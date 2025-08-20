Hawaii braces for vote-by-mail restrictions, alleged jail gang members found not guilty, Honolulu police chief selection process may go to the voters, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Future Of Commercial Fishing In Protected Pacific Waters In Courts’ Hands. Conservationists scored an early court victory, but a larger decision looms on whether the fishing opened up under Trump can continue. Civil Beat.
UH signs agreement with military’s POW/MIA agency. The five-year agreement signed Tuesday creates a formal framework that will give UH students and faculty access to the DPAA’s facilities and data collections for research, while DPAA will be able to call on UH’s own faculty, students and research to help it in its mission to find and identify the remains of missing service members from past conflicts. Star-Advertiser.
DLNR offers $6.7M in land conservation grants. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is now accepting applications for its Legacy Land Conservation Program, with about $6.7 million available for land acquisition grants in fiscal year 2026. Tribune-Herald. Kauai Now.
Charting an easier path: State Land Survey Division continues work digitizing maps. The Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services Land Survey Division plans to make the maps with the information publicly available whenever they want to or need to find them. Kauai Now.
Alaska, Hawaiian join their loyalty programs to form Atmos Rewards. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines Tuesday introduced Atmos Rewards — a combined loyalty program that is one of the major consumer-facing milestones since Alaska Air Group’s $1.9 billion acquisition on Sept. 18 of Hawaiian Holdings, parent company of Hawaiian Airlines. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Oʻahu voters may get to decide who can hire and fire the police chief. A new proposal would give Honolulu’s mayor the ability to hire and fire the city’s chief of police — a move that proponents say could improve oversight of the Honolulu Police Department. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu City Attorney Used Fictional Case Law To Combat Civil Rights Suit. Courts are increasingly grappling with mistakes made by an unethical reliance on artificial intelligence programs, but Honolulu’s top lawyer says the erroneous argument in the high-profile case was the result of sloppy work. Civil Beat.
Three Alleged Gang Leaders Found Not Guilty in Jail Beating Death. Current and former inmates testified that the gang ruled an OCCC module, but their accounts of the 2023 killing failed to convince a jury. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Evacuations lifted for Kunia as brushfire danger eases. The Kunia area continues to be a hot spot for brush fires. Honolulu firefighters responded to that vicinity Tuesday afternoon for at least the third time over the past week to fight a blaze that initially prompted evacuations. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
New UH Mānoa housing complex adds 316 units with priority for grad students. The newest addition to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's on-campus housing offerings is officially welcoming tenants just before the start of the new academic year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Removal process begins for grounded shuttle boat at Kewalo Basin. The Atlantis boat “Discovery” has been removed from Kewalo Basin after being stuck there for more than a week. KHON2.
Hilo Family Fights To Bring A Missing Woman Home From Oʻahu’s Streets. A 33-year-old woman with mental struggles disappeared after she was medevaced from Hilo to The Queen’s Medical Center. Then she ended up on the unfamiliar streets of Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council moves forward with resolution urging end to military activities at PTA. A County Council committee voted 8-0 on Tuesday to support a resolution regarding the Pohakuloa Training Area, sending the measure to the full council for further discussion. Tribune-Herald.
Council moves to strengthen fight against financial crimes. The Hawaii County Council is poised to approve a resolution that would authorize Mayor Kimo Alameda to enter into an agreement with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu Division to collaborate on the Hawaii Financial Crimes Task Force. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island judge to rule next month on state subpoena requesting files of disciplined police officers. A 3rd Circuit Court judge will decide next month whether or not to grant the Hawaiʻi Attorney General’s subpoena to force Hawai‘i County to release investigative files compiled by the Hawai‘i Island Police Department into the alleged misconduct of four officers. Big Island Now.
County to expand Kailua-Kona parking lot. The expansion of the lot between Kuakini Highway and Likana Lane is expected to add 23 new free parking stalls, according to spokesman Tom Callis of the mayor’s office. Tribune-Herald.
Waimea Middle School Welcomes Two Buses Donated By Benioffs. Two brand-new school buses, donated by two longtime Waimea philanthropists, will help provide Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School students with free and reliable transportation. Big Island Video News.
Judge: BJ Penn cannot contact his mother for a year. A judge on Tuesday granted Hilo businesswoman Lorraine Shin a one-year order for protection from her son, former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Community groups ask Hawaii Supreme Court to rollback ruling on foreclosures. A coalition of community groups led by Maui attorney Lance D. Collins and joined by state Rep. Tina Nakada Grandinetti is asking the Hawaii Supreme Court to reconsider its recent decision in the Bank of New York Melon v. White. Maui News.
Funds drying up for study tracking Maui fire health effects. Half of young survivors of the 2023 Maui wildfires show symptoms of depression two years after the disaster, 20% reported severe symptoms and 4.2% considered killing themselves, according to a ongoing study that’s running out of funding and staff. Star-Advertiser.
Maui County, US Geological Survey collaborate on West Maui water project. The Maui County Council’s Water and Infrastructure Committee received a briefing Monday afternoon on a bill that would authorize the mayor to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the US Geological Survey for water resource exploration in West Maui. Maui Now.
Maui Land & Pineapple sued over West Maui water control. The billionaire owner of Kapalua Golf, and several homeowners’ associations, are accusing Maui Land &Pineapple Co. of mismanaging West Maui’s water supply, causing increased rates, water shortages and wildfire conditions that hurt residents and businesses. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Chief of War screening on Kauai paired with a work day at taro patch. The screening of the series at the Waimea Theatre was coordinated by Kumano I Ke Ala on Friday, which was followed by an exclusive panel with cast members. Then on Saturday, several cast members helped at a community work day in a taro patch. Hawaii News Now.
Five Kaua‘i students awarded newly created scholarships through Andy Irons Foundation. The foundation, founded in honor of the late three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons, honored the inaugural recipients during a ceremony on Aug. 9 at Pine Trees in Hanalei. Kauai Now.
