moderate-income homeowners to repair and improve their homes without as heavy a financial burden. Hawaii Public Radio.
Waikoloa Village evacuation drill Saturday. A red flag warning has been issued for most of West Hawaii through tonight, just as Waikoloa residents are about to prepare for the wildfire season with the final Hulu Street evacuation drill of the year set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Police, other agencies investigate ordnance found near landfill. Maui police requested the assistance of the Hawaii Inter-Island Bomb Squad Maui unit on Wednesday following reports of a possible military ordnance discovered off Pulehu Road, about a quarter mile mauka of the Central Maui Landfill. Maui News. Maui Now. KHON2.
Memory of 2023 wildfires taught Maui community, government to respond more urgently to tsunami warning. Already in the back of most minds was the fast approaching two-year anniversary of the deadly fires on Aug. 8. Maui Now.
Kauai
KIUC discusses goals during 23rd Annual Membership Meeting. Despite “challenges” to meeting the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative goal of being 100 percent renewable by 2033, there was little for the more than 100 people, or members, to be concerned about on Wednesday at the 23rd Annual Membership Meeting held at the Kauai Philippines Cultural Center. Garden Island.
