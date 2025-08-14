New tourism authority formed, Aloha Stadium reconstruction delayed, Maunaloa carbon research station in peril, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Sex Abuse Case Shows How Predatory Teachers Can Go Undetected. Laws passed last year aim to protect students by creating a shared database of teachers who have abused kids in public and private schools. But other states have had a hard time getting schools to comply with similar laws. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi’s False Killer Whales Trending Toward Extinction. A new report finds that efforts to protect the dolphins are not working. Experts blame both fishing vessels and NOAA. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi medical school's Willed Body Program pauses new enrollments indefinitely. The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine announced that it will not accept new enrollments for the Willed Body Program due to an overwhelming amount of interest and limited space. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Aloha Stadium opening pushed to 2029. Replacing Aloha Stadium has advanced a step closer to initiation, but the new facility is now slated to be smaller and completed later than previously planned. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Maunalua Bay now under conservation management. Nighttime spear fishing has been outlawed in Maunalua Bay and new catch limits have been imposed as part of a 20-year conservation effort in East Honolulu that led the Board of Land and Natural Resource to approve the state’s latest fisheries management area. Star-Advertiser.
As Mainland Egg Prices Drop, Waialua Fresh Eggs Invests In Hawaiʻi. Waialua Fresh Eggs is building four new barns at its Central Oʻahu farm, which will add 120,000 hens to the farm’s flock of 400,000. Those hens will lay an egg a day, to help supply about one-third of Hawaiʻi’s daily egg demands. Civil Beat.
Ex girls basketball coach to be sentenced in sex case. Dwayne Yuen, a Honolulu man who coached at Punahou and was involved with girls basketball in Hawaii for 20 years, will be sentenced today before Senior U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Maunaloa research station, vital to global CO2 data, could close due to NOAA cuts. Since 1958, instruments at NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory have taken nearly continuous measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The Trump administration has proposed funding cuts to NOAA that would shutter the observatory, as well as other hubs in the country's greenhouse gas monitoring network. Hawaii Public Radio.
Schatz town hall draws hundreds. Nearly 250 people gathered at the Kahilu Town Hall in Kamuela on Tuesday to engage with U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who fielded over a dozen questions about topics ranging from ICE raids and protecting democracy, to the environment and America’s relationship with Israel. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Mauna Kea Authority Holds Community Talk Story Session. The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority held a community talk story in Kaʻū on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing effort to engage Hawaiʻi residents and gather public feedback. Big Island Video News.
Water restrictions lifted in North Kohala following repair of well. Water restrictions for North Kohala customers, in place for just over a week, were lifted. Big Island Now.
School bus service changes to Hilo route raise student safety concerns. The bus transports students attending Hilo High School, Hilo Intermediate School and Haʻaheo Elementary School to and from the Wainaku Gym. But Kaiwiki Road extends four more miles and ends at a significant elevation. Big Island Now.
Maui
Last-ditch efforts to kill Honuaʻula project amendments fail amid bickering; controversial development passes final vote. On a day full of intense tension and high drama, the Maui County Council voted 5-4 to approve amendments on second-and-final reading for the hotly debated Honuaʻula project. Maui Now.
Work to reduce fire hazards in West Maui leads to dispute over homeless rights and arrests. An effort to clear wildfire hazards in West Maui on Wednesday led to a dispute over homeless rights and ended with seven people in handcuffs. Hawaii News Now.
Maui real estate market a mixed bag in July. Single-home sales on Maui were up in July while condominium sales continued to decrease, according to the Realtors Association of Maui. Maui News.
County of Maui Department of Agriculture invites grant applicants for Fiscal Year 2026. Eligible Maui County nonprofits, for-profits and sole proprietors are invited to apply for reimbursable grants through the County of Maui Department of Agriculture for Fiscal Year 2026. Maui Now.
Kauai
Immediate water conservation request issued for some Kalāheo residents. Kauaʻi County Department of Water has announced an immediate water conservation request — in effect until further notice — for residents on the entire makai side of Kaumualiʻi Highway in Kalāheo. Kauai Now.
Proposals for FY 2025-26 Kaua‘i County Innovation Grants now being accepted. Kaua‘i County Office of Economic Development is accepting proposals for fiscal year 2025–26 Innovation Grants. Application deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Kauai Now.
