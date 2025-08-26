State Elections Commission loses 2 members just before dispute over vote count, ex-Maui cop pleads guilty to excessive force with taser, state hires fired federal workers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
State continues push to hire federal workers impacted by budget cuts. It’s been about six months since Gov. Josh Green put out an executive order to speed up the hiring of former federal workers hit by budget cuts for state jobs. The program received about 6,000 applications and hired about 140 people. About a third of those who applied worked for the federal government. Hawaii Public Radio.
Army and governor’s response to leases ‘framework’ deadline gets pushback. The Army’s hopes for a framework by the end of the year to keep its leased training lands in Hawaii, and the governor’s response, is getting push back. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi climate plan opts for 'conservative approach' in light of federal funding challenges. The Hawaiʻi Climate Commission has compiled a list of almost 250 climate projects as part of its development of a new roadmap to guide state climate action. But even if all of those projects were implemented, the state would fall short of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. Hawaii Public Radio.
New study reveals rapid pace of ocean acidification in Pacific waters near Hawaiʻi. University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa oceanographers have revealed that the ocean is acidifying more rapidly than predicted below the surface in the open waters near Hawaiʻi. Kauai Now.
Some businesses unaware of updated Hawaii food safety code. Hawaii restaurants have some new food safety rules to follow that went into effect on Sunday, Aug. 24, but the Hawaii Restaurant Association and some local businesses said communication about the changes could be improved. KHON2.
Airline veteran Shelly Parker named head of Hawaiʻi guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Alaska Air Group named Shelly Parker as head of Hawai‘i guest operations for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Parker has also been appointed as a member of the company’s Honolulu leadership team. Maui Now.
Oahu
2 rail housing projects underway. The city has launched the second project of its kind this year to begin the process of building affordable housing around Honolulu’s Skyline rail system, this time in Kalihi at the site of the old Dee Lite Bakery. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
HPD launches road safety campaign after 55 traffic fatalities. In response to the 55 traffic fatalities on Oahu through Aug. 21, the Honolulu Police Department launched a “community-driven traffic safety campaign designed to reduce fatalities and dangerous driving behaviors,” according to a news release. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Tsunami readiness: Red and yellow zones on evacuation maps determine how far water could reach inland. Emergency officials said they got a wake-up call after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami in Japan, and realized they needed to plan for the possibility of more extreme events. Star-Advertiser.
Chinatown acid attack appears to be premeditated, judge says. The Aug. 8 Chinatown acid attack appears to be premeditated, an Oahu Circuit Court judge said at Monday’s arraignment of 34-year-old Marquis A. Johnson. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Chewing betel nut has deep Pacific roots, but health officials warn of cancer risk. On Hawaiʻi Island, there is no shortage of buyers for the tropical nuts. Chewing the seeds is a stimulant and used as a daily ritual by immigrant communities. Hawaii Public Radio.
Live Fire Training At Kona Airport This Week. Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting units will conduct live fire training exercises at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole from August 26th to 28th. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Nonprofit receives $175K for Guardians of the Trails. The nonprofit Friends of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has received a $150,000 grant from the National Park Foundation and $25,000 from donor Helen Wright to support of the Guardians of the Trails program. Tribune-Herald.
New playground equipment coming to Captain Cook park. The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation project will remove the existing playground and replace it with new playground equipment, a synthetic turf safety surfacing system, and reconfigured accessible walkways. Big Island Now.
Maui
Ex-Maui police officer admits using ‘unreasonable’ force. An ex-Maui Police Department officer pleaded guilty Friday to repeatedly using a Taser on a suspect after he got on the ground, surrendered and begged him to stop on Jan. 6, 2024. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KITV4.
Researchers: Lahaina Burn Zone May Not Be As Safe As People Think. Maui wildfire survivors living or working in fire-damaged parts of Lahaina are more likely to show evidence of long-term exposure to harmful toxins, according to recent research. Civil Beat.
Maui County residents say child care, shelter, kūpuna assistance among biggest needs. That's according to the results of the 2025 Maui County Community Needs Assessment released last week. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kula meeting to focus on preparedness. The Kula Community Association will host its next general meeting from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Kula Community Center with the focus on emergency preparedness and water issues. Maui News.
Kauai
Comment period for KIUC HCP DEIS open. The public comment period for the second draft Kauai Island Utility Cooperative Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) and the draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the HCP prepared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service started on Saturday. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi officer is honored for his courageous, selfless rescue last month. Officer Matthew VanAken set aside any concerns to find and rescue a distressed hiker on the Kalalau Trail last month. Kauai Now. KHON2.
Cal Raleigh joins nifty 50 home-run club, Mariners hold off Padres - The unusually warm and sticky Monday evening at T-Mobile Park started with Cal Raleigh doing Cal Raleigh things in this magical season, smashing his 50 t...
No comments:
Post a Comment