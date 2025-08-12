Honolulu rail inches toward downtown, Matson navigates shipping losses from China, COVID infects Hilo longterm care, jail facilities, UH football free on TV, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. HART press release. KITV4.
HART to receive $112M state funding; the review before the reimbursement. Honolulu’s Skyline rail is a semi-autonomous entity of the City and County, but it does get funding from the state through general excise taxes as well as transit accommodation taxes. KITV4.
Matson navigates drop in Chinese business. Matson Inc. recently reported a 14.6% decline in cargo volume for its China service during the April-June quarter that included a rebound in mid-May after a 30% drop in April attributed to Trump tariff announcements. Star-Advertiser.
UH televising free football home games this season, ending pay-per-view. On Monday, UH and Spectrum Sports announced an agreement on a one-year deal in which the pay-per-view format of the past 22 years will be scrapped. Star-Advertiser. Aloha State Daily.
The former Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement unveiled a new name, logo, and tagline as part of a broader rebranding initiative. The rebrand also introduces a new tagline: “Hawaiians Advancing Hawai‘i,” a reflection of the organization’s deep commitment to its homeland and people. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Why This Honolulu Housing Strategy Is Not A ‘Super Successful’ Program. A new state law requires counties to let homeowners build two additional housing units on eligible properties. Honolulu is struggling to persuade people to build just one. Civil Beat.
Honolulu legislation seeks to create a downtown business improvement district. The pandemic changed the workplace, and downtown is on the cusp of more change: new investment by local developers and a push to rebrand downtown as DOHO to revitalize the financial district for those who live and work in this hub. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mayor Wants To Buy Wo Fat Building In Chinatown For Housing. Developers ran out of money to convert the landmark former restaurant into a hotel. Star-Advertiser.
City continues roadwork on Kapiolani Boulevard. The city Department of Design and Construction on Monday began installing striping and pavement markers along a roughly half-mile stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard, from Waiaka Road to Date Street. Star-Advertiser.
Water Has Been Leaking From This State Building For Over A Month. Community members near the Diamond Head Health Center have noticed a steady stream of water leaking from the property around the clock. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County planning commissions to consider household hennery bill. Bill 52 would permit residents in certain residential and mixed-use zones to raise hens and other female poultry for household egg production under specific regulations. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County seeks dismissal of claims against officers. Hawaii County civil attorneys are attempting to have the county and unnamed police officers removed as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members of a Holualoa woman who claim the officers are at least partially responsible for the woman’s death from a drug-and-alcohol overdose. Tribune-Herald.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and agent accused of sabotaging $240M Hawaii real estate project. A Hawaii real estate investor and broker are suing Shohei Ohtani, claiming the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his agent got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development on the Big Island’s coveted Hapuna Coast that they brought him in to endorse. Associated Press.
As COVID-19 infection rates rise across Hawaii, Hilo Medical Center’s long-term care facility reported an outbreak among its residents and staff. A total of 13 people at the center tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. The spike in infections at the care home comes after another outbreak among Hilo inmates that canceled visitation this past weekend at a reintegration facility in Panaewa. Hawaii News Now.
BISAC’s behavioral health services earn highest level of accreditation. Big Island Substance Abuse Council earns accreditation for comprehensive behavioral health services, marking over 25 years of national recognition. Big Island Now.
Hilo-based youth circus club teaches LGBTQ+ teens aerial tricks and techniques. Last week was the grand opening of Aerial Arts Hawaiʻi's Queer Youth Circus Club. It’s a free social club that teaches self-identifying LGBTQ+ youth circus arts while connecting them with like-minded peers and instructors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Two-lined spittlebug continues to devastate Hawaiʻi Island ranches. The two-lined spittlebug has been a growing problem for ranchers on Hawaiʻi Island over the last couple years — and experts warn it’s also a threat for the whole community. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Council to focus on budget adjustments, discounted water rates and Honuaʻula this week. The Maui County Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. to consider the mayor’s requests to amend the fiscal year 2026 budget for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and Department of Water Supply a bill to establish discounted water rates for preservation and restoration of native species habitats. Maui Now.
Two years After Wildfire, Maui Homeowners Face A New Threat: Foreclosure. A local nonprofit, Hawaiʻi Community Lending, surveyed 257 Lahaina homeowners with mortgages affected by the fire and found their average balance was $696,983, more than twice the national average. Civil Beat.
Guide To Keeping And Rebuilding Homes In The Wake Of 2023 Maui Wildfires. Two years after the devastating 2023 wildfires, homeowners may be facing the prospect of repaying mortgage loans previously in forbearance. Civil Beat.
Lahaina meeting to cover sewer project, housing programs, more. Maui County will host a Lahaina community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Maui News.
Maui County finance department recognized for ‘excellence in financial reporting. The Maui County Department of Finance Accounts Division was recently recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for excellence in financial reporting. Maui News.
Restaurant at historic Kula Lodge in Upcountry Maui burns. Maui Fire Department arrived Monday at 3:33 a.m. to find the restaurant at 15200 Haleakala Highway engulfed in flames. They had the fire under control at about 5:30 a.m. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Governor says Kauai is strong. Gov. Josh Green, MD, had the opportunity for an in-person meeting with more than 300 people who attended the 27th Annual Governor’s Luncheon hosted by the Kauai Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Airlines at the Koloa Landing Resort. Garden Island.
East Kauaʻi community to discuss the future of transportation tonight. Community members are invited to participate in two more focused public workshops for the East Kauaʻi Community and Circulation Plan. Kauai Now.
Repaving project on Wawae Road will limit access to homes next week. Residents living off Wawae Road are asked to prepare for a repaving project that will fully close the road during the day next week in Lāwaʻi. Kauai Now.
Motorcyclist, 34, dies after solo crash on Big Island - Hawaii island police say a man died following a solo collision on his motorcycle Monday night in Mountain View.
No comments:
Post a Comment