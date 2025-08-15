Hawaii involved in 27 lawsuits against Trump administration, new chief economist named, gang activity in Honolulu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
State introduces its new chief economist. The state has hired a new chief economist following the retirement of Eugene Tian at the end of May. Seth Colby recently succeeded Tian, and is now the fourth chief economist in state history. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Youth basketball coach gets 33 years in sex abuse case. Senior U.S. District Court Judge J. Michael Seabright sentenced Dwayne Yuen, 52, who coached thousands of girls and boys over a 17-year career, to spend 405 months behind bars, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. Aloha State Daily.
‘Ready To Die Boys?’ Multiple Oʻahu Shootings Linked To Gang. Prosecutors have attributed two deadly shootings on Oʻahu’s Westside in 2023 as well as another in May — the result of a botched murder-for-hire plot — to a gang called the “Shark Boys.” Civil Beat.
Police identify suspect in Chinatown acid attack. The Honolulu Police Department has identified the suspect in last Friday’s acid attack in Chinatown. Police say Marquis Johnson, 34, was the man who allegedly attacked a 30-year-old on Friday, Aug. 8, at around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hotel and Smith streets. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Illegal game room raid in Waipahu leads to two arrests. HPD officers from the Narcotics Vice Division executed a search warrant at an illegal gambling room on Lumiauau St. in Waipahu. During the search, police officers discovered 16 gambling machines and $2,837 in cash. KITV4.
LGBTQ+ community raises concerns over federal rollbacks of funding and rights. Members of Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community say they’ve made big strides in recent years. But they’re now concerned and alarmed that many of those strides are being walked back. It wouldn’t necessarily mean that such unions in Hawaii would become illegal. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
UH Hilo has a role in massive AI project. The University of Hawaii Hilo announced Thursday it has received a $1.4 million to support advancement of science through the use of artificial intelligence. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
COVID-19 outbreak hits Hilo nursing home. Hilo Benioff Medical Center’s nursing home currently has 0 residents and five staff that tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Star-Advertiser.
BOE to hold public meetings next week in Hawaii County. The Hawaii State Board of Education is holding a series of community engagement meetings across the state so the public can engage with board members and Department of Education staff about the early childhood workforce. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Honuaʻula continues to stir controversy over South Maui’s future development. Maui County Council’s 5-4 vote to finalize amendments to the Honuaʻula master-planned community project has reignited a debate over the project’s long-term impacts on South Maui. Maui Now.
$140M Maui Strong Fund marks 2 years of recovery work. Two years after wildfires swept through Maui in August 2023, the Hawaii Community Foundation released its Maui Strong Fund Two-Year Impact Report, providing a detailed account of donations, grants and recovery programs, while noting the continuing challenges for residents. Star-Advertiser. Maui News.
$1M gift expands scholarships for Maui nursing students. The Gilbert and Aileen Chuck Charitable Trust has awarded an additional $1 million, building on its initial $2 million gift, to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to expand scholarships for nursing students – helping more Maui residents pursue careers in healthcare at a time when the island faces a critical nursing shortage. Maui Now.
Kauai
Three new postmasters chosen to serve Kaua’i post offices. The appointments were made around the United States Postal Service’s 250th anniversary on July 26. On Kauaʻi, the first federal post office was established in Nāwiliwili in 1852, according to the Post Office in Paradise. Kauai Now.
Garden Island Orchid Society hosts Fall orchid show and sale this weekend. The Garden Island Orchid Society opens the doors to its fall show and sale today from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hanapepe United Church of Christ social hall, located adjacent to the Hanapepe Public Library. Garden Island.
U.S. forces head to southern Caribbean in anti-cartel operation - WASHINGTON >> The United States has ordered the deployment of air and naval forces to the southern Caribbean Sea to address threats from Latin American d...
No comments:
Post a Comment