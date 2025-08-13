Auditor calls classroom cooling project a $120M disaster, deadline nears for proposed uses of green fee, Honolulu inflation rate slows, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Full audit report on cooling school classrooms. One DOE funding report dated November 7, 2018, more than a year after Governor Ige and DOE declared success at cooling 1,000 classrooms, placed the total amount spent at $122.8 million, which included $22 million for consultants, $95 million for construction, and another $6 million on LED lighting and water coolers. Office of the Auditor.
Deadline approaching to give opinion on Hawaii’s Green Fee. A deadline is fast approaching for the public to give input on how funding from Hawaii’s green fee legislation can address critical shortfalls of Hawaii’s natural resources. “Care for Aina Now” is urging the public to share their input before the Aug. 15 deadline for the statewide survey. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines to suspend 3 underperforming routes this fall. Hawaiian Airlines announced Tuesday that it is suspending service in November on three underperforming routes, including service between Honolulu and Boston, Incheon, South Korea, and Fukuoka, Japan. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
HECO builds out network of AI-powered wildfire detection cameras. Hawaiian Electric has deployed 180 AI-powered cameras across Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Maui County to help detect early signs of wildfires in remote areas. Hawaii Public Radio.
The fight to save Hawaii’s coconut palms. Across Hawaii, what looks like a bad haircut on the landscape is marking the slow death of the coconut palm, that icon of paradise. The culprit: the coconut rhinoceros beetle, a glossy, thumb-size scarab that bores into the crowns of palms to feed on sap. New York Times.
Opportunities to export local goods increased through passage of Act 237. The Senate Committee on Ways and Means received a comprehensive update on Tuesday from the Agribusiness Development Corporation on the development of Hawai‘i’s food and product innovation efforts to help scale up local farmers and entrepreneurs and increase economic resilience. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi Providers Fear RFK Jr. Could Roll Back Access To Abortion Pill. Women in remote and rural parts of Hawaiʻi have long struggled to access abortion care. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu inflation slows amid tariff backdrop. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday reported that prices for a broad sampling of goods and services on the island generally rose 2.3% over 12 months through July. This inflation rate for Oahu compared with 4.5% in the 12-month period through July 2024. Star-Advertiser.
Aloha Stadium Contracts Are Set For Final Vote. The Aloha Stadium Authority plans to vote Wednesday on whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars of redevelopment contracts, a big step forward in the long-stalled $400 million project to rejuvenate the surrounding area and open a new home for the University of Hawaiʻi’s football team. Civil Beat.
Sen. Schatz pledges to support community health centers amid federal cuts. Hawaiʻi U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz visited the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Oʻahu as health care facilities and low-income families brace for looming federal cuts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu City Council accepts donated CPB property for city use. The Honolulu City Council has formally accepted Central Pacific Bank’s donation of more than $1.63 million in real and personal property for use by the city Department of Community Services near Aala Street and the H-1 freeway. Star-Advertiser.
Colliers talks latest findings on Honolulu's empty office space. The real estate company Colliers tracks industry trends and just released its Q2 report on downtown occupancy rates. Honolulu has the second-highest rate in cities across the country for planned office space conversions to residences. Hawaii Public Radio.
Feds Investigating At Least One Prison Guard’s Actions In OCCC Killing. The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a “target letter” to a state corrections officer signaling his actions are under investigation in connection with the beating death of an inmate — allegedly by other prisoners — at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center two years ago. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
New Building Department eyed. The Hawaii County Council is proposing a County Charter amendment that would create a Department of Building aimed at speeding up the permitting and inspection process and easing the workload of the Department of Public Works — but Mayor Kimo Alameda is not convinced it’s the right approach. Tribune-Herald.
Puna, Waiākea communities invited to share ideas to improve conservation. Puna and Waiākea community members are invited to join their neighboring farmers and ranchers for upcoming meetings of local working groups with U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi Drought Update: Extreme Drought On Maunakea. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows severe dryness in northern interior parts of the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
Mother of former UFC star B.J. Penn seeks to extend restraining order. Former UFC star B.J. Penn appeared in court on Tuesday defending himself as his mother sought to have the temporary restraining order she has against him extended for a year. KITV4.
Pancho & Lefty’s authorized to reopen after passing follow-up inspection. Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch authorized the reopening of a downtown Kailua-Kona eatery after being forced to immediately shutter last week following a failed food safety inspection that revealed multiple food safety violations, including dead and live cockroaches on food-contact surfaces and in ready-to-eat food. Big Island Now.
Maui
Fire at Kula Lodge guts beloved Maui restaurant and puts Upcountry community ‘on edge’. The iconic restaurant on the slopes of Haleakalā had caught fire, gutting the rustic dining room with a cozy fireplace where countless Maui families and visitors gathered for brunches and celebratory dinners. With its good food and sweeping views of the central valley, Kula Lodge also was a must stop for many people going to and from the national park. Maui Now.
Maui Film Festival’s 25-year run is over; Wailuku Film Festival to start in 2026 with different focus. For 25 years, the Maui Film Festival was a beloved event, bringing new movies to the island and for more than a decade featuring “Celestial Cinema” nights on the joint driving range of the Emerald and Gold golf courses in Wailea. Maui Now.
Kauai
New free airport wayfinding app enhances passenger experience at Līhuʻe Airport. Hawai‘i Department of Transportation launched a pair of free airport wayfinding smartphone apps — including one for a Kaua‘i airport — designed to make the airport experience less stressful and more enjoyable for travelers. Kauai Now.
Construction of temporary bridge on Anahola Road expected through December. Kaua‘i County Department of Public Works and Cushnie Construction notify the public that construction of a temporary bridge over Olokauha Stream on Anahola Road in Anahola is anticipated through December. The bridge will remain closed to traffic for the full duration of construction. Kauai Now.
Thousands of pounds of marine debris removed from Kauai coastline. More than 9,000 pounds of marine debris was removed from the remote coastline of Moloaa on Kauai. Hawaii News Now.
'Popoloheno' celebrates Black history in Hawaii - When Mahealani Uchiyama takes the stage Saturday for the Hawaii premiere of "Popoloheno: Songs of Resilience & Joy" at Leeward Community College, she wil...
