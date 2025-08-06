School lunches pricey for state, gang control alleged at Oahu jail, UH sees record funding, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Report: Hawaiʻi Needs Nuclear and Geothermal Power To Meet Renewables Mandate. A study by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi and other institutions says current energy policy will lead to “creeping collapse” of systems. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Rarely Takes Guns From People In Crisis, Despite ‘Red Flag’ Law. A law enacted five years ago was supposed to help loved ones and law enforcement get a court order to temporarily take away someone’s guns. Only 10 petitions have been filed. Civil Beat.
UH sees more record funding despite concerns. Until the upcoming federal fiscal year begins Sept. 30, UH officials are cautiously celebrating the $734 million they expect to receive from outside sources, notably over 90% from the federal government. Star-Advertiser.
UH president to represent Hawaiʻi on higher education commission. University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel is the newest member of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE). Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council again to review HPD radio channels access. Proposed legislation to force Honolulu Police Department to restore limited access of its radio communications to news media outlets is expected to be under City Council review today. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Hope Child Care Will Help Recruit And Retain Employees. The initiative is in early stages, but officials say options include offering a subsidy, providing in-home babysitters and building a child care center. Civil Beat.
Trial over jail killing reveals alleged gang control of facility. The killing of a detainee at Oahu Community Correctional Center is the subject of a dramatic trial in Circuit Court, where prosecutors say gangs were running the module, so that the dying man was not found by guards for hours. Hawaii News Now.
In newly released demand letter, former police chief seeks $784K citing retaliation, ‘emotional distress’. After initially refusing to release it, the city shared a demand letter sent by former Honolulu police Chief Joe Logan demanding payment for the remaining two years of his term and damages for emotional distress. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Building sale could force Honolulu renters to look for new home. Both Punahou Circle on Beretania and Citron Circle in McCully are available for sale together. The entire building. All 195 total units. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Episode 30 Begins: Kilauea erupts with stunning lava fountains. Kilauea volcano on Hawaiʻi Island has entered a new phase of activity—Episode 30 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption officially began early Tuesday morning. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Dry conditions persist in July for Ka‘ū, Hāmākua Districts, according to monthly rain summary report. Last month was one of the driest Julys for East Hawai‘i in 15 years. Big Island Now.
Maui
County conveys land to Hale Makua for community development. A Maui County Council committee recommended preliminary approval for conveying public land for a 100-unit workforce rental housing project by Hale Makua Health Services in partnership with Alakaʻi Development. Maui News. Maui Now.
Evacuation maps, new leadership, more staffing mark changes at Maui Emergency Management Agency after fires. Two years after the fire, Maui survivors still face challenges with housing, insurance, FEMA assistance, building permits and a laundry list of other obstacles. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Community hope and healing take root at a native planting project above Lahaina. This week marks two years since the 2023 wildfires that burned the town of Lahaina and parts of upcountry Maui. Throughout the week, we’ll share special stories and community voices — starting with a community project to plant native species above Lahaina. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Garden Isle has below average rainfall for July, according to monthly report. Rainfall totals were mainly below average for Kauaʻi last month, outside of northern and central portions of Garden Isle where the Hanalei and Waiahi gauges received 126% and 100% of their monthly totals between July 19-20, according to the monthly rain summary report from the National Weather Service. Kauai Now.
Man, 31, arrested after allegedly firing rifle during Waianae argument - A 31-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday in Waianae after he allegedly fired a rifle into the air during an argument with his neighbors.
