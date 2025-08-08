Maui commemorates 2023 wildfire, shoppers warned about price hikes, shortages amid tariffs, 4 Big Island police officers under AG investigation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii business owners warn new tariffs will mean higher prices for consumers. President Donald Trump’s new global tariffs took effect Thursday, and Hawaii business owners, who’ve been absorbing costs for months, say they have no choice but to raise prices. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi relies on all kinds of federal data. Is that information still trustworthy? Hawaiʻi's data analysts say it's important to understand the state's dependence on national statistics amid growing concerns about the integrity of federal data. Hawaii Public Radio.
Industry study says Hawaii’s timeshares generate hundreds of millions in taxes, thousands of jobs. A new economic impact report released by a national vacation ownership trade association could reveal some insight into the industry’s contributions to Hawaii’s economy. Maui News.
Oahu
Solo EV drivers loses HOV lane access this fall. The rule, in place since 2005, gave states the option to let electric cars in the HOV lane, even with only one occupant. But that exemption runs out at the end of September. KITV4.
Safer roads ahead: Local organizations leading the way for bike riders. This Saturday, Aug. 9, volunteers from the Hawaii Bicycling League and the American Public Works Association, Hawaii Chapter, will be repairing bike lanes along Ward Avenue. KHON2.
State Librarian shares plans for Wahiawā Public Library. Work is underway for the $42.5 million Wahiawā Center for Workforce Excellence, a 43,000-square-foot facility that includes a new public library, community college classrooms and offices for the state Department of Education. Aloha State Daily.
Token time’s up: Chuck E. Cheese Pearl City bids aloha. After three decades, Chuck E. Cheese in Pearl City is calling it a day. The longtime family entertainment center is closing its doors for good on Sunday, Aug. 10, but not before saying goodbye in a very Chuck E. way. KHON2.
What to know for the Blue Angels Kaneohe Bay Air Show. The air show will include flight demonstrations from the Blue Angels, their six F-18 Super Hornets, and their C-130 J Super Hercules affectionately nicknamed “Fat Albert,” along with multiple food vendors. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
AG seeks records involving 4 cops. The Hawaii Police Department is fighting a subpoena by state Attorney General Anne Lopez seeking records of an internal affairs probe of alleged misconduct by four current HPD officers. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Hawaii County bars, restaurants to carry life-saving Narcan under new bill. A bill that would require bars and restaurants in Hawaii County to keep naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, on-site passed out of a County Council committee Tuesday with unanimous support. Tribune-Herald.
Developers Invited To Bid On Hilo Memorial Hospital Renovation. The County plans to establish a coordinated resource hub on the site of the former hospital on Rainbow Drive. Big Island Video News.
Maui
2 years after the Maui wildfires, here’s how the $4B settlement will be divided. Gov. Josh Green made his priorities clear when it came to compensation for those who were impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires in August 2023. Hawaii Public Radio.
2 Years After Deadly Fire, Lahaina Struggles To Rebuild. Homeowners are running into big gaps between their insurance payouts and the cost to rebuild. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Front Street wildfire recovery moving slower than other parts of Lahaina. Maui wildfire survivors Michele and Qiana Di Bari were able to move back to their Lahaina home last year, but they say it has been at least six months since they have visited Front Street, where their decade-old restaurant Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina was lost to the flames. Star-Advertiser.
County housing department seeks proposals. The Maui County of Maui Department of Housing is seeking proposals for fiscal year 2027-28 grant money from qualified private, nonprofit and for-profit organizations that provide services and programs related to rental assistance and housing counseling within the county. Maui News.
‘The Crisis Isn’t Over’: Maui Kids’ Mental Health Needs Are Mounting. Two years after the Maui fires, many students are still struggling — and not all of them are receiving the help they need. Civil Beat.
Language challenges remain an issue for many Filipino Lahaina wildfire victims. Human rights, affordable housing, access to social services and more was addressed during a Lahaina Filipino Fire Survivors Association meeting this week. KITV4.
Memorials To Fire Victims Tell Sweeping Story Of Lahaina. Whatever their origins, many of the 102 victims of the 2023 Maui wildfire shared a deep sense of community that each had nurtured in their own way. Civil Beat.
His Life In Lahaina Descended Into Homelessness, Then Death In Fire. Drawn to Maui to surf decades ago, Rex Cole was among four homeless men who dissappeared during the devastating 2023 fire. Civil Beat.
Kauai
DMV offices reopen, online test booking system is live. The Līhuʻe Division of Motor Vehicles serves both appointment holders and walk-ins, as time permits. Appointments are encouraged to avoid long wait times. All road test applicants must book their tests online. Kauai Now.
High surf advisory goes into effect Friday morning for south-facing shores of Kauaʻi, Niʻihau. A large south swell will gradually fill in Aug. 8 and peak Aug. 9 near warning thresholds, causing strong breaking waves and strong currents along the state’s south-facing shorelines. Kauai Now.
