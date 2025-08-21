Consultant finds deficiencies in HECO wildfire plan, attorney general gets extra $4M for Trump lawsuits, state expects low-paying job growth, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Report: Future Jobs Growth In Hawaiʻi Likely Concentrated In Low-Paid Work. New report says increases are expected primarily in areas such as food preparation, transportation and health care support — all lower-paying work. Farming/fishing/forestry, sales and related jobs, and office and administrative support were the only three groups projected to lose jobs by 2032. Civil Beat.
Employment Projections for Industries and Occupations full report. Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Hawaii attorney general’s litigation budget increased by $4 million to cover 27 Trump-related lawsuits. The Legislature has agreed to add $4 million to the state Attorney General’s litigation budget — essentially doubling it over the next two years — to help support the state’s court battle against President Donald Trump’s policies. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green unveils 2025 policy report titled “Results For Our People”. Gov. Josh Green launched a new policy report titled “Results for our People,” which outlines the Green administration’s plans to tackle significant issues facing the state of Hawai‘i. The report builds upon priorities discussed during his 2025 State of the State Address to the Legislature. Maui Now.
State continues planning how to spend federal grants despite uncertainty. The state gets about $4 million in federal Community Services Block Grants a year to spend on programs to help low-income individuals. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Expands Effort To Keep Women Out Of Jail. Addressing the underlying trauma and substance abuse issues that many non-violent women offenders struggle with can put them on a better path — and save taxpayer money too. Civil Beat.
A closer examination of kidney transplants in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific territories. Almost half of the kidneys donated in Hawaiʻi go to recipients on the continent. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
HPD officer’s fatal shooting of Waianae suspect was justified, prosecutor says. A 24-year-old Honolulu police officer was justified to use deadly force when he shot and killed a 60-year-old felon who beat his girlfriend and shot three people trapped in a Waianae home on Aug. 14, 2024. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Teen death occurred amid sharp rise in traffic fatalities on Oahu. The death of a 14-year-old boy struck by a car Wednesday morning in Ewa Beach has prompted a call for more awareness and safety on Oahu’s roadways.This was Oahu’s 54th traffic fatality so far this year, more than double the 26 at the same time last year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
City Lawyer Gets Off With A Scolding For Citing Fake Law In Civil Rights Case. A state judge told a Honolulu deputy corporation counsel accused of basing his argument on a fictional case created by artificial intelligence, ‘Don’t do it again.’ Civil Beat.
Reef damage being assessed at Kewalo Basin after removal of grounded boat. With the Atlantis Adventures’ Discovery shuttle boat now removed from Kewalo Basin, it’s time to see what was done to the reef. Hawaii News Now.
Murder trial begins in Samoa over death of former Hawaii professor. Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, who was 76 years old, was the older sister of state Sen. Mike Gabbard and the aunt of former congresswoman, current director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi State Board of Education hosting public meetings on Big Island about potential statewide changes. Board members traveled to Hilo on Tuesday to host the first of the community engagement meetings, which emphasize the Department of Education’s youngest and oldest students. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council Wants ‘Desecration’ To End At Military Training Area. Its resolution also asks the state to reject any land lease renewal unless there is a “comprehensive cleanup” of the site. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Work paused on pump station repairs in Lahaina amid demands by ʻĀina Momona to protect sacred Mokuʻula site. Āina Momona has submitted a formal complaint to the State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) and the County of Maui regarding recent construction activities that have allegedly disturbed or threaten to disturb Mokuʻula, a sacred and historically significant site. Maui Now.
Emotional testimony offered in preliminary hearing for man accused of killing Maui police officer. Emotional testimony was received Wednesday from a Maui police officer and a caretaker of the Pāʻia Sugar Mill who shared details during a preliminary hearing, of the deadly shooting that took the life of beloved Officer Suzanne O on Friday night. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui chef rises to the top on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’. Chef Daniel Lipson survived elimination to advance to the final round before winning it all and becoming a “Chopped Champion” in front of a national audience. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative website SHiNEs online with redesign. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative last week launched a redesigned website that already is out-SHiNE-ing the utility cooperative’s previous site — complete with updated security, new design features and more created with member convenience in mind. Kauai Now.
Local artist brightens walls at Līhuʻe Public Library with community mural and a tribute. Local artist Holly Ka’iakapu is creating a striking mural at the Līhu’e Public Library that will honor Kauai’s deep-rooted traditions and memorialize Eric Larson, a part of the Hawaiʻi Public Library System on the Garden Isle for 14 years. Kauai Now.
