Green walks tightrope with Trump administration, Hawaii ranks high in reliable utility services, equitable distribution of income, fresh milk returns to Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Army chief vows to respect Hawaii culture and environment, but 60-day timeline is questioned. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has a vision for soldiers in the Pacific, and part of it centers on renegotiating leases for Hawaii lands the service has trained on for decades that expire in 2029. Star-Advertiser.
Military, state leaders seek to train high-tech workforce. As tensions have heated up in the Pacific amid tensions with China, the military is looking to find ways to manufacture more critical components for its weapons and equipment in the region, where commanders have long complained that supply chains are cumbersome. Star-Advertiser.
Court ruling imperils federal workers’ rights. Federal workers in Hawaii are facing an unprecedented period of uncertainty following a federal appeals court ruling that allows agencies to terminate collective bargaining agreements under executive orders issued by President Donald Trump. Star-Advertiser.
Students Are Missing Out On The Right To Hawaiian Immersion, Lawsuits Say. Two lawsuits filed against the Department of Education this summer allege the state has fallen short of its constitutional duty to provide families with access to Hawaiian language immersion schools. Civil Beat.
Equitable distribution of income makes Hawaii one of the most equal states, researchers say. A combination of lower salaries for high-end earners and higher wages for lower-income jobs compresses Hawaii’s income wage gap, meaning the islands have a more equitable distribution of income, according to researchers at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii ranks number one in most reliable utility services in the nation. In a study done by UtilityRates.com, an electricity and natural gas rate comparison website, Hawaii was identified as the U.S. state with the most reliable utility services. KHON2.
Immigrant Sent Cash To Family In Mexico; ICE Used That To Nab Him. Experts say it’s the first time they know of that money transfer records have been used to trace someone purely for reentering the U.S. illegally, in this case 17 years ago. Civil Beat.
New specialty license plate honors Duke Kahanamoku. The specialty license plate is expected to be available for purchase late this year through local DMV vehicle registration offices across the islands, with proceeds supporting critical drowning prevention initiatives and swimming programs throughout Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Oahu
Fresh local milk returns to Oahu. Oahu residents can once again buy milk produced entirely in Hawaii, the result of a new partnership between Farm Link Hawaii and Meadow Gold Dairies. The collaboration brings 100% local milk to the island for the first time since 2019. Star-Advertiser.
City Council pushes pair of bills to ease homeowner tax burdens. If adopted, the bills package supposedly would lower future annual property tax bills for many, particularly senior citizens on fixed incomes. Star-Advertiser.
This Former Police Chief Could Be The Next Honolulu Police Commissioner. The Honolulu City Council is considering whether to approve Christopher Magnus, a veteran former police chief as the latest addition to the city’s police oversight board. Civil Beat.
Oahu drivers brace for 5-year Nimitz Highway lane closures for City Rail Project. Starting on Monday, Aug. 18, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will close one lane in each direction on Nimitz Hwy between ‘Awa and Bishop St. KITV4.
City struggles to keep up with stream maintenance. The city Department of Facility Maintenance is under pressure to clear vegetation and other debris from nearly 100 city-owned and privately-owned waterways that flow across Oahu to protect the environment and prevent flooding. Star-Advertiser.
Turtle Bay development moving ahead with construction. A project to add new resort homes on Oʻahu's North Shore is moving forward after some lengthy delays. The developer Areté Collective said it's working with the community on its next steps. Hawaii Public Radio.
Aloha Stadium district developer leading project got start carpeting homes. Local real estate developer Stanford Carr expects to sign initial state contracts this week to deliver an estimated $5 billion to $6 billion project far dwarfing anything he has ever produced. The plan to create a mixed-use community anchored by a new stadium on 98 acres of state land in Halawa is a huge endeavor for the 63-year-old Carr, who was born and raised on Maui and got into part of the industry in 1982, when he became a self-employed flooring contractor at age 20 after deciding not to become a doctor. Star-Advertiser.
Suspect arrested in Chinatown acid attack. On Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department said that Marquis Johnson turned himself in at around 5:35 p.m. Johnson allegedly threw acid at a 30-year-old man in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 8. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
STVRs law goes into effect soon. New regulations for short-term vacation rentals in Hawaii County are set to take effect in December, following passage of a bill that drew passionate debate from residents, property owners and housing advocates. Tribune-Herald.
Round 2 for Pohakuloa Training Area resolution. The Hawaii County Council is set to resume discussions Tuesday about a resolution urging the state to call for an immediate end to “bombing and desecration activities” at the Pohakuloa Training Area, citing environmental damage, wildfire risk and impacts to Native Hawaiian cultural rights. Tribune-Herald.
HPD clarifies concealed carry permit process at meeting. About two dozen individuals were present but just one testified Thursday during a public hearing in Hilo about proposed changes in the Hawaii Police Department’s rules for issuing licenses for concealed carry of handguns in Hawaii County. Tribune-Herald.
Maunakea Authority seeks community guidance. The first meeting of the year took place Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Na‘alehu Community Center. Tribune-Herald.
Nurses at Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community College ratify new contract. A possible 3-day nurses’ strike at Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea — originally scheduled to begin today — was averted during the weekend with a vote on a new contract by hospital neurses. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi County wants to know what's important to the island's community. The Laulima Community Survey is open to all residents of Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nonprofit purchases 3 acres in Volcano to grow cat sanctuary now helping only kittens. Erin Young last year started the nonprofit Volcano Cat Sanctuary, where she currently houses 15 cats on her property in Puna and has placed 15 other felines in foster homes. Big Island Now.
Maui
Suspect in Maui police officer’s killing had extensive criminal record. Clembert Kaneholani, the 38-year-old man who Maui police said fatally shot an officer on Friday night in Paia has a long criminal record and is being held without bail. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui police officer served with ‘courage, honor and dedication’. Maui is mourning the loss of police officer Suzanne O, who was fatally shot Friday night while responding to a terroristic threatening incident in Paia. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
First-time homebuyer program most popular among Maui fire survivors seeking aid from $1.6 billion federal grant. Maui County launched a program last week to give fire survivors up to $600,000 to buy a new home. Maui Now.
Over 100 acres in Kula will be a native forest someday. It all starts with a nursery. Two large hoop houses stand in a grassy pasture in Kula that will one day be a native forest. The 60-foot-long structures will grow tens of thousands of native plants. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mahi Pono’s summer interns propagate plants to support Lahaina wildfire recovery. As part of its ongoing commitment to support the recovery of Lahaina, Mahi Pono is working alongside the community to help restore cultural connections. Maui News.
Kauai
Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission plans public hearing for proposed Puhi Sewer & Water rate hikes. Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission scheduled a public hearing next week on Kaua’i to gather community input about an Aqua Puhi — doing business as Puhi Sewer & Water Company — application for proposed rate increases, revised rate schedules and changes to its tariff, which are the company’s regulated rules and policies. Kauai Now.
Hawaiʻi Senate Ways and Means Committee details visit to Kauaʻi. Members of the Hawai‘i Senate Ways and Means Committee — including Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau lawmaker Senate President Ronald Kouchi — spent 2 days this week on the Garden Isle for a whirlwind tour for discussions and meetings with officials with various government agencies and community leaders. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
